SPRING VALLEY — After watching him score long touchdown plays on a pass, run and punt return, it’s fair to wonder what Spring Valley’s Aaron Borgerding can’t do.
If you said defense, you’d be wrong. He swept the Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year awards on both sides of the ball.
The speedy signal-caller showed the skills that helped him bolster his trophy case on Friday night, dazzling all over the field in the Cardinals’ 47-20 victory against Unity in Level 2. He finished with 175 total yards, recording 79 on the ground and 96 through the air.
“He was the player of the year in our conference for a good reason,” Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. “He’s just a special, special athlete.”
He wasn’t the only Cardinal to find success on the ground, as Brayden Wolf and Nathan Fesenmaier made up an impressive one-two punch. Spring Valley found success on the ground from the start, with Wolf ripping off a 30-yard play on a pitch on the Cardinals’ first offensive play of the game.
That turned into a bit of foreshadowing, as the Cardinals were able to get out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to two more successful pitches to Wolf. He scored on a 15-yard scamper on the first Cards possession and a 10-yard run on the second.
“They were just keying on our quarterback, running back, Nate, so the outside was open,” Wolf said. “My guys blocked for me and I just did what I can do.”
When Unity committed to stopping Wolf outside, the Cardinals were again able to pound the ball inside with Borgerding and Fesenmaier to march down the field. Fesenmaier finished with 93 yards, while Wolf had 70.
The Cardinal defense was stout early, forcing two 3-and-outs to open the game. It appeared Spring Valley forced a third straight, but the Eagles opted to go for it on 4th and 9 at the opponents’ 40 and were repaid handsomely for the decision.
Unity quarterback Jake Bloom found Jack Nelson, who split two defenders and ran the rest of the way to the end zone. The Eagles’ success didn’t carry over to the next play, though, as a 2-point run failed.
Borgerding responded with a long pass of his own a possession later. He threw a ball that went about 30 yards through the air and right into the bread basket of Brenden Williams, who ran the remaining 17 yards to the house to extend the lead back to 21-6.
“It just shows the versatility of our offense,” Borgerding said. “A lot of people just think we’re a run team. It shows that we can make plays in the air too. ... I was really hoping I put enough on it because that man’s fast.”
A mistake led to the second Unity touchdown, a dropped backward screen pass returned 36 yards. But once again Spring Valley had an answer, with Borgerding leading a 65-yard drive capped off with a 1-yard run from Fesenmaier with 11 seconds left in the half. Borgerding missed the kick, keeping the Cards lead at 27-12 at the break.
Borgerding put the game away early in the second half, first finding room along the left side of the field on a QB keeper. He followed his blocks 51 yards and into the end zone. A fumble by each team and Unity 3-and-out later and Borgerding impressed again, returning a punt 50 yards to the house.
Borgerding closed out the Cards’ scoring late in the third on a seven-yard keeper following a fumble. Unity got on the board one final time after allowing the running clock, with Brody Allen running 35 yards with 4:23 remaining.
Spring Valley’s victory sets up a high-profile local matchup in Level 3 between the second-seeded Cardinals and top-seeded Regis, the undefeated champions from the Cloverbelt.
The Cardinals crushed their only previous Cloverbelt foe this season, defeating the second-placed Colby Hornets 39-0 in Week 4. But as the Ramblers proved with their own 37-0 win against Colby in Level 2, they are another animal entirely.
Regis has personally ended Spring Valley’s season two years in a row.
“They do what they do,” Kapping said. “They’re so talented, very deep for a school of their size. They have so many athletes and they generally don’t make mistakes. So it’s a tremendous challenge.”
Spring Valley 47, Unity 20
Unity 6 6 0 8 — 20
Spring Valley 14 13 20 0 — 47
First Quarter
SV: Brayden Wolf 15 run (Aaron Borgerding kick), 7:58.
SV: Wolf 10 run (Borgerding kick), 2:49.
U: Jack Nelson 40 pass from Jake Bloom (run failed), 0:14.
Second Quarter
SV: Brenden Williams 47 pass from Borgerding (Borgerding kick), 10:38.
U: Heath Foeller fumble recovery (pass failed), 1:56.
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 1 run (kick failed), 0:11.
Third Quarter
SV: Borgerding 51 run (kick failed), 10:17.
SV: Borgerding 50 punt return (Borgerding kick), 8:43.
SV: Borgerding 7 run (Borgerding kick), 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
U: Brody Allen 35 run (Jacob Grams pass from Nelson), 4:23.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (29-125): Allen 1-35, Adam Weihe 9-28, Andrew Krone 4-21, Foeller 6-14, Bloom 4-14, Nelson 5-13. Spring Valley (42-259): Fesenmaier 19-93, Borgerding 9-79, Wolf 6-70, Williams 5-18, Jackson Stein 1-0, Connor Ducklow 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (4-12-0-60): Bloom 3-10-0-53, Nelson 1-2-0-7. Spring Valley (3-5-0-96): Borgerding 3-5-0-96.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: Nelson 2-48, Krone 2-12. Spring Valley: Williams 2-64, Carter Deppa 1-32.