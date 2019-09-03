Menomonie football moved into the AP poll on Tuesday, sliding up to No. 10 among large schools after going unranked in the first poll of the season. The Mustangs are coming off a 32-16 win against Holmen that moved the team to 2-0.
Eau Claire Memorial received seven votes in the poll, two slots out of the top 10. The Old Abes moved to 2-0 with a 62-44 win against La Crosse Central on Thursday.
Regis remained No. 5 in the small school poll after a 55-16 victory against Fall Creek.
Large Division
Enrollment 900 and up
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Muskego (8);2-0;89;1
2. Kimberly;2-0;72;2
3. Waunakee;2-0;68;3
4. Bay Port (1);2-0;60;4
5. Fond du Lac;2-0;49;5
6. Mequon Homestead;2-0;41;6
7. Verona;2-0;28;NR
8. Madison Memorial;2-0;26;9
9. Brookfield East;2-0;15;NR
10. Menomonie;2-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 8, Eau Claire Memorial 7, Onalaska 5, West De Pere 4, DeForest 4, Franklin 3, Watertown 3, Mukwonago 2, Milwaukee Marquette 1, Brookfield Central 1.
Medium Division
Enrollment 301-899
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8);2-0;89;1
2. Racine St. Catherine's (1);2-0;74;2
3. New Berlin Eisenhower;2-0;73;T3
4. Hammond St. Croix Central;2-0;59;5
5. Stratford;2-0;50;7
6. Wrightstown;2-0;48;6
7. Grafton;2-0;27;8
8. Freedom;2-0;21;T10
9. Amherst;2-0;19;NR
10. Hartland Lake Country Luth;1-1;8;T3
Others receiving votes: Columbus 7, Sparta 7, Reedsburg 5, Lodi 4, Cedar Grove-Belgium 3, Winneconne 1.
Small Division
Enrollment 300 and lower
School Record Points
1. Racine Lutheran (8);2-0;88;1
2. Black Hawk (1);2-0;77;2
3. Edgar;2-0;71;3
4. Bangor;2-0;53;4
5. Eau Claire Regis;2-0;52;5
6. Mineral Point;2-0;37;T6
T7. Hilbert;2-0;34;8
T7. Johnson Creek;2-0;34;9
9. Lancaster;2-0;21;10
10. Darlington;2-0;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 6, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 3, Greendale Martin Luther 3, Ithaca 1, Colby 1, Manitowoc Roncalli 2.