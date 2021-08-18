Cumberland pulled off its first ever undefeated season last year, claiming the Heart O’ North crown in the process to snap Northwestern’s two-year reign.
Conference coaches expect the Tigers to reclaim the top spot in the league this season.
Northwestern is the favorite thanks to returning three first team All-Heart O’North picks and two second team picks from a squad that went 5-1 in HON play and 6-2 overall in 2020. Oh, and the tradition of excellence doesn’t hurt either.
“They are always at the top of the conference,” Chetek-Weyerhaeuser coach Bill Knickerbocker said. “They have great depth and size.”
It starts with the defense, which returns defensive back Jase Nelson and outside linebacker Austin Schlies. Cumberland was the only Heart O’ North squad to score double-digit points on the Tigers last season, with the team earning shutouts against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Spooner and Cameron. Ben Benes anchors the offensive line for returning starting QB Luke Sedin.
The reigning champs are expected to remain in contention, but need to find new weapons outside for returning All-Northwest first team quarterback Maddux Allen. All-Northwest Player of the Year Jack Martens has graduated, and so has second receiver DeShaun Ames and running back Sam Schradle.
Allen remains a good starting point, having thrown for 1,969 yards last season, and the Beavers have strong talent on the defensive end. Gavin Jarchow led the team in tackles and had 14 tackles for loss and three interceptions last year at linebacker. Isaac Rumstrom had 57 tackles and two defensive touchdowns, and Blake Siebert had 41 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He has a walk-on offer at Wisconsin.
“We hope to compete somewhere near the top of a very competitive league,” Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. “We have a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball but we are excited to see who steps up for us this year.”
Bloomer should also be in the conversation after a .500 showing in the HON in 2020. They return some key pieces, including quarterback Jack Strand. He’s considered among the best at his position in the league.
Also back is second team all-league pick Gunnar Grambo, a defensive lineman.
“Bloomer is always in the mix,” Knickerbocker said.
Running back Dayo Oye has St. Croix Falls among the contenders. He ran for 1,343 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and is the conference’s lone first team running back returning to the fold.
Barron returns a large chunk of its defense, as well as at the running back and receiver positions. Caiden LaLiberty ran for 240 yards and two TDs and recorded 47 tackles and an interception on defense. Sam Baumgard caught 15 passes for 170 yards and notched 19 tackles with two interceptions. Colin Kappel returns under center.
“We will look to our defense to lead us,” Barron coach BJ Williams said.
Cameron went 3-6 and 2-5 in the Heart O’ North in the Comets’ first season under coach Dan Henken. They’ll have a new look after the graduation of quarterback and leading rusher Richie Murphy, but leading receiver Caleb Gillett is back.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser is looking to rebound from a 0-6 season both overall and in conference last year. That begins with wide receiver Ashton and RB/WR Carter Kummet, who bring talent at the skill positions.
“We have above average team speed, but are very thin with regard to our depth,” Knickerbocker said. “We are hoping to be more competitive and give ourselves a chance to win a few ball games.”
Spooner finished third in the league last year at 4-3 and returns one of its top defensive pieces, linebacker Brody Jepson.