Medford (11-0) at Menomonie (10-1)
What: Division 3, Friday, 7 p.m. at Don and Nona Williams Stadium
Series history: Menomonie won last meeting in 1996 by 27-0 and leads in games since 1990 by 2-1.
Menomonie: Opened playoffs with 52-8 win over Lakeland and last week ousted New Richmond 35-13. The Big Rivers Conference champions have won four in a row and claim a 72-24 playoff record under coach Joe LaBuda since 1990. Outscored opponents 369-117 and outgained them by 353-221 in average yards. Only loss was 14-13 at Superior. Ran for 307 of their 436 yards in last week’s win. DeVauntaye Parker ran for 99 yards and is over 550 for the season with nine TD. Thomas Poplawski ran for 98 yards and has 434 in last five games. Other threats are Will Ockler (over 550 yards) and Zach DeMarce, who has run for 154 yards in two playoff games. QB Tyler Werner (63-91-2, 1,254, 15) has completed 34-46 for 718 yards and nine TD in last five games, throwing to Davis Barthen (19-425-5), Brock Thornton (20-317-4) and Dylan Boecker (9-94-1). Coach Joe LaBuda: “We have to play our most physical game on defense that we have all year. Neither team has allowed more than two touchdowns. This is the best Medford team I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
Medford: Champion of the Great Northern Conference opened playoffs with wins of 53-0 over Hayward and last week on a fourth-quarter safety 16-14 over River Falls, third win over a Big Rivers team this season. Overpowered other opponents, including Chippewa Falls 42-0 and outscoring them 395-70 with five shutouts. Led by the running of Ean Wilson (2,025, 6.2, 28 TD), considered one of the best backs in the state who rushed for 187 yards in the win over River Falls and earlier carried 57 times for 336 yards in a game. Another threat is Emett Grunwald (724, 5.3, 7) and quarterbacked by Logan Baumgartner (281, 6 TD), son of former UW-Stevens Point record-setting passer, and Nate Retterath (248, 3). Leading receiver is Justin Sullivan (333 yards, 4 TD). Big and strong up front and like to pound the ball.
Spring Valley (10-1) at EC Regis (11-0)
What: Division 6, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Met four times in playoffs and Regis won all four starting in 2006, including 25-6 in 2017 and 41-14 last year.
Regis: Opened playoffs with 36-8 win over Lake Holcombe/Cornell and last week defeated Colby 36-0. Cloverbelt champions have won 22 of last 23 and forced 10 running clocks this season. Outscored opponents 500-83 and outgaining them by 349-184 in average yards. Rushed for 3,063 yards at 8.2 average and 64 touchdowns, led by Tristan Root (804, 10.9, 22 total TD), Hayden Reinders (598, 11.3, 10), Gus Theisen (536, 10.3, 14), Aaron Haselwander (268, 7.9) and Brooks Wahl (224, 9.3, 5). QB Bennett Seelen (17-41-4, 487, 5) throws mainly to Gabe Chenal, David and Aaron Haselwander and Root. Placekicker Root has made 51 PAT kicks and four field goals with a long of 45. Alex Leis was credited with 14 tackles last week and has 72 for the season. Payton Kostka is the leader with 85 and Chenal has 72 while Luke Rooney has five interceptions. Coach Bryant Brenner: “This is the best Spring Valley team we’ve faced. Borgerding runs the show and they are fast and explosive. They will get yards but we have to limit their big plays and pursue well. It’s a challenge we’re excited to face.”
Spring Valley: Dunn-St.Croix runner-up with only loss on late field goal to Mondovi 32-29. Opened playoffs with 34-14 win over Durand and last week scored 47-20 win over Unity. Offense built around the play of QB Aaron Borgerding (1,086, 8.3, 21 rush, 30-48-1, 610, 6 pass), who ran and passed for 175 yards and three TD last week. Nathan Fesenmaier (999, 6.0, 9) is strong runner and Brenden Williams (530, 11.3, 5) and Brayden Wolf (469, 9.4, 11) add to attack. Williams (12-288-3) and Connor Ducklow (9-232-3) are leading receivers. Defensive leaders in tackles are Michael Bauer (60), Wolf (53) and Fesenmaier and Borgerding (50). Coached by Ryan Kapping.
Mineral Point (11-0) at Mondovi (11-0)
What: Division 6, Friday, 6 p.m. at Mondovi.
Series history: This meeting will mark the first this millennium between these two squads.
Mondovi: Recorded its ninth shutout of the season last week against Darlington, a 42-0 triumph. So far only two teams have scored on the Buffaloes, the still-alive Spring Valley Cardinals and Durand. Quarterback Carter Johnson was a part of all but one of the Buffaloes scores, rushing for three TDs and throwing for two. He's surpassed 100 yards on the ground and in the air in each of Mondovi's playoff games. Tanner Marsh (1,216, 9.1, 18) had the other TD against the Cardinals on a 150-yard day. Majority of the offense is run based, but four players have more than 200 yards receiving, led by Owen Schultz (23-591-9). Defense features four All-Dunn St. Croix first-team selections, one in every position group. Facing a SWAL opponent for a second straight week. Coach Craig Loscheider: "They had their hands full with Lancaster in the rematch and to their credit they were able to find a way to win. They have a really talented quarterback and a lot of speed."
Mineral Point: Earned a championship in the SWAL, beating their closest competition, Lancaster, both in the regular season and Friday in Level 2. The second meeting between the two squads was closer, a 35-28 Pointers win at UW-Platteville. Will provide a major test for the shutout-hungry Buffaloes defense, having scored at least 30 points in every game and over 40 eight times. Quarterback Isaac Lindsey — a UNLV basketball commit — threw for 212 yards and a TD last week, pushing his season totals to 2,105 yards and 26 scores. Both totals are far and away best in the SWAL. Will face a Dunn-St. Croix team for the first time, with their only game against a team from a local conference coming on Oct. 25 against Melrose-Mindoro. Blaise Watters (40, 665, 9) is his favorite target. Will Straka has recorded 779 ground yards. Coached by Andy Palzkill.
—Ron Buckli & Jack Goods