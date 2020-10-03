CHIPPEWA FALLS — A member of the New Auburn fan section yelled "11's going to run it" just before McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal rushed in for his second of six touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.
Even if you know what's coming, slowing down the 6-foot-3 Opsal is easier said than done. The senior signal-caller threw for three touchdowns and ran for three Saturday, accounting for all but one of McDonell's scores in the Macks' 50-8 victory against New Auburn on Dorais Field.
"He reads really well,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “It’s hard to stop him. You have to have a hard hitter and you have to have someone that flows with him really well, somebody that has a nose for the ball. And those players don’t just come along every day.”
It was the second straight strong performance to start the season for Opsal, who ran for 309 yards, passed for 58 and accounted for six total touchdowns last week in the Macks' comeback victory against Alma Center Lincoln. That performance earned him a nomination for WisSports.net's player of the week honors.
Saturday brought a more balanced game script, with Opsal taking advantage of opportunities created off of run-pass option plays. He opened the scoring with a 49-yard passing play to Dale Tetrault, who was left wide alone streaking down the left side with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter. Opsal scored the Macks' second TD on a one-yard run, then again found Tetrault all alone for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put his team up 20-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.
Opsal is a bruising runner, noticeably big even while going up against a New Auburn squad that also boasts some size. He was involved in a handful of hits Saturday that resulted a loud enough cracking of pads to hear in the bleachers and fought through traffic for three successful two-point conversion runs.
"That's really nice when you just need a few yards and you can just give it to your quarterback and say, ‘Hey, go make a hole, go get us the yards we need right now,’" McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We're trying to be smart with him and not run him ridiculously like we sort of did in the first week, cause he's certainly capable of carrying the ball a bunch of times and getting us the yards we need. We're trying to keep him healthy, but still having him pound it in when he can and still get the yards."
If you commit to stopping him on the ground, he reminded everyone in attendance he can make you pay in the air.
"The idea is we're going to run sweeps on them and keep doing it and force the corner to make a decision when we do run that RPO," Cox said. "It just takes a lot of practice to have the guys disciplined and not go down field and know when to make the run. Tanner just has to make good decisions when he does that."
The Opsal-to-Tetrault connection accounted for one more score in the third, a 16-yard touchdown manufactured by the maneuverability of Tetrault while turning following the catch. Through two games, the pair have teamed up for five touchdowns.
"A lot of working in the summertime," Opsal said of why the two are clicking early. "Me and him were out there throwing passes. The connection just built up. And now in games it's working."
Opsal finished with 174 yards passing and 146 rushing. 164 of his passing yards went to Tetrault. Andrew Bauer closed out the team's scoring on a 34-yard run with 6:12 remaining in the fourth, helping him finish second on the Macks in rushing with 40 yards.
New Auburn's stable of runners put up 90 yards as a unit, led by Nick Walker with 63. He scored the Trojans' lone touchdown on a five-yard run and Wyatt Gotham ran for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 20-8 in the final minute of the first half. Unfortunately for New Auburn, McDonell was able to quickly respond thanks largely to a 56-yard passing play between Opsal and Tetrault and extended the lead back out to 26-8 at the break.
The Trojans' drives were often stalled by penalties, and twice were ended by fumbles.
"We shot ourselves in the foot way too much," North said. "Physically we should compete against most every team that we play. The mental mistakes, they're just killing us right now."
The Trojans were playing without their middle linebacker, Zachary Fedie, who dislocated his collarbone last week, and North said they may be down six players going into next week's game against Bruce. That's tough to overcome while dealing with a small roster.
McDonell is 2-0, with both victories coming against members of the Macks' new conference home, the Central Wisconsin Conference's West Division. The next two games bring stiff competition, though. Next week the Macks host a Phillips team that went 11-1 last season and then travel to Gilman, which dropped to eight-man this year after going 9-2 as an 11-man program in 2019.
"We told the guys that they've done a lot of good things these first two games, but we need to get better in order to win these next two against a couple of really good teams," Cox said.
McDonell 50, New Auburn 8
New Auburn 0 8 0 0 - 8
McDonell 14 12 8 16 - 50
First Quarter
M: Dale Tetrault 49 pass from Tanner Opsal (Opsal run), 9:06.
M: Opsal 1 run (pass failed), 0:56.
Second Quarter
M: Tetrault 32 pass from Opsal (run failed), 4:33.
NA: Nick Walker 7 run (run good), 0:52.
M: Opsal 1 run (pass failed), 0:22.
Third Quarter
M: Tetrault 16 pass from Opsal (Opsal run), 5:58.
Fourth Quarter
M: Opsal 6 run (Opsal run), 9:24.
M: Andrew Bauer 34 run (Bauer run), 6:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yards): New Auburn (49-90): Walker 21-63, Caleb Gotham 13-19, Braden Johnson 5-13, Wyatt Gotham 2-5, Brady Bischel 3-2. McDonell (38-214): Opsal 25-146, Xayvion Matthews 8-36, Bauer 4-40, Aidan Misfeldt 1-(-9).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Auburn (4-6-0-19): Caleb Gotham 4-6-0-19. McDonell (7-19-1-174): Opsal 7-18-1-174, Ethan Goulet 0-1-0-0.
Receiving (rec-yds): New Auburn: Walker 2-15. McDonell: Tetrault 6-164, Ben Biskupski 1-10.