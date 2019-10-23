Division 1
EC Memorial (5-4) at Appleton North (6-3)
What: Friday, 7 p.m. at Appleton North.
Series history: Memorial defeated Appleton North 24-21 in a second round game in 2015.
Memorial: Making 15th playoff appearance with 4-14 record. Reached semifinals in 1982 and 1987 and quarterfinals in 2015. Most recent appearance (2017) lost to Bay Port 42-21 in opener. Tied for fourth in Big Rivers with a 3-4 record. Lost in close games to Superior, Hudson, River Falls and Menomonie by an average of 10 points. Scored 109 of their 251 points in first two games over La Crosse Logan and Central. Defeated Central 62-44. Defense allowed 197 points and outgaining opponents 349-280 in average yards with balanced attack. QB Bryson Johnson (97-197-10, 1,566 yds, 9 TD) triggers attack and throws mainly to Will Hesse (24-552-7), Calvin Tanner (21-449-2) and Jack Piper (21-355). Ground game led by Loyal Crawford (681, 9.1, 11) but he has missed four games with injuries and has seen limited action in four others. Did not play in last week’s 28-14 loss to Menomonie in which Abes led 7-0 at halftime. Johnson has also run for 268 yards, Ethan Van Grunsven for 209 and Reese Woerner 169. Defense led by DE Grant Gerber, who had several tackles for loss, especially in last two games. Team depleted by injuries to multiple key players. Coach Mike Sinz: “We’re going to miss several starters. Appleton is huge up front with excellent skill players. We played our best ball of the year in the first half last week and if we can do that, we can be competitive.”
Appleton North: Placed second in VFA North Conference to multi-state champion and 2018 runner-up Kimberly, which beat North 45-14 in final regular season game. Scored wins over Stevens Point, DC Everest, Neenah, Kaukauna, Appleton East and West. Outscoring opponents 199-196. Averaging 254 yards led by Matthew Scheckiman (2,296 yards passing), Cal Martini (564 rushing) and Kyle Funke (574 yards receiving). Coached by Rob Salm.
Division 2
Chippewa Falls (3-6) at Pulaski (8-1)
What: Friday, 7 p.m. at Pulaski.
Series history: First meeting of teams.
Chippewa: Making 18th playoff appearance, all previously in Division 1 under coach Chuck Raykovich with an 11-17 record. Last year lost to Kimberly 41-7 in first game. Won last two to qualify for playoffs and last week upset Hudson 29-25 on 8-yard pass from Hayden Goodman to Tyler Bohland with 27 seconds left to play. Other wins over Rice Lake and EC North and tied for fourth in Big Rivers with a 3-4 record. Goodman (72-132-6, 750, 7) also ran for two TD last week. He throws to Ben Carani (19-229-4), Ben Steinmetz (22-245) and Bohland (19-186-1). Steinmetz (607, 6.7, 10) is leading rusher backed up by Bohland (359, 5.3), who has rushed for 216 yards in last three games and Bohde Torkelson, who has 191 yards in last three. Outscored by opponents 254-160 and outgained 323-237 in average yards. Raykovich: “We’re looking forward to the challenge. They’re a very good football team. We’re No. 8 seed and they’re No. 1 but we learned last week that anything can happen.”
Pulaski: Only loss last week to Bay Port 42-0 in championship game of the Fox River Classic. Otherwise cleaned up on opponents by 228-72 in points with five shutouts. Closest win 12-10 over Notre Dame. Led by the running of Ben Redlin (971 yards) and passing of Nash Lemorond (312 yards) and receiving of JoJo O’Leary (405 rushing, 89 receiving). Defeated Menomonie 23-20 in first round last year. Coached by Jerad Marsh.
Division 3
Lakeland (6-3) at Menomonie (8-1)
What: Friday, 7 p.m. at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie has beaten Lakeland four times in the playoffs, the most recent by 28-17 in 2007.
