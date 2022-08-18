The Cloverbelt Conference tilt between Regis and Mondovi was one of the highlights of the 2021 football season. The Ramblers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overturn a six-point deficit and remain unbeaten with a 28-20 victory at Carson Park.
It was a thriller between two of the conference’s most consistent programs over the last couple of years. Now they’re expected to take it to another level this fall.
Regis and Mondovi are the preliminary favorites in the Cloverbelt entering the new season. The Ramblers went undefeated to win the league last season and have enough experience around to be considered a contender again. The Buffaloes went 4-3 in the conference last year, but each of their three losses came by one score. With several key contributors back this year, Mondovi will look to flip its fortunes and come out on top in close games.
“We intend to win every game, but that’s always the case,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “We play some tough programs who have the same outlook. I think we have the program to do it, but we’ll see.”
The Buffaloes have a duo of stars in quarterback Jarod Falkner and running back Dawson Rud. Falkner eclipsed 1,100 yards through the air and threw 16 touchdowns and added another 1,000 yards and eight scores on the ground last year. Rud had 21 rushing touchdowns and 1,584 yards. Their one-two punch will be tough for any team to match. Alan George should anchor the defense — the senior is a two-time all-conference selection.
Regis will need to overcome the loss of star running back/defensive lineman Zander Rockow. The University of Minnesota recruit will miss the season with an injury. He was key on both sides of the ball in the team’s run to the Division 7 state semifinals last fall, but there’s still plenty of talent to go around.
Quarterback Kendon Krogman returns to run the show for Regis. The Ramblers use a run-heavy approach, but Krogman can open up the field when called upon. He passed for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games last season. Jack Weisenberger is a threat out of the backfield too. He had 12 rushing touchdowns a year ago. Others will need to step up around them, and the Ramblers often have the depth to make that transition go smoothly.
“We are going to have to work very hard to be in games,” Ramblers coach Bryant Brenner said. “It will come down to discipline and execution. We have a very nice group of kids who are excited to be part of our culture and look forward to competing.”
Of course, discounting any of the other squads taking the field in the conference each week would be a disservice. The Cloverbelt is perennially one of the state’s toughest small-school leagues.
“The Cloverbelt is one of the toughest conferences in the state and teams need to be prepared to play hard every game night or you will be beat,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said.
Durand is coming off a run to the Division 6 state semifinals. The Panthers took second in the Cloverbelt last season, but will need to replace star running back Simon Bauer — last year’s All-Northwest player of the year and a first-team all-state player. Durand got a glimpse of the future in Dawson Hartung’s reps last fall. He played a secondary role out of the backfield, but could be poised for a step forward from a 925-yard, 13-touchdown showing last season.
Coach Rod Rosemeyer said the Panthers “hope to finish in the top half of what should be a very strong conference.”
Stanley-Boyd graduated several influential seniors from last year’s 7-4 team, but the Orioles have reasons to be optimistic. Logan Burzynski got to test his mettle at quarterback after starter Carsen Hause missed several games with injury, and he held his own. He passed for 468 yards and five touchdowns, including a 261-yard showing in a close loss to conference champion Regis.
The Orioles will need to fill holes on the offensive and defensive lines and in the backfield, but they often manage to navigate that yearly transition well.
“We are focused on improving each week and want to compete with the top of the conference,” Orioles coach Jeff Koenig said.
Fall Creek made strides last season, finishing 4-3 in the Cloverbelt to reach the playoffs in a breakthrough year for the program. Now the Crickets will try to build off that momentum. They’ve got a high-profile passing game that’s used as often as possible. Quarterback Eli Laube (2,025 yards, 19 touchdowns) is back, along with his top weapon in Leo Hagberg (621 receiving yards, nine touchdowns).
“Culture has shifted,” Fall Creek coach Tyler Mickelson said. “(Our team) maintains their key components to one of the state’s top 10 air attacks, but will look to supplement the passing game with more physical play between the tackles.”
Osseo-Fairchild battled through an 0-9 season last year and has a new coach as it looks to bounce back. Chad Tankovich takes over the program with the hopes of getting the Thunder back on track. The team will have a handful of contributors back who will look to build off the experience they gained last fall.
“(We want to) be more competitive in all our games and start rebuilding a winning program,” Tankovich said.
Elk Mound is coming off a 2-7 season and will need to find new contributors on both sides of the ball. The Mounders have some pieces returning though, especially on defense, and will look to mix experience and new energy in the huddle.
“Our team goal is to compete on the field and have fun every week in games and practices,” Lew said. “We let the season take care of itself if we are working hard and giving our all in both games and practices.”
Neillsville/Granton was 3-6 a year ago. The Warriors should have experience under center and in the backfield this season.