PULASKI — Chippewa Falls had a chance.
But on a night when the Cinderella Cardinals looked like they might pull off an unthinkable upset, the clock struck midnight right at the death.
Eighth-seeded Chippewa Falls scored to cut top-seeded Pulaski’s lead to one point with 1:42 left to play in a Division 2 first-round playoff matchup, but was stopped on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt and fell 35-34 on Friday night.
“Extremely proud. Proud of an eight seed that battled a one seed right down to the last play, basically,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Pulaski is a very good football team, very well-coached.”
Tyler Bohland barreled into the end zone from six yards out to put the Cardinals within a point of the mighty Red Raiders in the final two minutes. But a slightly bobbled exchange on a reverse run and a swarming Red Raiders defense left Chippewa Falls dead to rights near the sideline, denied of the go-ahead conversion.
“We hadn’t done a great job on defense (in the second half), so going into overtime wasn’t something we really wanted to do,” Raykovich said of opting to go for two.
Chippewa Falls led for much of the first three quarters, playing their best football fresh off last week’s upset of Hudson to sneak into the postseason. Ben Steinmetz ran for two scores in the first half to help put the Cardinals ahead 21-14 at half.
But Pulaski began the third quarter with a scoring drive of seven-plus minutes, kickstarting a back-and-forth second half which saw two ties and two lead changes.
“A lot of our stuff is driven by our guys. They took it upon themselves (at halftime), they were energetic in the locker room and wanted to do it together,” Pulaski coach Jerad Marsh said. “They were playing for each other, with some energy, and it was neat to see.”
After Pulaski had tied things up at 21, Bohland broke free on a fourth-and-one play for a 61-yard touchdown run to put the Cardinals back up by seven. But Pulaski’s Ben Redlin answered with his second rushing score of the game soon after to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 28.
The Red Raiders managed to take a 35-28 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Joseph O’Leary with 6:27 left to play, a score that ultimately gave them the win.
The Chippewa Falls defense forced a three-and-out after the Cardinals had been denied on the two-point conversion, giving them the ball back at their own 10-yard line with 1:12 left. But the offense couldn’t move any farther, and a turnover on downs sent Pulaski into the next round.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game,” Marsh said. “What they do offensively is really tough to stop. ... And they’re extremely well-coached, Coach Raykovich is a legend in the state of Wisconsin and has done a great job everywhere he’s gone. And the losses they’ve had were all against excellent football teams, so we knew it would be a battle.”
Bohland finished with 111 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Steinmetz ran 17 times for 94 yards. Cardinals quarterback Hayden Goodman was 9 of 12 passing for 85 yards, and ran for a score in the first quarter. O’Leary scored three times and racked up 136 rushing yards for Pulaski.
Chippewa Falls ends the season with a 3-7 record, but showed tremendous growth over the course of the year. The Cardinals gave Pulaski (9-1) its toughest test of the year besides last week’s loss to state power Bay Port.
“One thing about this team, from day one they’ve gotten better and better and better,” Raykovich said. “As a coach, you can’t really say that too often. ... They could have folded early on in the season, but these 12 seniors kept everybody together, kept everybody positive. The seniors are going to be great citizens down the road.”
Pulaski 35, Chippewa Falls 34
Chippewa Falls 13 8 7 6 — 34
Pulaski 14 0 14 7 — 35
First Quarter
CF: Ben Steinmetz 5 run (Jack Meyer kick), 6:57
P: Benjamin Redlin 10 run (Isaac Hanke kick), 4:09
CF: Hayden Goodman 8 run (kick failed), 0:40
P: Joseph O’Leary 68 run (Hanke kick), 0:21
Second Quarter
CF: Steinmetz 5 run (Tyler Bohland run), 4:20
Third Quarter
P: O’Leary 3 run (Hanke kick), 5:22
CF: Bohland 61 run (Meyer kick), 3:03
P: Redlin 20 run (Hanke kick), 1:21
Fourth Quarter
P: O’Leary 9 run (Hanke kick), 6:27
CF: Bohland 6 run (run failed)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (43-262): Bohland 10-111, Steinmetz 17-94, Bohde Torkelson 9-53. Pulaski (39-314): O’Leary 1-136, Redlin 14-92, Aaron Maroszek 6-59, Lemerond 6-19.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls (9-12-1-85): Goodman 9-12-1-85. Pulaski (9-13-0-78): Nash Lemerond 7-10-0-50.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Bohland 3-35, Benjamin Carani 2-29, Steinmetz 4-21. Pulaski: Oleary 2-32, Maroszek 5-27, Redlin 2-19.