MENOMONIE — Mike Sinz is wearing new colors these days — or old colors, depending on how you look at it.
After four years stalking the sidelines at Eau Claire Memorial, the Menomonie native has returned to his alma mater to direct the Mustang football program. As you'd expect, he feels right at home as practices kicked off this week.
"It's kind of cool coming down for practice at a place that I basically grew up as a manager and a player and a coach," Sinz said Thursday, the team's fourth day of work. "You come down here and it's pretty cool. It kind of brings back some awesome memories from back when you're a kid."
He's now working with student-athletes in the same position he found himself in as a high schooler, looking to continue an impressive gridiron tradition. Current Mustangs would be lucky to reach the heights Sinz did. He was a captain and a starting safety on Menomonie's 1999 state championship team.
He's stayed in touch with the program in the years since his 2001 graduation, beginning his coaching career with the Mustangs as an assistant under Joe LaBuda before eventually taking head coaching jobs at Mondovi and Memorial.
In April, Menomonie announced Sinz would be the program's next football coach following the retirement of LaBuda, who steered Menomonie to five state championships and 22 conference titles in 31 seasons. That news came in the midst of Memorial's football season, pushed back to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Sinz had to wait to shift his attention to his new school.
Thankfully for the program, he already came with a great deal of knowledge about Menomonie football.
"I had a pretty good idea of some of the kids that were coming back, just the culture of the team and scheme-wise here or there," Sinz said. "I kind of followed it since I played here. Obviously you put a lot of time into a place and you want to see how they're doing, cheer for them a little bit."
Often, new coaches face a bare cupboard. Sometimes the last man at the helm left for a reason. But Sinz inherits a Menomonie program that remains strong, coming off a 5-2 season and a share of the Big Rivers championship following an abridged slate.
There will be some adjustments in all three facets of the game, Sinz said, but some team concepts have remained the same. All but one assistant from last year's Menomonie staff remains with the team, while Sinz also brought three coaches from Memorial.
"Coach LaBuda was phenomenal here for so many years and he's been so helpful after I got the job," Sinz said. "We're going to change some things, but at the same time, if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
There are big names to replace, including four players selected to the Leader-Telegram's All-Northwest teams last fall. But the culture that has helped the Mustangs restock talent for years remains.
"Football's important to the community, to the school, to the kids," Sinz said. "And you can tell that. They put a lot of time in in the weight room, strength and conditioning, it's important to them. And they have a lot of support from the community also."
Menomonie opens its season on Friday, Aug. 20 with a Big Rivers clash against River Falls. Sinz’s first game against Memorial comes on Friday, Oct. 8 at Carson Park.