Longtime Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda will be a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the WFCA announced Thursday.
LaBuda has coached Menomonie to a 305-58 record in 30 years. His teams have made the playoffs for 29 straight seasons, which is the longest postseason streak in Wisconsin.
Menomonie has won five state titles and taken home the silver ball twice with LaBuda at the helm, and has 70 playoff wins in that span. They've won 21 Big Rivers Conference titles in his 30 seasons.
He has the seventh-most career coaching wins in Wisconsin high school football history.
Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich was named the recipient of the Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award.
Raykovich was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 2010. He has coached the Cardinals for 33 years and owns a 243-169 career record entering the upcoming season.
He is tied for 22nd on Wisconsin's all-time career wins leaderboard. He has coached in 412 games, which is the 10th-most of all-time in the state.
Mark Traun of Elk Mound is a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class as an assistant coach.