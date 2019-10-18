The qualifiers for the 2019 WIAA football playoffs were revealed late Friday night.
In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson will represent the Big Rivers Conference.
Chippewa Falls was placed in Division 2 as the largest school in the Division. The Cardinals are the only area team in the D2 field.
Both Menomonie and River Falls, the Big Rivers co-champions, qualified for the Division 3 playoffs.
In Division 4, Baldwin-Woodville is the only area team in the field.
Division 5 is home to Bloomer and Elk Mound.
Division 6 features several local teams: Cloverbelt champion Regis, Dunn-St. Croix champion Mondovi, Cumberland, Osseo-Fairchild, Durand, Spring Valley and Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Augusta, Eleva-Strum and Blair-Taylor are the area's representatives in Division 7.
The playoffs begin next week.