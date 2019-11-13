Menomonie (11-1) vs. Menasha (11-1)
What: Division 3, Friday, 7 p.m. at Marshfield.
Series history: Menasha won 35-14 in Division 2 opening game in 2014.
Menomonie: Defeated Medford 34-8 last week after opening playoffs with wins of 52-8 over Lakeland and 35-13 over New Richmond. The Big Rivers Conference and Division 2 five-time state champions have won five in a row and claim a 73-24 playoff record under coach Joe LaBuda since 1990. Only loss by 14-13 at Superior. Outscored opponents 403-125 and outgained them by 354-220 in average yards. Totaled 366 yards in last week’s win with QB Tyler Werner (68-100-2, 1,423, 17) passing for 169 yards and three TDs, two to Davis Barthen (24-537-7) and one to Kaleb Kazmarek. Werner is now 40-54-0, 877 yards and 12 TDs in last six games. Other leading receivers are Brock Thornton (22-220-5) and Dylan Boecker (11-105-1). Balanced ground game led by Thomas Poplawski, DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler (all over 600 yards) and Zach DeMarce, who has run for 218 yards in the three playoff games. Coach Joe LaBuda: “This is the best team we’ve played and you expect that at this point of the season. We have to bring our A game and play extremely well on both sides of the ball.”
Menasha: The Bay Conference runners-up scored playoff wins of 28-14 over Whitefish Bay, 35-21 over Fox Valley Lutheran and last week 24-14 over West De Pere, the only team to beat them in the regular season 56-42. Closed regular season with 56-0 win over Green Bay East. Running behind a massive front line, feature a dangerous two-pronged attack in QB Cole Popp, who has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 13 TDs and has also run for 600 yards and 13 TDs. Ground game led by Tyler Roehl, who ran for 1,621 yards at a 7.9 clip and scored 17 TDs in first 10 games. Leading receivers are Brady Jurgella and Luke Maurer, who have combined for more than 80 receptions and over 1,000 yards. Jurgella is also a defensive standout with over 10 sacks. Coached by Jeramie Korth.
EC Regis (12-0) vs. Abbotsford (12-0)
What: Division 6, Friday, 7 p.m. at Dorais Field, Chippewa Falls.
Series history: Regis won 22-14 in Division 6 semifinals in 2016.
Regis: Coming off hard-earned 29-8 win over Spring Valley, breaking 8-8 halftime tie. Opened playoffs with 36-8 win over Lake Holcombe/Cornell and 36-0 over Colby. Cloverbelt champions have won 23 of last 24 dating back to last season. Outscored opponents 529-91 and outgaining them by 344-184 in average yards. Ground attack led by Tristan Root (885, 9.6, 23 total TD), Hayden Reinders (687, 10.0, 11) and Gus Theisen (539, 9.8, 15). QB Bennett Seelen (18-43-4, 506, 6) is air weapon with leading receivers Aaron Haselwander (6-208-3) along with Gabe Chenal, David Haselwander and Root. Placekicker Root has made 54 PAT kicks and four field goals with a long of 45. Leading in tackles are Payton Kostka, Alex Leis and Chenal while Luke Rooney has five interceptions. Outscored three playoff opponents 101-16. Coach Bryant Brenner: “They have a very dominating offense. The quarterback runs and throws and is very quick and it will be a matter of getting enough stops. We don’t want to get in a shootout with them.”
Abbotsford: Champions of the Cloverwood Conference defeated Coleman 44-24 last week after opening playoffs with wins of 48-41 over Crivitz and 26-21 over Auburndale. A big team powered by the running of Dalton Feddick (2,009, 8.5, 23), who rushed 29 times for 354 yards and two TDs in the win over Coleman. He is backed up by Ty Faltesiak (1,049, 7.1, 13) and Cade Faber (967, 9.2, 15). Feddick has also passed for 375 yards and five TDs. Faber is the leading receiver with five TDs. Blake Draper leads the defense with 143 tackles. Outscoring opponents 478-243. Scored 50 or more points in three games. Coached by Jacob Knapmiller.
Mondovi (12-0) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (10-2)
What: Division 6, Friday, 7 p.m. at Medford.
Series history: First meeting of teams.
Mondovi: Coming off come-from-behind 29-22 win over Mineral Point, getting a fourth quarter touchdown run from Tanner Marsh to tie game and winning on last-second interception return by Carter Johnson. Dunn-St. Croix champions opened playoffs with wins of 54-0 over Whitehall and 42-0 over Darlington. Defense has shut out nine opponents. Marsh (1,384, 8.9, 20) ran for 186 yards and two scores in last week’s win while Johnson (78-151-4, 1,524, 21 pass, 1,167, 8.4, 22 rush) ran and passed for 133 yards and three TDs. Another run threat is Tommy Bahr (562, 10.2, 6). Leading receivers are Owen Schultz (24-603-9), Jackson Falkner (15-313-6) along with Nolan Seipel and Marsh. Seipel, Falkner and Johnson are the defensive leaders with over 50 tackles, Johnson including 5 1/2 sacks. Outscored opponents 543-59 and scored over 50 points five times. Coach Craig Loscheider: "They're big and they're very fundamentally sound. They don't try to trick you. There's nothing deceptive or flashy about what they do. They're just really good at doing what they do."
St. Mary’s Springs: Eight-time state champion and runner-up three times since 2002 under coach Bob Hyland. Two-time defending champion defeated Stratford 20-17 in Division 5 finals last year. Defeated Regis 24-14 in 2012 finals. Opened this season with losses to Lake County Lutheran and Amherst and have reeled off 10 straight wins since. In the playoffs, knocked out Random Lake 69-7, Johnson Creek 48-0 and last week Racine Lutheran 20-0. Champions of the Flyway Conference have outscored opponents by 447-91. Feature strong running game led by David Mueller (1,341, 9.2, 17), Isaac Hyland (828, 8.6, 12) and Marcus Orlandoni (663, 6.0, 9). QB Brayden King (27-72-0, 606, 6) is pass threat, throwing mainly to Aidan Ottery (17, 294-3). Defensive leader is Luke VanderKooy with 72 tackles.
— Ron Buckli