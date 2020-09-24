Amid a global pandemic, not much is certain. The Menomonie football team is not immune to that fact.
The Mustangs aren’t sure what their season is going to look like this year, with the coronavirus capable of changing plans on a moment’s notice.
For now, the Mustangs are just grateful to have a chance to strap up their helmets.
“The kids are excited to get out and practice because they didn’t get to do anything in the spring and summer,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “They didn’t get to do the things they normally do, like go to camps or play in seven-on-seven leagues and tournaments, things like that.”
And now that they’re back out there, they’re grateful for the opportunity.
“Even though we started on Sept. 7, it really was better late than never,” LaBuda said. “The kids really are just excited to be out there.”
The Mustangs are scheduled to take on Hudson on the road on Friday night for their season opener.
Menomonie reached the Division 3 state semifinals last season, falling 36-35 to Menasha in the penultimate round of the playoffs. They shared the Big Rivers title with River Falls, with both teams finishing 6-1 in league play. As always, there was some roster turnover from that team, but LaBuda said he’s got a hardworking bunch this fall.
What form that bunch will take on the field remains to be seen as the Mustangs adjust to the new normal. They’re getting used to playing amid COVID-19 like everybody else, and it’s not easy.
“The frustration comes from the contact tracing part of it,” LaBuda said. “We have kids that aren’t able to practice, not because they have COVID, but because they’ve had a close contact.”
With it being a fluid situation, practices can look different from day to day. As a result, LaBuda isn’t quite sure how the Mustangs are going to line up when they open the season on Friday.
Players will need to be versatile and willing to adapt on the fly, and LaBuda said he has seen that from his team so far.
In terms of roster makeup, Menomonie will have some key pieces to replace from last year’s state semifinalist squad. Quarterback Tyler Werner has graduated, along with star linemen Andrew Fenton, Dylan Boecker and Carter Luzinski. First team All-Big Rivers picks Davis Barthen and Jed Ogea are both gone from the team’s vaunted secondary too.
But running back DeVauntaye Parker earned first team all-league recognition as a junior last season, and first team linebacker Will Ockler has experience out of the backfield as well.
Defense was a strong suit for last year’s Mustangs, who held opponents to 14 points or fewer 10 times. But new faces will need to step up to continue that trend.
All things considered though, the focus remains providing kids a chance to play football.
“All we can do as coaches ... is do what we can to support the kids,” LaBuda said.