Northwestern has won back-to-back Heart O’ North Conference titles. And if you ask the league’s other football coaches, the Tigers could well be No. 1 in the pecking order again this fall.
Northwestern, which made a run to the Division 4 state quarterfinals last season, will need to reload a few areas on its roster. But bringing back honorable mention all-state defensive lineman Adam Thompson to lead the defense is a good place to start.
And on the other side of the ball, the Tigers have first team all-conference running back Colin Trautt returning. The senior ran for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.
But Northwestern will need a new starting quarterback to take over, and there are big shoes to fill on the offensive line.
Cumberland has some star power of its own, and could be the biggest challenger to Northwestern’s run atop the league. The Beavers are led by all-state wide receiver Jack Martens, who has several Division I college offers including from Ivy League schools. The senior hauled in a state-best 94 catches for 1,189 yards and 13 scores last season.
Martens will have the luxury of the same quarterback feeding him the ball too. Junior Maddux Allen is back for another year after throwing for 2,227 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall.
Three solid defensive pieces in Milan Monchilovich, Blake Seibert and Gavin Jarchow should help anchor the Beavers on that side of the ball. All three had over 50 total tackles last year.
While the ingredients are there for a successful season, the Beavers are just thankful for the chance to play.
“Our hope this year is to provide our kids with a great experience this fall and hopefully get a full conference season played,” Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said.
Heart O’ North coaches believe St. Croix Falls will be one of the league’s top teams as well. The Saints went 6-5 last year, reaching the second round of the Division 5 playoffs. They’ve got two first team all-conference players back, including running back McKinley Erickson.
Bloomer, which has one of the area’s longest postseason streaks with 16 consecutive playoff berths, graduated a lot of starters from last year’s 7-3 team. The Blackhawks will rely on new faces to plug their holes, including the loss of quarterback Isaiah LeGesse. He passed for 1,717 yards and 14 scores last fall.
Bloomer is usually a run-heavy team, and the Blackhawks graduated their top three rushers from last season. Senior Ethan Rothbauer has the most experience this year after carrying the ball 14 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Coach John Post is aiming to have his team stay competitive in the league and hopefully finish the top half of the standings again.
Hayward and Spooner were 6-4 and 4-6 last season, respectively, and figure to be competitive again.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser produced three first team all-conference players last fall, but the Bulldogs will need to replace all of them. That includes quarterback Dakota Herrmann, who was also the team’s top rusher.
Ashton Kummet is the Bulldogs’ most productive skill position player returning after compiling 376 rushing yards and four touchdowns last year.
Barron went 1-8 last season, but coach BJ Williams believes the Golden Bears have the pieces in place to improve this fall. An experienced line on both offense and defense should help Barron execute its game plan.
“We will look to build on the momentum we had finishing our season last year,” Williams said. “Our returning players have logged many varsity minutes throughout their career. We will be competitive every Friday night.”