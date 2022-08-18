The Cloverbelt Conference tilt between Regis and Mondovi was one of the highlights of the 2021 football season. The Ramblers scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overturn a six-point deficit and remain unbeaten with a 28-20 victory at Carson Park.

It was a thriller between two of the conference’s most consistent programs over the last couple of years. Now they’re expected to take it to another level this fall.