MENOMONIE — Left, right, up the middle — there weren't many ways through the Onalaska defense on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers simply wouldn't budge.
Led by its punishing defensive line, Onalaska stopped six fourth-down conversion attempts and kept Menomonie out of the end zone in a 14-0 victory. The defensive display put the Hilltoppers in rare air. They became the first team to shut out Menomonie in more than two decades.
"At first, you kind of say, 'Holy cow, we're playing Menomonie.' But we just preached to our kids that if we can play physical football, we can hang," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. "I think we showed tonight that we can play physical football."
Onalaska held Menomonie to 231 yards of offense. Any time the Mustangs tried to run up the middle, the defensive front of Levi Bolsted, Jon Knickrehm and Alex Bautista pushed them back.
"They did a great job," Yashinsky said. "Those guys played their tails off tonight. It was a big one."
The Mustangs entered the season with little experience coming off earning a share of last year's Big Rivers title. They did enough defensively to stay in the game and out-gained the Hilltoppers 231-183 in yards, but couldn't punch through to the end zone. It dropped them to 0-2 this season.
Menomonie had several sustained drives, but couldn't quite finish them off.
"We were able to drive the ball three, four times down the field, but it's all about execution," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said. "We need to execute. We talk about that over and over in our offensive meetings. We've got to look in the mirror and see what we can improve on, players and coaches. I'm not worried about our kids because I know they'll come back and fight."
The Hilltoppers were methodical in building a 14-0 lead in the first half. Cornell Banks got Onalaska on the board first with a nine-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
They doubled their advantage with a marathon march down the field in the second quarter. The Hilltoppers drove 68 yards down the field on 12 plays, capped by Brady Kuhn's one-yard run to pay dirt with 10:41 left in the half. Onalaska converted three third downs on the drive.
The damage could have been worse in the first half. The Hilltoppers pooched the opening kick and recovered a fumble at the Mustangs' 31-yard line. They got as far as the 10 before Menomonie's Charlie Morning intercepted a pass at the goal line to deny a score.
The Mustangs drove inside the Hilltoppers' 30-yard line three times in the second half, but were later thwarted by the defense each time.
Treysen Witt completed 14 of 26 passes for 122 yards for Menomonie. Steele Schaefer ran for 85 yards on 19 carries.
The Mustangs tested themselves in nonconference play, going head to head with two ranked teams in Onalaska and Rice Lake. They're aiming to turned the lessons they've learned into victories in the Big Rivers. They kick off conference play against Superior next week.
"Onalaska's a really good football team. They're ranked fifth in the state for a reason," Sinz said. "Their kids came to play and they were extremely physical. It was a big-time game for our guys, and we're still learning a few things as we go throughout the season. We'll watch the film, make corrections and move on. ... It was good for us to get tested to know what we have to work on."
Onalaska 14, Menomonie 0
Onalaska;7;7;0;0;— 14
Menomonie;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
O: Cornell Banks 9 run (Mallory Meighan kick), 5:23.
Second Quarter
O: Brady Kuhn 1 run (Meighan kick), 10:41.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Onalaska (25-63): Kuhn 14-45, Banks 5-21, Nicky Odom 1-9, Sam Pica 1-0, Adam Skifton 1-(-3). Menomonie (40-109): Steele Schaefer 19-85, Jack Drout 9-20, James Hoff 1-8, John Higbie 1-4, Isiah Birt 2-3, Treysen Witt 8-(-11).