The Eau Claire North football team got into the end zone for the first time in more than a month on Friday. But even with that weight off their shoulders, the Huskies couldn't quite keep pace with New Richmond.
Seamus Scanlan accounted for four touchdowns for the Tigers, who played well despite the loss of star running back Andrew Trandahl, to defeat the Huskies 43-6 at Carson Park. New Richmond pulled away with 28 points after halftime to break open what had been a close game across the first two quarters.
North scored for the first time since Week 2 on a 53-yard run by Mekhi Thomas, ended a drought that went back to the team's 20-14 win against La Crosse Logan 20-14 on Aug. 26. But New Richmond's high-powered offense was too tough to match.
"We can't make the number of mistakes we made today," North coach Andy Jarzynski said. "It takes all the momentum away when we shoot ourselves in the foot, and when we make mistakes on defense they made us pay with big plays. It's disappointing, but they're a really athletic team that can make you pay."
North broke out of its scoring drought with 7:36 left until halftime. Thomas lined up to deliver a punt on fourth down, but had to switch plans after a swarm of Tigers crashed toward him. He escaped down the sideline and broke off a 53-yard run to the end zone for the Huskies to cut the Tigers' lead to 8-6.
It wasn't a conventional way to put points on the board, but the Huskies were glad to take it.
"He felt pressure coming up the middle and pulled it down because he didn't want it to get blocked," Jarzynski said. "That was just an athlete making a play right there. ... You want to get in the end zone the traditional way, but because we were making some mistakes, we'll take what we can get. The kids sure responded to it."
New Richmond took over from there. The Tigers scored 28 unanswered points, most coming in the third and fourth quarters. The Tigers lost Trandahl to an injury in the first quarter, but Brock Unger and other stepped up in his stead. Unger ran for 116 yards on 12 carries.
Unger is normally a wide receiver, but was forced into action at running back after Trandahl went down. Ethan Turbeville, the Tigers' normal backup, was also out with an injury.
"When we lost a player like Andrew, you could feel the wind come out of our sails," New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. "He's a heck of a player and a lot of what we do goes through him, so it was gut-check time for some of our guys. They got put into some opportunities to contribute more than maybe they're used to, and they answered the bell in the second half."
Scanlan caught fire for the Tigers in the passing game. The junior quarterback threw for three scores and added another with his legs. He finished 9 of 13 passing for 140 yards.
After Thomas' touchdown run, the Tigers answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Scanlan to Kennan Stowers to close out the first half. Unger added a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away with three touchdowns in the final period.
"The way these guys stepped up is the one thing I'm most pleased about," Larson said. "It sucks to lose Andrew the way we did, but I give our team a lot of credit for responding in the second half."
Jack Kein ran for 93 yards on 16 carries to lead the Huskies' ground game. Remy Rassbach added 18 carries for 78 yards.
North will look to bounce back when it visits Rice Lake next Friday.
New Richmond 43, Eau Claire North 6
New Richmond;8;7;7;21;—;43
North;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
NR: Brock Unger 20 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Kennan Stowers run), 3:22.
Second Quarter
EC: Mekhi Thomas 53 run (kick failed), 7:36.
NR: Stowers 19 pass from Scanlan (Trey Cork kick), 5:37.
Third Quarter
NR: Unger 39 run (Cork kick), 10:31.
Fourth Quarter
NR: Jacob Hagman 25 pass from Scanlan (Cork kick), 11:12.
NR: Scanlan 3 run (Cork kick), 8:03.
NR: Vance Landa 35 interception return (Cork kick), 7:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (28-240): Unger 12-116, Stowers 6-79, Andrew Trandahl 6-29, Scanlan 4-16. North (40-240): Jack Kein 16-93, Remy Rassbach 18-78, Thomas 2-58, Cameron Olson 3-8, Traeton Goss 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 9-13-0-140. North: Kein 4-9-2-12, Tyler Everson 2-6-0-4, Dylan McCracken 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Drew Effertz 2-45, Unger 2-32, Stowers 2-27, Hagman 1-25, Noah Henning 1-6, Trandahl 1-5. North: Travian Johnson 1-10, Carter Burns 1-4, Rassbach 2-2, James Jarzynski 1-0.