PEPIN — Shortly after Pepin/Alma's 45-36 victory over the Augusta Beavers Friday evening, Eagles senior quarterback Drew Seifert admitted the win was flavored with a small measure of revenge for Augusta’s 22-20, come-from-behind win in 2021.
The Beavers' win last year gave them a crucial edge in the Dairyland Conference title race. This time, the Eagles have the advantage.
"We came in with a lot of confidence," Seifert said. "We had a really good week of practice leading up to it so we were feeling good. Our focus now is play every game just like that. When we prepare, we prepare well and then we need to go out and play like it's our last game. Every time."
The Beavers were the first to score, thanks to a four-yard run from Ben Dickinsen with 3:10 left on the clock in the first quarter. The Eagles responded a little over 13 seconds later when Seifert connected with Madox Stewart for the first of his three touchdown passes. Stewart's point-after kick sailed through the crossbars to make it a 7-6 into the home team’s favor with 2:57 to play in the first quarter.
Augusta’s Jackson Laxson rushed into the end zone from eight yards out to give the Beavers a 12-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Pepin/Alma junior Demetrius Bergmann responded a couple minutes later with a 5-yard touchdown run to lift Eagles into a 13-12 lead with 4:44 on the clock in the opening half. Stewart's point after try was successful which made the score 14-12.
The Eagles' head coach, Mike Olson, called Bergmann "a workhorse,” because, as Olson noted, "he runs hard, and he gets our yards. He's a workhorse and does a great job. The first couple of games of the year he had 25 carries and 170 yards. He runs hard and he's tough to bring down."
Both teams scored again in the waning minutes of the first half. The Beavers regained the lead with 2:21 on the clock in the first half when Laxson dashed four yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Levi White’s two-point conversion attempt was successful, making it a 20-14 game for Augusta. It seemed the home team would not let the visitors have the last word for the half, because Seifert connected with Stuart on a 35-yard touchdown pass, and then watch Stewart's kick split the uprights for the point after to regain the lead 21-20 with just 43 seconds before halftime.
The Beavers found the end zone again with the clock reading 7:24 in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass from Brennan King to White. Dickinson was successful on his conversion attempt, which gave the Beavers a 28-21 advantage.
Pepin/Alma took the lead for good on Bergmann's 4-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left in the third.
Seifert led the game for passing, with 12 completions on 16 attempts for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Stewart tallied five receptions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns. Dickinson logged 143 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Bergmann topped that with 21 carries for 135 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Overall, Augusta tallied 302 yards on the ground, and Pepin/Alma reported 241. The Beavers earned 24 first downs, and the Eagles 27.