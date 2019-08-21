MONDOVI — Mondovi head football coach Craig Loscheider has spent his offseason like Dr. Frankenstein, cooking up a new quarterback to lead the Buffaloes this year.
Last year’s quarterback Brennen Christopherson was solid. He threw for 1,203 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 60% completion percentage. It earned him second team all-conference honors, but as good as Christopherson was, he wasn’t the team’s top athlete. This season, Loscheider wants to change that. He wants someone with a strong arm and quick feet handing the ball. Someone like 6-foot-2, 190-pound Carter Johnson.
Johnson spent last season as the team’s top wideout. He racked up 268 yards with four touchdowns last season and he would have had more if defenses weren’t game planning for him every week.
But when last season came to an end, Johnson had an idea. He wanted more responsibility on his shoulders and a chance to lead the Buffaloes in his senior season, and that meant taking over the quarterback position.
Loscheider said he was receptive to the idea immediately. He wasn’t going to gift Johnson the position, but it was obvious the senior needed the ball in his hands more often in 2019.
A few practices into the football season and it’s clear Johnson is going to be the top dog for Mondovi this year.
It’s no secret Johnson can run the ball, using his long strides to zoom past defenders. But it’s his arm that is going to be the big difference maker this year.
“If teams think it’s a wildcat offense with a quarterback who can only run, that’s not the case,” Loscheider said. “He’s a true quarterback.”
At practice on Monday, Johnson was firing off passes to his wideouts. Each throw seemed to spiral into the receiver’s mitts and connect with a snap.
“It’s usually a hard ball,” receiver Owen Schultz said of Johnson’s throws. “It’s usually very accurate at any distance.”
Physically, Johnson has all the traits Loscheider could want. But Johnson hasn’t played quarterback since middle school and the position is totally different from receiver. At quarterback, he can’t just use his physical gifts to win one-on-one matchups, instead he needs to be cerebral, reading opposing defense and making quick and accurate decisions.
“When you get back behind center it’s a pretty chaotic situation,” Loscheider said. “You need to sift through all the information. But he’s been able to make good decisions so far.”
That comfort is going to take time to develop, but Johnson is confident in himself.
“I’m ready,” he said. “We’ve got good receivers too, so I’m not worried about any of that.”
The position change took some humility from Johnson. Playing quarterback has its perks, it’s sexy and he’s in charge of the entire offense, but Johnson’s collegiate football future is probably at receiver and now recruiters won’t be able to see him play his final high school season at his best position.
“What I hope (college recruiters) see is an athlete and a football player,” Loscheider said. “He’s just a kid who has all the physical tools to do everything that they will need at either position.”
Johnson acknowledged the change might not be the best move for his recruiting, but that’s not what he’s focused on now. This season, he just wants to lead the Buffaloes as far as he can take them.
“I’m just focused on high school and doing the best I can for my team,” he said. “I think if they see me at quarterback, I can show my athleticism and athletic ability, I think it’ll be just fine.”
And if things work out, the Buffaloes should be a favored to win the Dunn-St. Croix for the second straight season.