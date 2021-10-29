MENOMONIE — The Menomonie football team had a simple mantra this week: believe.
It was put to the test in a big way on Friday night. But even when things looked abysmal for the Mustangs, they stuck to it. Simply put, they had to.
Trailing mighty DeForest 22-0 at halftime of a second-round playoff game, Menomonie's season was in danger of reaching an untimely end. But during the break, it only took one word to remind the Mustangs that as long as their hearts were in it, they still had a chance.
"Our kids believed," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said.
The Mustangs rode that belief to a comeback for the ages. Menomonie stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Norskies 29-3 after the break for a stunning 29-25 victory at Williams Stadium.
Reed Styer capped the enormous rally by scampering into the end zone from 10 yards out with 45 seconds left, and Josh Boyette wrapped up a sack to run out the clock on the final play of the game to secure a victory that will be talked about in the halls of Menomonie for years to come.
"That was the best high school football game I've ever been a part of," Sinz said. "Our kids just played an unbelievable second half. I'm so proud of them. They're such high character, outstanding kids, and I'm just so happy for them."
The Mustangs played like a completely different team after halftime. Their punishing rushing attack gained chunk after chunk on each attempt, snowballing its way down the field with ease. Defensively, they nearly silenced a Norskies aerial attack that had gashed them several times in the first half.
It was a total reversal, and it came at the best time possible.
"Our kids kept believing," Sinz said. "We know how good of a program DeForest is, but at the same time, we played so poorly in the first half. We had five or six errors that we hadn't made all year. So we talked about playing one play at a time, and our kids believed. We won it, one play at a time."
Menomonie ignited its fire on the very first play of the second half. Styer connected with Parker Schultz on a 39-yard pass to get the Mustangs into Norskies territory, and a few plays later Nick Haviland punched into the end zone on a 10-yard run.
After DeForest went three-and-out on its first drive of the third quarter, Schultz put the Mustangs in good position again by taking a punt return 39 yards to the Norskies' 18. Haviland again took care of the rest, battling his way back to pay dirt with a 3-yard touchdown run.
In a span of seven minutes, the Mustangs made it a one-score contest. An hour earlier, the Norskies had looked dominant in all phases of the game and in no danger of losing.
"They really brought it in the second half," DeForest coach Aaron Mack said. "They took momentum and got it on their side. We did some things to kind of slow it down, but couldn't take it back over. Got to give them credit."
DeForest stretched its lead to 25-14 on Tyler Tisch's 20-yard field goal with 10:19 to go in the fourth quarter, but it was the Norskies' only highlight of the second half.
Menomonie's offense continued to chug along. The Mustangs worked quickly and got back to within one score of the Norskies after Brooks Brewer broke off a winding 43-yard touchdown with 6:47 to go. The defense quickly forced a DeForest punt, setting the stage for the Mustangs' game-winning drive.
Menomonie got the ball for the final time with 5:05 left on the clock. By the time they were finished, they had the lead for the first time all night.
The Mustangs marched 71 yards down the field on 11 plays, capped by Styer's winning touchdown with 45 seconds to go. The quarterback rolled out of the pocket on a play action look, ducked through a potential tackler and broke free in the secondary to find the end zone for a score that won't be forgotten any time soon.
"It was the best game I've been part of, and that's saying something," Sinz said. "I've been in some pretty good ones, but this was the best just because of the fight that our kids showed."
DeForest had a chance with 36 seconds left and got the ball up to the 50-yard line, but the Mustangs forced three straight incompletions before Boyette ended it with his sack.
"I thought that we would have responded a little bit better, but just with a couple of mistakes here and there, it snowballed quicker than we thought," Mack said. "We didn't finish, and that has not been a trademark of our team this year. We've done a good job of that, usually it's slow starts for us and then we finish strong. That flipped tonight."
Menomonie stormed the field after the final whistle, relishing in its unlikely rally to get into the Division 2 state quarterfinals. The Mustangs will face either No. 1 Waunakee or No. 4 River Falls next Friday. Those two play their Level 2 game on Saturday.
"We knew we had it in us," Sinz said. "I think in the first half some of our kids were a little shell shocked. But we just took a breath, got the kick to start the second half, made a play and the rest is history."
Menomonie 29, DeForest 25
DeForest;7;15;0;3;—;25
Menomonie;0;0;14;15;—;29
First Quarter
D: Brody Hartig 6 run (Tyler Tisch kick), 0:43.
Second Quarter
D: Max Weisbrod 66 pass from Mason Keyes (Tisch kick), 8:24.
D: Hartig 9 run (Cale Drinka pass from Tyler Ebel), 2:24.
Third Quarter
M: Nick Haviland 10 run (Treysen Witt kick), 8:41.
M: Haviland 3 run (Witt kick), 4:58.
Fourth Quarter
D: Tisch 20 field goal, 10:19.
M: Brooks Brewer 43 run (Parker Schultz pass from Reed Styer), 6:47.
M: Styer 10 run (Witt kick), 0:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): DeForest (26-74): Drinka 17-46, Hartig 5-22, Aydin Kelliher 2-8, Weisbrod 1-0, Ryan Buschmann 1-(-2). Menomonie (49-251): Brewer 22-121, Haviland 13-68, Steele Schaefer 6-29, Schultz 4-24, Styer 2-10, Isiah Birt 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): DeForest: Keyes 10-20-1-169. Menomonie: Styer 7-15-1-123.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): DeForest: Weisbrod 4-98, Nolan Hawk 3-43, Kelliher 2-19, Drinka 1-9. Menomonie: Lucas Smith 2-55, Schultz 1-39, Birt 2-11, Haviland 1-10, Brewer 1-8.