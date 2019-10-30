New Richmond (8-2) at Menomonie (9-1)
What: Division 3, Friday, 7 p.m. at Don and Nona Williams Stadium
Series history: Menomonie won 31-6 in latest meeting in 2011 and in recent history is 5-0, winning four straight in 1998-2001.
Menomonie: The Big Rivers Conference champions defeated Lakeland 52-8 in first round of first Division 3 appearance last week for 71st win in 30 playoff appearances since 1990 under Joe LaBuda. Defense allowed only 174 yards in win. Facing New Richmond which will move into the BRC next season. The 5-time Division 2 state champs have won three in row, outscoring their opponents 334-104 and outgaining them by 344 to 210 in average yards. Only loss 14-13 at Superior. Present a balanced attack triggered by QB Tyler Werner (56-81-2, 1,125 yds, 13 TD), who is 27-36-0 for 589 yds and 7 TD in last four games. His main targets are Davis Barthen (18-416-4), Brock Thornton (20-317-4) and Dylan Boecker (9-94-1). Various RB have led ground attack, including Will Ockler (near 500 yds, 8 TD), DeVauntaye Parker (450+, 8 TD), Thomas Poplawski (400+ in recent games) and Zach DeMarce (102 last week). Coach LaBuda: “New Richmond is a very improved team and our kids know they have to bring their A-game. New Richmond is well-coached and we expect a tough battle.”
New Richmond: Shared Middle Border title with Baldwin-Woodville, a team it lost to 16-14 in regular season. Split with BRC teams, losing to River Falls 35-28 after leading late in game and beating Rice Lake 14-13. Outscoring opponents 340-131 and have scored over 40 points in last six games with an average victory margin of 41-8. That includes last week’s 41-12 romp over Mosinee in first round of playoffs. QB Tim Salmon (99-164-7, 1,685, 19) passed for two TD and ran for a third last week. Two of his passes went to Joey Kidder (42-753-12) for scores while Joe Powers (1,023, 8.3, 13 TD) ran 43 yards for another. Payton Pohl ran for two more. Zach Panek has rushed for 610 yards and Nolan Eckert has caught passes for 260. Coached by Reggie Larson.
Colby (8-2) at EC Regis (10-0)
What: Division 6, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Rematch of 40-9 Regis win at Colby during regular season. Regis has won six straight and leads series since 2008 by 7-5.
Regis: Cloverbelt champions have won 21 of last 22 games after last week’s 36-8 opening round win over Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Forced nine running clocks with the only exception in the win at Colby when the Ramblers trailed 9-7 early in the game. Outscored opponents 464-83 and outgaining them by 346-194 in average yards. Used 24 ball carriers with eight rushing for over 100 yards led by Tristan Root (697, 11.2, 19 total TD), Hayden Reinders (529, 11.8, 10) and Gus Theisen (508, 11.3, 13) while Ben Rooney ran for 43 yards last week and has 157 for the season. When the Ramblers go to the air, Bennett Seelen (16-39-4, 480, 5) throws mainly to Gabe Chenal, David Haselwander and Root. Placekicker Root attempted a 52-yard field goal last week but was just short. Payton Kostka, Chenal and Luke Rooney are among the leading tacklers. Coach Bryant Brenner: “It’s a big challenge to play a team twice. Neither team will surprise with their Xs and Os, it will come down to who executes best. This group is excited about continuing to get better. They’ll have to put their best foot forward.”
Colby: Cloverbelt runner-up with only other loss to Spring Valley 39-0. Advanced last week with impressive 35-14 win over Cumberland as Gavino Lopez (781, 7.2, 10) ran for 176 yards and three TD and Tyler Klement (1,079, 7.1, 16) added 147 yards. QB Roman Schmitt (53-83-7, 891, 10) passed for 50 yards and a score. Leading receiver is Harley Schmelzer (13-251-3). Coached by Jim Hagen.
