Menomonie football took care of business in its playoff opener, scoring 32 points in the first quarter en route to a 52-8 Division 3 victory against Lakeland Friday in Menomonie.
Zach DeMarce ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while five others joined him in the scoring party. Dylan Boecker had the honors of scoring from the defensive side of the ball, returning a 28-yard interception to the house. Menomonie pulled away with 14 more points in the second and six more in the third before cruising to victory.
The No. 1-seeded Mustangs moved on to face No. 4 New Richmond next week in a battle of future Big Rivers foes.
Appleton North 59, Eau Claire Memorial 20: The Old Abes hung with Appleton North for much of the game and led 20-14 in the secord quarter, but a 35-point outburst from the Lightning blew the game open in the final half an hour of play.
Memorial went up in the first on a 2-yard touchdown run from Jack Piper and a 16-yard TD pass from Bryson Johnson to Grant Gerber to take a 13-7 advantage at the first break. The Abes' final score came about six minutes into the second quarter, when Will Hesse went 40 yards on a pass from Johnson and to the house.
The Old Abes, who were without running back Loyal Crawford, were held to 69 yards on the ground. Johnson was relied upon, and he delivered with 233 yards but threw four interceptions. Hesse had 88 yards receiving, while Calvin Tanner had 84.
Spencer/Columbus 20, Bloomer 12: Bloomer's Carter Rubenzer scored a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Blackhawks up 12-6, but Spencer/Columbus responded with 14 straight in the second half to secure the victory in Division 5.
Brett Kasch scored the eventual game-winning TD on a 19-yard pass from Brett Kasch, while Austin Bacon caught an insurance touchdown in the fourth.
Isaiah LaGesse threw for 144 yards for the Blackhawks, while Leif Iverson ran for 76.
Spring Valley 34, Durand 14: Aaron Borgerding ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals into the second round in Division 6.
Spring Valley scored 34 of the game's first 41 points to pull away for victory.
Nathan Fesenmaier added 94 rushing yards and a touchdown for Spring Valley. Durand got a passing touchdown from Joey Biesterveld in the second quarter and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
Second-seeded Spring Valley hosts third-seeded Unity next week.
Mondovi 54, Whitehall 0: The Buffaloes did what they do best, posting their eighth shutout of the season to advance to Division 6's second round.
Top-seeded Mondovi did all of its scoring in the first three quarters, piling up over 40 points in the first half. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
The Buffaloes will host fifth-seeded Darlington in the second round next week.
Pepin/Alma 45, Eleva-Strum 13: Pepin/Alma earned a second win against the Cardinals this season, besting its own alum and current Eleva-Strum coach Jacob Lerum in a D7 playoff battle of Dairyland squads.
Pepin/Alma's Lane Wieczorek ran for 172 yards as the Eagles got out to a 31-7 lead at half and never looked back. The Eagle defense did well to slow down the Cardinals' top talents, as Andrew Schoen was held to 38 yards rushing and Nick Higley 77 yards passing.
Eleva-Strum scored on two Schoen runs, first a 6-yard scamper in the first and then a 19-yard run with 10 seconds remaining in the game.
Lancaster 56, Osseo-Fairchild 12: Jackson Johnson passed for 355 yards, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder to keep their season alive in Division 6. Lancaster got out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and extended the deficit in the second and third before a scoreless final frame.
Osseo-Fairchild scored a touchdown each in the first and second quarters, with both coming on long Johnson throws to Bret Kostka. The Thunder opened the game's scoring about three minutes in when Johnson hit Kostka for an 87-yard passing play. The second passing score went for 91 yards with 8:20 remaining in the second.
Lancaster did its damage on the ground, rushing for 316 yards. Hayden Knapp led the way with 156 yards rushing and 126 yards passing while accounting for five touchdowns.
Blair-Taylor 35, Augusta 14: The Wildcats topped the Beavers for the second time this season to advance to the second round in Division 7. Statistics were not available at press time.
Blair-Taylor will take on third-seeded Turtle Lake next week.