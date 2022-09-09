Chippewa Falls at Menomonie football

Menomonie players celebrate after Steele Schaefer (second from left) scored a touchdown against Chippewa Falls on Friday in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

MENOMONIE — Sometimes it does not matter how robust a football team’s defensive effort may be, because as Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich pointed out Friday night after his team’s 20-14 defeat at Menomonie, “it is hard to win a football game on just three or four offensive plays a quarter.”

Steele Schaefer ran for three touchdowns as the Mustangs built a 20-point lead and held off the Cardinals to win the latest edition of one of the state's oldest rivalries.