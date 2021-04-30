The Eau Claire North offense clicked more than it has all spring, setting a new season best for points scored.
Unfortunately for the group, that came in the same game the Huskies also set a new season high for points allowed.
QB Kyle Greenlund connected with wideout Matthew Johnson for three touchdowns, but North struggled to slow down Sparta's rush-heavy offense and talented kick returner in a 52-28 loss Friday afternoon at Carson Park.
"When we were consistent things went well," North coach Andy Jarzynski said. "We've talked about this a thousand times this year already. When we don't follow what they get taught in the week, things kind of slip a little bit, then we have the setbacks. But we had tons of sophomores playing tons of ball tonight against some pretty big men over there too. So I'm cautiously optimistic that as their football IQ grows, and their varsity experience grows we're going to start to see the benefits of that."
The Huskies got within seven points twice in the second quarter, both thanks to the Greenlund-to-Johnson connection. North's senior signal caller wasn't afraid to throw it up to his classmate, who proved the trust was warranted by going up and snagging the ball on 50/50 plays. He first grabbed a seven-yard score over a defender to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 10:53 remaining in the second, then did it again with 2:50 remaining in the half to make it 21-14.
"I don't know if that's how it's drawn up, but that is what it ends up being sometimes," Jarzynski said of the lofted passes.
But the Sparta offense was relentless, scoring every time it touched the ball until its final drive was ended by the clock running out. After North's second touchdown, the Spartans scored 17 straight in a run lasting less than three minutes of game action spread over the second and third quarters to pull away.
The Huskies got a five-yard TD run from Remy Rassbach in the third quarter and another Greenlund to Johnson TD pass in the fourth but never threatened again.
Helping keep the Huskies at arm's length was a pair of kick return touchdowns from Abe Edie, one in the second quarter and one in the third. The win closed out the high school careers of Edie and the rest of the Spartans' seniors, since the team is not playing in Week 7.
"I liked the energy and enthusiasm we had out here, our physicality that we had up front," Sparta coach Adam Dow said. "We have a senior class that's very determined and has been along for a lot of wins for our program. We didn't always see a whole lot of success here in football. We kind of turned it around the past few years. For our seniors this was a great ending for us."
Overshadowing the game as a whole was a collision inside the final two minutes of the second quarter. Eau Claire North's Beau Simonson took a kick up the North sideline after snagging a pitch from Mekhi Thomas. He was stopped in his tracks by a high hit from Sparta's Tye Klass, who then stood over Simonson as the Husky laid on the ground.
Klass was ejected from the game for the hit, but North moved back with a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties, including one that also got an assistant ejected. Simonson stayed on the ground for a few minutes until he was stretchered off by medical personnel, when he gave a thumbs up to the crowd that helped calm a frustrated fan base. Jarzynski said postgame it looks like a knee injury.
"It takes the oxygen out of the kids," Jarzynski said. "It sucks. You feel for the kid. He's a trooper. He was working hard."
Greenlund threw an interception, but had a strong day going 15 of 18 for 217 yards and three TDs.
"I think Kyle played really, really well," Jarzynski said. "He played like we knew he could play. He ran the ball well, he absorbed the hits that came his way and protected himself from injury, which is always a real concern with quarterbacks. And I thought his leadership was real good. He was very steady on the sideline and I was real proud of him."
Johnson finished with 92 yards on five catches in addition to the three touchdowns. Rassbach ran for 79 yards, highlighted by a 56-yard scamper.
North finishes its season next week with the annual city game, hosting rival Eau Claire Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m.
"I think that it's going to be really good for Eau Claire," Jarzynski said. "Particularly football activities have been put on ice for so long. I think that it will be nice for both senior classes to be able to get out there that last game. We call them crosstown rivals but the kids all grew up together, they played little league baseball and Babe Ruth together, and travel basketball. So that will be nice because the familiarity will be there."
Sparta 52, Eau Claire North 28
Sparta;14;17;14;7;— 52
North;0;14;7;7;— 28
First Quarter
S: Nick Kent 77 run (Brett Stuessel run), 7:49.
S: Matt Biever 11 pass from Stuessel (kick blocked), 1:46.
Second Quarter
N: Matthew Johnson 7 pass from Kyle Greenlund (Ryan Conlin kick), 10:53.
S: Abe Edie 82 kick return (Chris Jacobs kick), 10:40.
N: Johnson 10 pass from Greenlund (Conlin kick), 2:50.
S: Stuessel 11 run (Jacobs kick), 1:29.
S: Jacobs 24 FG.
Third Quarter
S: Edie 78 kick return (Jacobs kick), 11:45.
N: Remy Rassbach 5 run (Conlin kick), 9:54.
S: Kent 26 run (Jacobs kick), 8:39.
Fourth Quarter
S: Stuessel 3 run (Jacobs kick), 9:55.
N: Johnson 6 pass from Greenlund (Conlin kick), 4:25.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Sparta (29-301): Nick Kent 10-166, Brett Stuessel 9-75, Carson Kelsey 4-26, Preston Johnson 1-15, Thomas Laufenberg 1-7, Marcus Cox 2-5, Corbin Hauer 1-3. North (26-117): Remy Rassbach 17-79, Kyle Greenlund 6-25, Charlie Wolter 3-13.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Sparta (5-6-0-95): Stuessel 5-6-0-95. North (15-18-1-217): Greenlund 15-18-1-217.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Sparta: Kelsey 1-40, Matt Biever 3-34, Hauser 1-21. North: Matthew Johnson 5-92, Traeton Goss 2-46, Tyson Harvey 2-29, Wolter 3-26, Carson Ackerman 2-18, Ted Connell 1-6.