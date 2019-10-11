MONDOVI — Cheers of “Raith” reigned down from the stands.
Just minutes after Raith Bauer’s go-ahead PAT attempt was blocked by Spring Valley, the Buffaloes' senior kicker had a chance for redeem himself with five seconds remaining in a tied game.
From 33 yards out, he lined up and let it fly.
Redemption.
The ensuing kickoff with one second left was just a formality as the Buffaloes snapped a six-game losing streak to Spring Valley and continued their perfect season, beating the Cardinals 32-29 on Friday night in Mondovi.
“I was pretty confident,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “He’s a gamer. He kicked one to send this game into overtime as a sophomore. … He’s always hit them when it matters.”
The field goal clinched at least a share of the Dunn-St. Croix conference title for Mondovi for the second straight season.
“It was one of our goals,” Loscheider said. “I don’t feel like we’re done yet, but if we had lost this, I would have felt like I failed these boys because they’re talented enough to be the champs.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals converted a fourth-and-12 from their own 20-yard line when quarterback Aaron Borgerding rolled out to his left and found Connor Ducklow in the endzone with 4:56 left in the game.
“Aaron is the best football player in our conference,” Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. “He’s so smart, he changes plays at the line of scrimmage, he’s a competitor, he’s a team first guy, he’s all about Spring Valley football and he’s a tremendous player.”
Looking to take a six-point lead, the Cardinals opted to go for two and again, Borgerding came up clutch, hitting Brenden Williams in the right side of the endzone for the score.
On the ensuing drive, running back Tanner Marsh and quarterback Carter Johnson bit off big chunks in the run game, moving the ball 54 yards in under two minutes to score what looked like the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 3:17 to go in the game.
Bauer lined up for the ensuing PAT, but Borgerding came around the left block and got his hands on the ball, keeping the game tied 29-29.
“I was pretty pissed,” Bauer said. “It just fueled my anger and made me play harder.”
After Spring Valley’s drive stalled at the Cardinals 29, the Buffaloes had one last chance.
With a minute left, Johnson moved the Buffaloes down the field in eight plays before Bauer’s heroics.
“I looked up and I knew it was good,” Johnson said. “It feels awesome, I’m shaking.”
Johnson repeatedly came up with big-time rushes for Mondovi down the stretch. On a cold, snowy night, Loscheider wanted to keep the ball out of the air and his wide-receiver-turned-quarterback repaid that decision.
“He just ran hard all night,” Loscheider said.
The Mondovi defense’s scoreless streak came to an early end when Williams took the ball 61 yards to the house on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage.
Minutes later, Borgerding showed off his wheels on Spring Valley’s third drive of the game, rushing for 21 yards to the right before Johnson made a touchdown saving tackle at the 22. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, they couldn’t keep him out long. On the very next play the Cardinals quarterback rolled out left and took off running to put the Cardinals up 14-7 in the first.
With 1:06 left in the half, Johnson got to work for the Buffaloes at his own 26-yard line. He connected with Jackson Falkner for a 25-yard pickup on first down then rushed for 12 yards two plays later. With just seconds on the clock, he hit Cade Brenner coming over the middle for a 28-yard gain to set Bauer up for a 31-yard kick that he nailed with seven tenths of a second left in the half.
Out of the break, both teams exchanged touchdowns. First Johnson rushed for a 23-yard score, then, with 30 seconds left in the quarter, Borgerding hit Williams on a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cardinals to within two.
“I was happy with what we did, we went toe-to-toe with a good team,” Kapping said. “I don’t think a lot of people thought we would hang in with him tonight. … I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there, making some plays and giving us a chance to win a football game at the end.”
The Buffaloes wrap up their season with one final game at Durand on Friday night before they get set to start playoff action.
Spring Valley will look to bounce back when the Cardinals return home to take on Colfax on Friday in the regular season finale.