Eau Claire North ran off 44 rushing plays to just 26 for Menomonie.
While North may have hung onto the ball a good share of the time, five of Menomonie’s tries wound up in the end zone on mostly long runs.
That was the story Friday night at balmy Carson Park as the unbeaten Mustangs showed their explosiveness in rolling up a 55-13 Big Rivers Conference victory.
The win left Menomonie (5-0, 3-0) as the only unbeaten left in the conference with four games to go.
Although the winless Huskies battled hard and piled up 224 rushing yards, it was really no game after the Mustangs got rolling. They piled up a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted home from there.
“One of the best things for us was that throughout the night, we mixed 1’s and 2’s and gave everybody a chance to play,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “All 77 of our available players got to play.”
And they got touchdowns from seven different players in totaling 301 ground yards of their overall total of 403.
“When you make small mistakes against Menomonie, they turn them into big ones,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said. “We were outmatched again, but you can’t give them all the breaks.”
Menomonie scored on runs of 14 and 25 yards by Devauntaye Parker, 58 yards by Caleb Hueman, 45 by Parker Schultz and 23 by Trent Weber.
And that’s not all. In typical Mustang fashion, they got an 80-yard kickoff return by Jed Ogea and passing scores of 3 yards from Tyler Weber to Dylan Boecker and 14 yards from Ryan Kahl to Davis Barthen, the final one coming with one second left in the first half and provided for a second half running clock.
“We’ve been using two quarterbacks and it’s been very effective,” LaBuda said.
Despite the lopsidedness of the score, North actually played well offensively at the line of scrimmage, the problem was trying to tackle the galloping Mustangs.
“We competed well at the line and did a good job of blocking,” Jarzynski said.
That allowed Sammy Barby to produce his second straight 100-yard game as he slashed through one of the best defenses he will face for 154 yards on 25 carries. It included a 64-yard scoring burst up the center of the field in the third period on a play that appeared he was shot out of a cannon.
“Give North credit, their offensive line came off the ball well,” LaBuda said. “They are making strides and showing much improvement.”
North took the opening kickoff and marched to two first downs as Barby reeled off runs of 11, 7 and 7 yards. But the drive was halted by a penalty and fumbled pitch – their story of the game.
Menomonie needed only four plays to score. Parker ran 32 yards to the 14 and took it over from there to start the TD parade.
Parker’s 25-yard end zone trip made it 13-0 early in the second and when North fumbled the kickoff and the Mustangs got it at the 3, Weber tossed 3 yards to Boecker for the 6-pointer and the Huskies were behind the 8-ball.
Parker rushed seven times for 97 yards in the first half and then took a seat on the bench. Hueman added 76 yards in three trips.
For North, Dane Zimmerman supported Barby well with a 66-yard effort.
“We expect it to be extremely competitive the rest of the way,”Jarzynski said.
MENOMONIE 55, NORTH 13
Menomonie 7 21 14 13 – 55
North 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
M – Devautaye Parker 14 run (Kaleb Kasmarek kick), 5:51
Second Quarter
M — Parker 25 run (Kazmarek kick), 6:14
M – Dylan Boecker 3 pass from Tyler Weber (Boecker from Weber), 6:00
M – Davis Barthen 14 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kazmarek kick), 0:01
Third Quarter
M – Jed Ogea 80 kickoff return (Kazmarek kick), 11:50
M – Caleb Hueman 58 run (Kazmarek kick), 3:30
N – Sammy Barby 64 run (Anthony Pogodzinski kick),0:00
Fourth Quarter
M — Parker Schultz 45 run (Kazmarek kick), 8:34
N – Dane Zimmerman 19 run (kick blocked), 4:53
M – Trent Weber 23 run (run failed), 1:35.
Men ECM
First downs 21 14
Net yards403 274
by rushing (att-yds)26-301 44-244
by passing 102 30
Passes (comp-att-int)9-16-0 2-4-1
Punts-average 0-0 2-43
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards4-35 3-12
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie: Parker 7-97, Hueman 3-76, Parker Schultz 1-45, Trent Weber 4-42, Will Ockler 3-21, Max Sample 2-21, Brooks Brewer 1-9, Ogea 1-7, Kaden Kado 1-2, Nicholas Haviland 1-3, Tyler Weber 1-(-8), bad snap 1-(-15). ECN: Barby 25-154, Zimmerman 8-66, Charlie Wolter 5-26, Remy Rassbach 2-13, Trent Kimball 1-3, Kyle Greenlund 2-(-9), fumble 1-(-9).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie: Tyler Weber 6-10-0, 70 yds; Kahl 3-6-0, 32 yds. ECN: Greenlund 2-4-1, 30 yds.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Boecker 4-41, Barthen 2-25, Parker 2-16, Kaleb Miller 1-20. ECN: Matt Johnson 1-25, Barby 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): Menomonie: Miller 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds) —Menomonie: Josh Boettcher 1-6, Ogea 1-4. ECN: Pogodzinski 1-15, John Hedrington 1-8.