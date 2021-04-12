Menomonie has hired Eau Claire Memorial's Mike Sinz as its next varsity football coach.
District Administrator Joe Zydowsky announced the School District of the Menomonie Area Board of Education approved the hire on Monday. It is a homecoming for Sinz, who played football at Menomonie and later coached as an assistant there.
Sinz, who is in his fourth season as Memorial's head coach, will replace his former coach, Joe LaBuda. LaBuda retired in February after 32 years in charge, having built the Mustangs into a powerhouse program in the state.
"I think it's a great hire," LaBuda said. "When you've played at the high school and grew up in that community, you have a vested interest. He'll have a pride in being the Menomonie High School football coach that maybe some other coaches wouldn't have had if they were hired. He's going to put his all into it."
In addition to being the football coach, Sinz will be a special education teacher in the district.
Sinz was previously the head coach at Mondovi, a post he held for eight years before heading to Memorial. Including the current alternate fall season, he's led the Old Abes to a 16-17 record and two playoff berths.
He was a captain and starting safety on Menomonie's 1999 state championship team.
"He's been involved as a player in deep playoff runs and a state championship. He understands the tradition," LaBuda said.
Sinz played college football at UW-Eau Claire and eventually joined the coaching ranks. After serving as an assistant on LaBuda's staff for a season, Sinz got his first head coaching job at Mondovi. He led the Buffaloes to two Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles and playoff appearances in six of his eight seasons there.
"As a coach, I think he's really enthusiastic and a student of the game," LaBuda said. "He's going to work at it. He's coming in with Big Rivers coaching experience, and that's a big deal. It's a way different deal coaching in the Big Rivers with the competition level that you see. He understands the conference already, the teams and what they do. So I think he'll do a great job."
Sinz has big shoes to fill. He takes over a program which carries the state record for consecutive playoff appearances at 31. Menomonie won five state championships and 22 conference titles under LaBuda's direction. The program never had a losing season under the longtime coach.
This story will be updated