CHIPPEWA FALLS — Neither Chippewa Falls nor New Richmond had much success moving the ball without a big play.
That trend was evident in the way the game between the new Big Rivers Conference foes played out. New Richmond made the final big plays of the game on both sides of the ball, and they ensured the Tigers came out on top.
Andrew Trandahl broke off a 76-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to put the Tigers ahead, and the defense nabbed an interception on Chi-Hi's final drive to clinch a 13-10 victory on Friday night.
Both defenses generally gave their opponents fits when it came to stringing together a drive, and the Tigers did it long enough to hold out for the win.
"I thought we played probably one of our best defensive performances in my three years as head coach," New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. "Very proud of our defense tonight."
New Richmond accrued 328 yards of offense compared to Chippewa Falls' 244. Save for the few explosive plays that each team sprinkled throughout the night, the defenses were in control for much of the contest.
Chippewa Falls trailed 7-0 at halftime, but scored 10 unanswered in the third quarter to hold a three-point lead going into the final period. But Trandahl slipped through a crack in an otherwise solid Cardinals defense for his 76-yard touchdown with 6:41 to go, and it proved to be the difference.
The Cardinals had 206 rushing yards, with 150 coming from Ben Steinmetz. Most of the damage came on his three runs of 82, 23 and 21 yards though. Otherwise the Tigers made things tough at the line of scrimmage.
"We didn't play good enough to beat New Richmond. That's the bottom line, nothing else needs to be said," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "We didn't make enough plays."
The Cardinals fell behind on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Seamus Scanlan to Sully Weiss in the first quarter, capping the only significantly sustained drive of the game. The Tigers went 79 yards down the field on 14 plays with their opening drive and were rewarded with a 7-0 lead.
Chippewa Falls had a chance to get on the board in the final minute of the first half, but a pass from Gavin Goodman off a fake field goal attempt fell incomplete in the end zone.
The Cardinals regrouped at halftime though, and needed just four plays on the first drive of the third quarter to tie things up. Steinmetz broke off a 23-yard run to get Chi-Hi within striking distance, and then took the next play for 21 yards into the end zone.
"I don't know if the kids thought it was going to be that easy, because we came out second half and went right down the field," Raykovich said. "But after that series we didn't do anything."
Chippewa Falls' only other points came a few minutes later on Jack Meyer's 27-yard field goal. It gave the Cardinals a 10-7 lead they'd hold until midway through the final quarter.
After falling behind in the fourth, the Cardinals got the ball into New Richmond territory with just over four minutes remaining. But they opted to punt facing a fourth and 3 at the Tigers' 44-yard line.
The Cardinals defense got the stop it needed to get the ball back to the offense deep in its own territory with 36 seconds left. But New Richmond's Drew Effertz intercepted Chi-Hi quarterback Brayden Warwick on the first play of the drive, and the Tigers kneeled out the win.
"We were playing with a lot of younger guys (on defense), and they're guys that just love to play football. I'd say that's what I love most about them," Larson said. "They want to go smack people. That's what makes defense a lot of fun."
Offensively, Trandahl led the Tigers with 159 rushing yards on 13 carries. Zach Panek carried the ball 31 times for 95 yards. New Richmond, like Chi-Hi, got a good chunk of its yards from a few long plays.
"When we execute, we're pretty formidable," Larson said. "We've got some young kids out there who are some pretty exciting players, but we just have to be better across the board. We can't just bank on being a big-play team and breaking a touchdown. We've got to continue to drive teams down the field."
The leader of the Cardinals perhaps summed up the hard-nosed game best.
"They had that one play and we had one big play with Steinmetz running the ball, and everything else in between was a dogfight, I guess," Raykovich said.
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
New Richmond;7;0;0;6 - 13
Chippewa Falls;0;0;10;0 - 10
First Quarter
NR: Sully Weiss 19 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Bode Gabriel kick), 4:59.
Third Quarter
CF: Ben Steinmetz 21 run (Jack Meyer kick), 10:43.
CF: Meyer 27 field goal, 5:14.
Fourth Quarter
NR: Andrew Trandahl 76 run (kick failed), 6:41.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (46-241): Andrew Trandahl 13-159, Zach Panek 31-95, Seamus Scanlan 2-(-13). Chippewa Falls (30-206): Ben Steinmetz 11-150, Brayden Warwick 8-28, Bohde Torkelson 3-9, Judah Dunham 2-8, Collin Beaudette 2-5, Isaac Frenette 2-5, Carson Bowe 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond (10-13-1-87): Scanlan 9-12-1-84, Panek 1-1-0-3. Chippewa Falls (4-15-1-38): Warwick 4-14-1-38, Gavin Goodman 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Sully Weiss 4-35, Caleb Eastep 1-16, Drew Effertz 2-12, Trandahl 1-11, Caden Langeness 1-7, Jordan McGinley 1-6. Chippewa Falls: Steinmetz 3-14, Dunham 1-24.