Menomonie: Making state-record 30th consecutive playoff appearance, first time in Division 3, with a 70-24 record under coach Joe LaBuda. Also lost in finals to Port Washington in 1985 under Gene Hatfield. LaBuda’s record includes Division 2 championships in 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2002 and finished second in 1994 and 2003. Shared 21st Big Rivers championship with River Falls at 6-1 but defeated River Falls 21-7. Only loss to Superior 14-13. Coming off 28-14 win over Memorial after trailing by 7-0 at the half. QB Tyler Werner (48-75-2, 987, 11) sparked comeback with three TD passes, two to Davis Barthen (17-361-5) and one to Dylan Boecker (9-94-1). Leading receiver Brock Thornton (20-317-4). Ground game led by Will Ockler (485 yds, 6 TD), DeVauntaye Parker (over 400 yds, 8 TD) and Thomas Poplawski (403 in last 4 games). Outscoring opponents 228-96 and outgaining them by 338-214 in average yards. Lost last year’s playoff opener 23-20 to Pulaski. LaBuda: “It’s been a tough game every time we’ve played them and we expect the same. They have a big quarterback who can run and pass. Size-wise we do not match up physically so we will have to rely on speed.”
Lakeland: Tied for third in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-3 record behind Medford and Rhinelander. Losses to Medford 49-7, Rhinelander 25-7 and Mosinee 45-35. Won three in a row and four of last five. Closed with 34-26 win over Wausau East. Outscored by opponents 231-165. Led by QB Michael Quimette, who has passed for 1,322 yards and run for 759. Chase Hunt is leading receiver with 508 yards. Coached by Don Barutha.
Winner will face winner of New Richmond-Mosinee game.
Division 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) at EC Regis (9-0)
What: Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Rematch of last year’s first round game won by Regis 46-12.
Regis: Making 18th playoff appearance and 12th straight under coach Bryant Brenner. Overall playoff record 46-15 and under Brenner 27-10. Won Division 7 title in 2003 under Chris O’Connell. Under Brenner, won Division 6 championship in 2016, beating Darlington 27-14. Lost in Division 7 finals in 2002 and in Division 6 finals in 2009 and 2012. Lost in 2017 semis to Iola-Scandinavia 27-26 and last year in quarterfinals to Grantsburg 31-29. Repeat Cloverbelt champion with 8-0 record and have won 20 of last 21. Have run out of inverted double wing for average of 287 of its 355 total yards, averaging 8.6 per carry good for 46 touchdowns. Led by Tristan Root (683, 11.6, 18 total TD), who has had three 100-yard games rarely playing more than the first half, like the other first-line backs. Other leaders are Hayden Reinders (526, 12.5, 210) and Gus Theisen (460, 11.5, 12) while five other backs among a total of 24 ball carriers have run for over 100 yards for season. QB Bennett Seelen (14-34-4, 412, 4) will pass with Root (4-154-2), Gabe Chenal (5-142-1) and David Haselwander (5-123-2) leading receivers. Outscoring opponents 428-75 and allowing 200 yards per game. Leaders in defensive tackles are Payton Kostka (73), Chenal (60) and Luke Rooney (52). Coach Brenner: “We’re excited for the opportunity and just trying to get better, not looking ahead. They know us from last year so we’re expecting their best effort. We’ll need a team effort.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Five-game win streak middle of the season over Clear Lake, Turtle Lake, Flambeau, Elmwood-Plum City and Webster gained playoffs but closed out with close losses to Unity 14-8 and Grantsburg 28-12. Outscored opponents 201-99. Led by the running of Tate Sauerwein (1,061 yards) and Adam Story (367) and the passing of Kaden Kinney (24-58, 5 TD, 341 yards). Finished second to Unity in Lakeland Conference. Coached by Troy Story, All-Northwest RB for 1986 Division 6 state champion Gilman.
Winner will face Cumberland-Colby winner.
