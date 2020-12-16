Loyal Crawford is officially a Wisconsin Badger. And Chippewa Valley football fans will get to watch him for one more season before he heads down to Madison.
Eau Claire Memorial's star running back signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Wisconsin on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. He also confirmed he will be playing his senior year with the Old Abes, who postponed their football season from the fall to the newly formed alternative spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It means the world to me," Crawford said following a ceremony in the Eagles Nest. "I put in a lot of work. It seems surreal that the day's finally here. I'm thankful. I just feel awesome."
It was an emotional moment for Crawford, who in his speech to those in attendance cited a promise he made his late sister, Téya Madison. She lost her battle with brain and spinal cancer in 2017, and Crawford cites her as his motivation and the reason he gets up every day to work. The words “Téya Tough” are tattooed on his body as a reminder.
"In eighth grade I promised my little sister, Téya, that I was going to make it to the NFL and change our family's life for the better," he said in a tear-filled speech.
Crawford verbally committed to Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2019, the first step toward fulfilling that vow. Becoming a Badger in fulfills a lifelong dream, too.
"The first time I met Loyal was the summer of 2017," Memorial coach Mike Sinz said in his speech during the ceremony. "He had one thing on his mind, one major goal. He wanted to play college football and he wanted to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. ... Loyal will be playing football for his childhood dream school for the next four years."
Rivals and 24/7 Sports both list Crawford as a three-star prospect and among the best running backs in the country in the 2021 class. Rivals ranks him 26th among backs, while 24/7 has him 36th. He was selected to Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list this summer.
He's shown tremendous flashes at Memorial but his playing time has been limited due to injury. Issues with his hamstring kept him out of half of the Old Abes' games in 2019, a year after he went down in the fifth game of his sophomore year with a broken collarbone.
Wisconsin remained committed to him even while he was stuck on the sideline.
"It shows me how they really do truly care about me," Crawford said. "It means a lot to me that they stuck with me throughout all that."
When he is on the field, watch out. He set an Eau Claire Memorial and city record with 337 rushing yards against La Crosse Central last year. He's rushed for 1,729 yards in 18 career games, a 96-yard-per-game average, in addition to 21 touchdowns.
"Loyal is possibly the most gifted athlete I've ever been around at the running back position," Sinz said.
“Wisconsin has always been home to me. I’ve grown up watching the Badgers ever since I can remember. I also chose Wisconsin because of the way we develop our players not only on the field but off the field as well. I love the family atmosphere.” @Loyal_Crawford #TeyaTough pic.twitter.com/N0CS5t03QH— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Both Eau Claire Memorial and North sat out the fall sports season, the only two schools in the Leader-Telegram's coverage area to opt for the WIAA's alternative spring period. Football teams playing in the spring will compete in seven games starting in mid-March, with the Old Abes set to match up with La Crosse Central, Superior, Sparta, DeForest, Green Bay Notre Dame, Menasha and Eau Claire North.
While Crawford already has a commitment finalized, he said he plans to play with Memorial this spring. He said Wisconsin has no problem with him taking part in his final games in Old Abe purple, and there wasn't much conversation about potentially sitting out to preserve his health.
"It's nice to me because spring's a little bit warmer," Crawford said. "I prefer to play in some warmer weather."
He'll soon be joining some familiar faces with the Badgers. Lineman Cormac Sampson and long-snapper Duncan McKinley, Old Abe graduates, are already with the program.
"It definitely helps ease the nerves a little bit," Crawford said. "I'll feel more comfortable when I get there. I'm excited to see them again. It's been a minute."
Crawford's current teammate, Grant Gerber, also signed on Wednesday. The defensive end will play collegiately at the University of St. Thomas, a program transitioning from the Division III to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision level.
An hour north, Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football player of the year Jack Martens signed with South Dakota. The senior wideout was named an Associated Press first team all-state selection earlier this week.
Wisconsin hockey officially welcomed two Chippewa Valley natives to the program Wednesday in Zach Urdahl and Daniel Laatsch, though both took part in ceremonies in November. Both are currently playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League.
Urdahl, a former Eau Claire North Husky, has notched six points in six games with the Lincoln Stars this season. Laatsch, an Altoona native who played one season with RAM, has an assist in seven games with the Sioux City Musketeers.