ALTOONA — Standing amid the piles of freshly-dug earth that now occupy the land that once held Fuzzy Thurston Field, the metaphor was not lost on Chad Hanson.
As work continues on the renovation of the athletic complex tucked behind Altoona High School, the timing of Hanson’s arrival as head football coach couldn’t be much better.
Out of the mounds of dirt and gravel will rise an impressive new football field, fresh with synthetic turf and other improvements to the complex to give Altoona one of the top facilities in the area.
And Hanson is hoping that the rebuilding program that will call that field home will follow a similar trajectory.
“Altoona football’s going to be all new, and I get to come in and be part of the reinventing of it,” said Hanson, who joins the Railroaders after seven years leading Eleva-Strum. “There’s a lot changes happening, and we have the opportunity to invent the new Altoona football going forward.”
Success has followed Hanson on each of his coaching stops in recent years. He led Greenwood/Granton to a Division 7 state championship in 2011, and won 31 games with Eleva-Strum over the last five years.
He’ll look to replicate such success with the Railroaders, who are coming off a 1-8 season last fall.
Hanson said the appeal of coaching at a larger program was one of the driving factors in taking the Altoona job.
“It’s a chance to move up,” he said. “It’s appealing to me. I look at all the change that’s happening in the community overall, I looked at it as a chance to help lead it. Now I have that chance.”
It wasn’t easy to leave Eleva-Strum though. The school is Hanson’s alma mater, and he led the Cardinals to four playoff appearances in his time as their coach.
“When I went to Eleva-Strum from Greenwood, I would have never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be going to another school,” he said. “But in my time there, I started to develop a passion for trying to coach at a higher Division. ... Over the years, I’d been thinking about what it would be like to be in charge of a bigger program, and then this opportunity opened up.”
He inherits an Altoona team that will have plenty of varsity experience by nature of fielding a fairly young team a season ago.
Now it’s a matter of turning that experience into results.
Hanson’s Eleva-Strum teams often utilized the option as their preferred method of attack. That should be no different for the Railroaders.
“The beauty in running that is that we have the ability to change what we do in the system based on who we have for players,” Hanson said. “We’ll be able to morph it year-to-year.”
He hasn’t had a ton of contact with his new team yet in the handful of days since his hiring. But he’s liked what he has seen, especially from the upcoming senior class.
“The experience that they had this past year and the year before on varsity is going to make their senior year so much easier,” Hanson said. “They saw things and experienced things that were harder than they will be in their senior year, because now they’re the experienced guys out there.”
Rebuilding a program doesn’t happen overnight, as Hanson saw in his early days at Eleva-Strum. In his first two years at the helm, the Cardinals went 3-5 and 2-7, respectively.
But eventually the tide turned. Eleva-Strum finished tied atop the Dairyland Conference twice over the next five years and earned four playoff berths.
If such a turnaround is to happen at Altoona, the foundation will be put in place in the coming months.
“You’re going to see the word ‘greatness’ a lot with Altoona football. That’ll be our motto and our building block. We’re going to be great in school, great in the community, great in the weight room and great in athletics overall,” Hanson said from the edge of the construction of the new field. “If we take care of those things, we’ll be great on the football field. Those areas will lead to wins out here.
The newly-renovated field is expected to open in early August, just in time for the start of the season. If all goes according to Hanson’s plan, it could also be the opening of a new era for Altoona football.