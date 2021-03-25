At long last, Eau Claire North is back on the gridiron.
And in more ways than one, the Huskies will have a new look.
A new season brings new faces and a new scheme for North, which is seeking its first win since 2015. After a year and a half away from the football field, the Huskies are raring to go in the alternate fall season.
"Obviously there's a lot of things we have to focus on with regard to sanitation, making sure the kids keep their masks up and whatnot, but it's football," North coach Andy Jarzynski said. "It's been 500-plus days (since we last played). I'm just really excited for the kids, and they're excited to be out here."
North is scheduled to kick off its season on Friday night in Superior.
The Huskies are implementing a new scheme this year, one which emphasizes getting the ball to their playmakers in open space. North has previously taken a ground-heavy approach, and may mix things up a bit more this season. The Huskies have some familiar faces to lean on as they make the transition.
Quarterback Kyle Greenlund has plenty of experience, entering his second season under center. Senior Charlie Wolter was North's second-leading rusher in 2019 and is likely to see an even larger role this spring. Jarzynski pointed to both as expected key contributors.
Greenlund threw for 284 passing yards and ran for 78 more in 2019. Wolter rushed for 376 yards and three scores. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
They're learning the new system with everybody else.
"Things are significantly different with the new scheme, and we were lucky enough to get a few contact days in the fall. When they got out here they picked it right up," said Jarzynski, who enters his third season with North. "They're pretty smart. They were able to figure that stuff out pretty quick."
The Huskies feel like a determined effort in the long offseason can pay dividends this spring. North had plenty of time to work on strength and conditioning, and the players took full advantage.
"I didn't mind (the offseason), because I just spent it in the weight room trying to get bigger and stronger," senior Austin Opatz said. "I'm just excited to play. Everyone's looking better, and the team spirit's up."
North is gunning for a victory to snap a 43-game losing streak. The Huskies came close last season, falling 26-20 to La Crosse Logan in a nailbiter.
With continued diligence, they know they'll be able to break through at some point. Last season showed it's not far off.
"I think we need to keep growing, and commitment needs to stay high," senior Nate Schindler said. "I think it is (high). There's a lot more commitment this year than any year before. It just needs to keep improving."
Much will be different about this spring's season. Road games will be long journeys given the schedule the Huskies are playing. Only two Big Rivers opponents are also playing in the alternate fall — Eau Claire Memorial and Superior — meaning North will square off with plenty of unfamiliar programs.
"It'll be a little change-up from the normal," Schindler said. "I think it'll be fun. It will give us a different look and a different challenge to take on."
North will face nonconference foes in Stoughton, La Crosse Logan, La Crosse Central, Holmen and Sparta.
There will be another added challenge for a few players, who are splitting time between two sports. The Huskies have a few athletes who are playing soccer or baseball in addition to football.
"We've got soccer players who are punting and kicking with us, and a bunch of kids who have had baseball contact days too," Jarzynski said. "I hope this creates situations where coaches, not just here but across the state, are going to be able to cooperate more. We've had really good relationships between the baseball, soccer and football programs, and it's just awesome."
After taking on Superior this week, the Huskies are scheduled to have their home opener next Thursday at Carson Park. North will host Stoughton at 4:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader, with Memorial's game against Superior following at 7:30 p.m.