MENOMONIE — Rice Lake and Menomonie's clash Friday night was billed as one of the can't-miss games of the Big Rivers season. Instead, it resulted in a final score that will make the rest of the conference, and perhaps the state, do a double-take.
The Mustangs controlled the line of scrimmage, rushing for 310 yards in a 35-0 triumph against a squad previously unbeaten in Big Rivers play. The result combined with Hudson's 31-6 win against Superior creates a three-way tie atop the BRC, with Menomonie, Rice Lake and Hudson all sitting at 4-1 entering Week 8.
"We've talked for a while now about just playing a full game," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said. "We finally did it, and it's against a great team. Rice Lake went over to Hudson and beat them 33-12. Rice Lake is a really well-coached team and tough and physical. We knew what we were going to get. Our guys came out and played our best game of the year."
For the Warriors, a fumble on their first offensive play of the game was an omen of things to come. Rice Lake was consistently set back by mistakes. In addition to the early bobble, which led to a quick Menomonie touchdown, Rice Lake turned the ball over on downs on a drop and had a late hit combined with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty result in 30 bonus yards for Menomonie.
After coming in on a four-game winning streak, Rice Lake faced a running clock with three minutes left in third quarter.
"Obviously we didn't handle it very well," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said of starting the night with a turnover. "We tripped over ourselves in the beginning and kept going. That feeds right in to a team like this."
It took Menomonie five plays after recovering the fumble at the Rice Lake 21-yard line to get into the end zone, with Nick Haviland capping the short drive with a 1-yard run. He doubled the advantage with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter, this time with a 3-yard score.
Rice Lake got down to the Menomonie 30 on the ensuing possession with an opportunity to answer, but that was halted on the drop on 4th-and-6. The Mustangs had no timeouts to work with and about a minute and a half remaining before halftime, but a handful of efficient runs allowed the squad to take advantage of an opportunity to pile on.
Quarterback Reed Styer found Lucas Smith on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds on the clock, Menomonie halted Rice Lake from scoring a last-second touchdown of its own and the Mustangs regained possession to start the third quarter.
Styer reached the end zone on a QB keeper to open the second half and all but end any hopes of a comeback.
"That was obviously a huge turning point," Sinz said.
Parker Schultz forced the running clock on a 6-yard run in the third, completing a drive he started with an impressive punt return.
Brooks Brewer led the Menomonie rushers with 99 yards. Steele Schaefer added 66, Schultz had 42 and Haviland put up 40 in addition to his scores.
"They beat us on the line of scrimmage," Hill said. "We couldn't neutralize their blocks. They were better up front than we were."
Rice Lake was held to 98 total yards. The Warriors had to play the second half without one of their stars, Alex Belongia, who left after taking a high hit that resulted in a Menomonie penalty. He entered the week as the state’s leader in interceptions in addition to being one of the top wide receivers in the area.
Menomonie is now in stellar position to earn at least a share of the Big Rivers title. The Mustangs close out the regular season with games against two teams below .500, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior.
"We talk about it with our kids," Sinz said. "Honestly, we talk with them all the time about that. We always tell them, 'If you don't talk about it, how's it going to happen?' You have to have dreams, and that's a dream for all of our players."
Next week's game at Memorial will be a return to Carson Park for Sinz, who previously coached the Old Abes before rejoining his alma mater this season.
"There are a lot of kids over there that I really love and I've known them for four years," Sinz said. "It's just another game, but it will be good to see those guys."
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Rice Lake;0;0;0;0;—;0
Menom;7;14;14;0;—;35
First Quarter
M: Nick Haviland 1 run (Treysen Witt kick), 9:36.
Second Quarter
M: Haviland 3 run (Witt kick), 4:37.
M: Lucas Smith 29 pass from Reed Styer (Witt kick), :32.
Third Quarter
M: Styer 5 run (Witt kick), 6:44.
M: Parker Schultz 6 run (Witt kick), 3:05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (25-56): Christian Lindow 9-29, Cole Fenske 12-28, Elliott Nolin 3-1, Carson Tomesh 1-(-2). Menomonie (55-310): Brooks Brewer 11-99, Steele Schaefer 12-66, Haviland 7-40, Schultz 11-42, Aidan Untz 3-11, Styer 3-29, Jack Drout 6-24, Witt 1-(-1), John Whitwam 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (3-11-0-42): Fenske 3-11-0-42. Menomonie (2-4-0-36): Styer 2-4-0-36
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 2-30, Tomesh 1-12. Menomonie: Schultz 1-7, Smith 1-29.