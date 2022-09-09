MENOMONIE — Sometimes it does not matter how robust a football team’s defensive effort may be, because as Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich pointed out Friday night after his team’s 20-14 defeat at Menomonie, “it is hard to win a football game on just three or four offensive plays a quarter.”
Steele Schaefer ran for three touchdowns as the Mustangs built a 20-point lead and held off the Cardinals to win the latest edition of one of the state's oldest rivalries.
Menomonie coach Mike Sinz expressed pride in his team and how it has started the season.
"We played two great teams back-to-back in Rice Lake and Onalaska," Sinz said. "We (the coaching staff) told the team that would pay off in the long run.”
Sinz acknowledged the Cardinals would be a “big, physical team.”
"We knew they were big up front, every kid is over 225 pounds," he said. "So we knew it was going to be a physical game. And that we had to raise our level and be physical with them. Our kids did that on both sides of the football.”
Menomonie's coach recognized the Mustangs’ defensive efforts to hold the Cardinals scoreless for three quarters.
The Mustangs scored first with 8:50 left on the clock in the first half thanks to a 6-yard run from Schaefer. Schaefer scored again with just 20 seconds left in the opening half to make it a 14-0 contest as both teams broke for the locker rooms. Schaefer’s romp from midfield with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave the Mustangs a 20-0 advantage heading into the final quarter.
It wasn't until the final quarter that the Cardinals hung up any points of their own on the scoreboard.
Dawson Goodman scored on a 6-yard run to put Chippewa Falls on the board early in the fourth. The Cardinals added another score on Mason Von Haden's 31-yard touchdown pass to Mason Howard, but there wasn't enough time left to complete the rally.
"A game doesn’t last long," Raykovich said. "Those four quarters go by really fast. A good season goes by really fast to me. Here we are sitting with, we have five games left. We’ve been at this since the first week in August and we’re over the halfway point. It goes fast. The kids came back in the fourth quarter. They battled and they came back and you know, made a really good game of it.”