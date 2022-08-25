MENOMONIE — Left, right, up the middle — there weren't many ways through the Onalaska defense on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers simply wouldn't budge.

Led by its punishing defensive line, Onalaska stopped six fourth-down conversion attempts and kept Menomonie out of the end zone in a 14-0 victory. The defensive display put the Hilltoppers in rare air. They became the first team to shut out Menomonie in more than two decades.