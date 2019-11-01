Special teams made all the difference in Medford.
With the game tied at 14 midway through the fourth quarter of a Division 3 playoff game, River Falls snapped the ball high over its punter’s head to give Medford the decisive safety in a 16-14 victory on Friday night.
The second-seeded Red Raiders, who will meet Menomonie in Level 3 next week, also forced a turnover on downs in the final two minutes against the Wildcats.
A big interception return set up a short touchdown run for Medford late in the third quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead. But the Wildcats had an answer in the form of a 60-yard receiving touchdown from Joe Stoffel to knot things up headed into the final quarter.
It was the second season in a row River Falls was knocked out in Level 2. The Big Rivers Conference has two teams still playing: Menomonie and Superior.
Superior 36, Pulaski 27: The Spartans represented the Big Rivers by knocking off the top-seeded Red Raiders in Division 2 in dramatic fashion.
Pulaski, down 30-27 in the final 10 seconds of the game, lined up to kick a field goal to try to force overtime. But Superior blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown, cementing its place in Level 3.
Spartans quarterback Jarrett Gronski rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to throwing for 190 yards and a score.
Superior will face Kaukauna in the state quarterfinals next week.
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6: The Wildcats were knocked out in the second round of the Division 7 playoffs.
The Lakers ran out to a 28-0 lead by halftime, taking the game to second-seeded Blair-Taylor early.
The Dairyland Conference champions got on the board in the second half, but it’s the Lakers who will be moving on to Level 3. Turtle Lake, the No. 3 seed, will face top-seeded Bangor next week.