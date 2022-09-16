Augusta logo

PEPIN — Shortly after Pepin/Alma's 45-36 victory over the Augusta Beavers Friday evening, Eagles senior quarterback Drew Seifert admitted the win was flavored with a small measure of revenge for Augusta’s 22-20, come-from-behind win in 2021.

The Beavers' win last year gave them a crucial edge in the Dairyland Conference title race. This time, the Eagles have the advantage.