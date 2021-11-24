Opposing coaches had a common refrain when discussing Menomonie football this fall.
Even with new leadership, they were the same old Mustangs. Still well-coached, still incredibly tough to take down.
The continuity was by design. When legendary head coach Joe LaBuda retired, Menomonie hired alum Mike Sinz to take his place. Sinz kept much of LaBuda’s former staff while bringing over a handful of assistants who worked with him at Eau Claire Memorial. That helped ease the transition when Sinz was balancing the Old Abes’ alternative spring season and the Mustangs’ preseason preparation.
And of course, perhaps the greatest constant in Menomonie is a talented and committed group of kids.
“The kids have grown up in the town and they realize how important Menomonie football is,” Sinz said.
There was no drop-off in Sinz’s first season at the helm. The Mustangs tied Rice Lake atop the Big Rivers standings to earn at least a share of the conference crown for the third straight season and the fifth time in six years, if you count the unofficial 2020 title. In the playoffs, the program weathered a tough bracket to reach Level 3.
So if you thought LaBuda’s retirement would create an opening for another school to jump into the top portion of the Big Rivers, it is time to re-evaluate.
The only regular season hiccup came in Week 4, when a shorthanded Menomonie squad fell 26-7 to Hudson. That proved to be the Mustangs’ only defeat until they took on top-seeded Waunakee in the playoffs.
The defense, which featured five all-conference selections, held foes in single-digits six times and earned three shutouts. Offensively, Sinz had the luxury of tremendous depth. Six rushers surpassed 100 yards. It didn’t seem to matter who was in the backfield. All found success. Meanwhile, three receivers surpassed 200 yards while working with quarterback Reed Styer. He finished with over 1,000 yards passing.
There were injuries throughout the year, but there always was someone there to step up.
The greatest display of the team’s heart truly came in the postseason. After a smooth 33-6 win against Monona Grove, the Mustangs’ hopes were looking grim in Level 2. DeForest went up 22-0 at the halftime break, poised to best the Mustangs on their home turf.
Instead, Williams Stadium saw a game that will go down in history. Backed by four rushing touchdowns, Menomonie stormed all the way back. Styer notched the go-ahead score with 45 seconds remaining for a 29-25 triumph.
A week later the Mustangs almost did it again. Waunakee went up 20-0 in the early stages of the second quarter before Menomonie struck back with three straight scores to take a 21-20 advantage. When the Warriors took the lead again, Parker Schultz ran 66 yards to the house with 2:33 remaining in the fourth to give his Mustangs a chance to equalize. But a penalty was called on a two-point conversion attempt that would have given Sinz’s crew the lead, and the ensuing extra point was missed. After an onside kick recovery, a final chance at a go-ahead field goal was missed as well.
“Our kids battled every game,” Sinz said. “I think it showed the last two games against the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state of Wisconsin in Division 2. We’re down by 22 and by 20 and we come back to take leads in both. I think it showed the fight that our players had. They just had a never-give-up attitude.”
Menomonie graduates a senior class of 27, among them all-conference selections Max Hildebrandt, Brooks Brewer, Lucas Smith, Noah Feddersen, Gavin Exner, Nick Haviland, Aaron Hoyt, Blane Keyes and Styer. Once again, it is the next man up for the Mustangs.
“Our seniors were unbelievable leaders this year,” Sinz said. “We had 27 young men who were players that you could count on. They would keep everyone accountable on our team to get in the weight room. Even when they didn’t have a coach for a couple of months, the seniors and our assistant coaches were the guys to keep everyone together and keep them committed to the program overall.”