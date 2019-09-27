On a 44-yard last ditch drive with time running out, Eau Claire Memorial needed one more big play.
River Falls made it.
On a first and 10 at the River Falls 19 with just over a minute to play, Bryson Johnson, who had taken the Abes 56 yards downfield on his passes, saw his down-and-out toss to Calvin Tanner picked off in the end zone by Arsenio Black to preserve the Wildcats 24-17 win in the Big Rivers Conference thriller Friday night at Carson Park.
“Tanner is our best playmaker and we were going to take our chance with him,” Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. “It was close but they got it.”
The Abes had hoped that a final score would make up for a devastating third quarter that saw Memorial lose a 17-7 halftime lead with some critical mistakes.
River Falls opened the third period with a 33-yard field goal by Stefan Klechefski, tied it on Michael Krueger’s 23-yard run midway through the quarter and then jumped on a Memorial mistake for what proved to be the winning score.
On the kickoff after the Wildcats touchdown, Memorial failed to cover the ball and River Falls recovered at the 7, scoring the tie-breaker on a Krueger 2-yard run with 4:26 left in the period.
“We were put in a hole in the first half but we’ve talked all year about being resilient,” River Falls Coach Dave Crail said. “I was happy the way we responded.
“They have skill players and the quarterback was throwing the ball well. But I was confident in our defense and Arsenio came up with the big play.”
The game was billed as a “playoff battle” and the wins keeps River Falls in the mix with a 3-1 record while Memorial slipped to 2-2 and faces a challenge ahead to make the playoffs.
“The third quarter did us in,” Sinz said. “You can’t play well for only three quarters. We knew they would make plays, they have too many playmakers.”
The Wildcats dominated the line of scrimmage, stuffing the Abe ground game with just 31 yards and that left their chances up to the air arm of Johnson.
He threw for 173 yards in the first half, throwing to Will Hesse for a touchdown and running 5 yards for the second after Tyler Kent had opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal on the Abes game-opening drive.
River Falls got their touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Pete Noreen to Payton Flood in the second period.
But in the third quarter, Memorial couldn’t move the ball, thrown for a loss of seven total yards as River Falls dominated play.
The Wildcats gained 166 of their 277 total yards on the ground with Krueger pounding the line for 70 yards, Noreen adding 49 and Jaden Schwantz adding 38.
Noreen, who passed for 111 yards, turned in a key play in the opening minutes of the third quarter. After being sacked on the first play after the kickoff, he broke loose on a 54-yard run that set the stage for Klechefski’s field goal.
Memorial had its share of big plays. Johnson passed 48 yards to Tanner on the third play of the game to set up Kent’s field goal.
The second touchdown was set up when Johnson found Jack Piper beyond the secondary and Piper took it to the 5 on a 72-yard play. Johnson ran it over from there.
On the Abes’ final drive, Johnson hit Tanner for 7 and 28 yards and Hesse for 21 before Black intercepted.
Johnson wound up completing 16 of his 26 attempts for 262 yards but had two picked off. Tanner took six of the tosses for 114 yards and Piper had three for 94 yards. Sophomore Reese Woerner was the leading rusher with just 25 yards.
Memorial wound up with 292 yards and a slight advantage on the Wildcats.
“We’ve proved we can play with anybody,” Sinz said. “We have three big games left on we will focus on next week against North.”