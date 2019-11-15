MARSHFIELD — Menasha wasn’t going to settle for overtime. The Bluejays came into the game knowing if it came down to it, they were going to go for the win.
So, after climbing out of a 21-point first half hole, Menasha wasn’t going to take the easy PAT. Instead, quarterback Cole Popp lined his squad up in the spread, motioned Tyler Roehl across the formation, snapped the ball and took it himself to put Menasha up by one over Menomonie with 51 seconds left.
Menomonie’s quarterback Tyler Werner threw an interception on the very next play and the Mustangs’ quest for a Division 3 state title came to a 36-35 end in Level 4 on Friday night in Marshfield.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “Our kids laid it on the line tonight, and we were one point short and that’s a really tough pill to swallow because this is a great group of kids and I would have really liked to have seen them get to Madison.”
Tied at 28 entering the fourth quarter, the Mustangs took over with the ball on the 18-yard line and began biting off chunk plays on the ground. Will Ockler rushed for 24 yards on the drive before DeVauntaye Parker zigzagged through the Bluejays’ defense for a 26-yard score to put Menomonie up 35-28 with 6:54 to go in the game.
Menomonie made a stop on Menasha’s first fourth quarter drive, but the Mustangs offense couldn’t kill the clock and instead gave Menasha one more shot with just over three minutes to go in the fourth.
It took two plays for the Bluejays to flip the field, moving from their own 12 to the Menomonie 18-yard line on a pair of deep passes to Roehl and Brady Jurgella.
Once in the redzone, the Bluejays slowed it down before Popp hit Jurgella on an eight-yard out with 51 seconds left to pull Menasha to within one.
“We prepared for that two-point conversion right there,” Menasha coach Jeramie Korth said. “I’ve been here before and I know what these big games are, they come down to big moments and you need to be prepared for it.”
Menasha ran the same two-point try as they had in the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28.
“I kind of figured they would (go for it,)” LaBuda said. “It’s one of those things where you hope you get a stop there. ... I would have done the same thing if I was in their position.”
The end of the game could have been very different if Thomas Poplawski had not twisted his ankle in the third quarter, limiting him the rest of the way.
“That hurt us,” LaBuda said. “He was the player of the year in the Big Rivers, defensive player of the year, and he’s also a big back for us.”
Poplawski was a star for the Mustangs in the first half. Menomonie repeatedly fed him with counter rushes allowing him to bite off big chunks one after another.
On the very first drive of the game, the Mustangs drove the ball down the field, picking up 59 yards on seven plays before Poplawski carried it into the end zone for a seven-yard score.
Menasha went three-and-out on the ensuing drive before Davis Barthen showed off his wheels, taking the Bluejays’ punt 55 yards to the house to give Menomonie a 14-0 lead.
The Mustangs took a commanding 28-7 lead in the second quarter when Jed Ogea jumped a Popp pass and took it 45 yards for the score.
“We just had to get our guys up to speed with what they were trying to do with us,” Korth said. “So once we got up to speed we felt more comfortable.”
After halftime, everything seemed to change. The Bluejays stuck to the ground attack, but this time they let Popp take it himself. He carried it 13 times for 46 yards in the second half, wearing down the Mustangs defense.
“He’s so big and physical,” LaBuda said of Popp. “Their O-line looks like a Big Ten O-line, their smallest guy is like 265, so it’s hard to stop the run and still cover the pass.”
The loss marked the end of the road for Menomonie’s 17 graduating seniors who made it to four straight playoffs but never reached Madison.
“This group of kids is just a special group of kids and I would have really liked to get them to Madison,” LaBuda said. “I feel like I kind of let them down.”
It was Menomonie’s fourth Level 4 loss since its 2003 state championship.
Menasha 36, Menomonie 35
Menomonie 14 14 0 7 — 35
Menasha 0 13 15 8 — 36
First Quarter
MENOM: Thomas Poplawski 7 run (Poplawski kick), 9:10.
MENOM: Davis Barthen 55 punt return (Poplawski kick), 8:04
Second Quarter
MENA: Tyler Roehl 7 pass from Cole Popp (Josh Jones Kick), 11:55
MENOM: Poplawski 20 run (Poplawski kick), 6:30
MENOM: Jed Ogea 45 interception return (Poplawski kick), 4:48.
MENA: Brady Jurgella 40 pass from Popp (No good), 1:25
Third Quarter
MENA: Jacob Van Dyn Hoven 12 pass from Popp (Jones Kick), 10:01
MENA: Popp 14 run (Popp run), 1:12
Fourth Quarter
MENOM: DeVauntaye Parker 26 run (Poplawski kick) 6:54
MENA: Jurgella 8 pass from Popp (Popp run) 0:51.
Stats will be in Sunday’s paper.