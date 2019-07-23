Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford tweeted Tuesday that he has received an offer to play football at the University of Wisconsin.
Crawford, a junior, rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns in five games before having his season cut short by injury last fall.
This is the first offer to play college football Crawford has received.
"If I were to become a Badger, that would be really something special to my family and myself. It would be a dream come true," Crawford told the Leader-Telegram earlier this summer.
As a freshman, Crawford rushed for 369 yards and two touchdowns.