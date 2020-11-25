When the Menomonie football team traveled to Hudson with a skeleton crew on Sept. 25, it was the epitome of the Mustangs’ season.
Menomonie didn’t have any players test positive for COVID-19 that week, but was missing a third of its roster due to contact tracing. It threw everything out of sync for the Mustangs. Some players were learning new positions the day before the game, while others were prepping for their first varsity snaps against a powerful Raiders team.
And even with the odds stacked against them, the Mustangs gave Hudson a battle in a 30-23 loss. The players were resilient that night, setting the tone for the unprecedented season that followed.
“I thought our kids learned to handle adversity really well,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “Our first game, even though we lost, I was really proud of our kids. We went over there with a bunch of kids playing out of position, and still had a chance to win the game at the end. Our kids did everything we asked them to do.”
Menomonie got a six-game season under its belt this fall, which was no small feat. The Mustangs ended the year on a five-game win streak, not losing again after falling to Hudson to finish with a 5-1 record.
From having a chunk of its roster missing against Hudson to having to call off its season prior to the first round of the playoffs due to a pending COVID-19 test, 2020 served up plenty of adversity for the Mustangs. But LaBuda was proud of the way his players handled it.
“It was a frustrating season sometimes, but I think the way we have to look at it is that we controlled the things we could control,” LaBuda said.
“That’s kind of how we tried to go through the season. That’s about all we could do.”
When the Mustangs were at full strength, they looked good. Really good. The Menomonie defense only allowed 40 points during its five-game win streak, including two shutouts.
The Mustangs had standouts across the board on that side of the ball. The highlight was perhaps linebacker Will Ockler, who is a finalist for WisSports.net’s John Anderson Award — given to the state’s top senior linebacker.
“We didn’t give up a lot of points, and what impressed me most was when we were missing guys and new kids stepped in,” LaBuda said.
Offensively, Menomonie got contributions across the board from the likes of quarterback Ryan Kahl, running backs DeVauntaye Parker and Ockler and receivers Brock Thornton and Noah Feddersen.
“I felt like we had one of those teams where if there were a normal season, I think we would have been a real contender for a Division 2 state title,” LaBuda said.
Menomonie beat New Richmond twice this fall, and also picked up wins over Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake and Marshfield.
The Mustangs went into the game against Rice Lake with only two days of practice that week due to contact tracing and weather concerns. They still managed to win 28-13.
“We ended up playing really well that week. Our kids, instead of panicking, learned to handle things really well,” LaBuda said.
Menomonie was scheduled to play Marshfield in the first round of their regional playoff, but had to forfeit due to the pending test.
It was a tough ending for the seniors, who LaBuda said worked tirelessly in preparation for the season.
“They were so resilient. They handled the whole situation really well,” LaBuda said. “I feel bad for our seniors. They put in a lot of work. They lost by one point in the state semifinals last year and put in the work to get back, so I just feel bad that they didn’t get the chance to get there. But there’s nothing we can do about it.”
At the end of it all, the Mustangs at least were able to get out on the field this fall. And that counts for something.
“The thing we’ve got to look at is some teams only got two games, some only got three. We got six,” LaBuda said. “That’s one way to look at it, is our kids got six games in and played pretty well in those six.”