MONDOVI – The Mondovi football formula is obvious by this point in the season.
Step one: Keep the opponents out of the end zone. Step two: Let quarterback Carter Johnson and running back Tanner Marsh take care of the rest.
So far, no one has thrown off the Buffaloes’ magical recipe.
Mondovi recorded its ninth shutout of the season and its second straight in playoff competition Saturday, blanking Darlington 42-0 to remain undefeated and move to Level 3 of the postseason. Marsh had 150 yards on the ground and Johnson had 103, while the defense forced two interceptions and a fumble.
“That was a good football team, one of the better ones that we’ve played,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “We have really tough kids who worked really hard for this. It’s more than just an offseason of weights. It’s a career of weights. ... It’s going to take a pretty strong group of kids to match that.”
Johnson took part in all but one of the Mondovi touchdowns, running for three and passing for two. Snagging an interception in the fourth quarter while on defense was just a cherry on top.
“Just to kind of seal the game up, it was nice,” Johnson said. “It was fun.”
Despite the lopsided final score, the matchup was close between the Dunn-St. Croix champs and their foes from the SWAL until the second half. Mondovi opened the scoring on a lengthy first possession, capped off with a 16-yard Johnson keeper to the house.
Yet the Buffaloes only mustered six more points before the break on one of its handful of successful passing attempts of the day. Johnson hit Owen Schultz in stride for a 69-yard touchdown four minutes into second frame.
Mondovi barely touched the ball for the rest of the second, while the Redbirds dominated possession with 29 total plays in the quarter. The Buffaloes defense was up for the endurance test, like they have been all year.
The Darlington offense, led by sophomore quarterback Braden Davis, found some success but was never able to string enough plays together to do damage. Mondovi forced the Redbirds into two turnovers on downs and a punt when the offense hit a lull.
“Our defense and defensive staff is really good,” Loscheider said. “If we do go through a couple series where we have to hash some things out, usually that doesn’t mean we’re in much worse of a situation than we were before.”
The Mondovi offense returned to form in the third, scoring a pair of touchdowns to all but seal the victory. Johnson ran 14 yards and dove for the pylon with 7:57 left in the period and hit tight end Nolan Seipel for a 3-yard TD pass about four minutes later.
“By the third quarter you could tell they were fading and we were just winning the physical fight,” Marsh said. “By the fourth quarter you could tell they were checked out. We definitely had them physically and mentally.’
The running clock was activated with 11:29 remaining in regulation when Johnson ran for a 7-yard score. Marsh closed out the offense on the first play of the Buffaloes’ 10th drive after Mondovi took over at the Darlington 8-yard line.
Mondovi, placed in Group C of Division 6 to keep the Buffaloes away from Regis, will meet another SWAL squad next week in Mineral Point. The Pointers advanced thanks to a 35-28 victory against Lancaster Friday night.
“We listened to the game last night,” Loscheider said. “They have a really talented quarterback and a lot of speed. It will come down to who executes better. We know exactly what they do. They’ll know exactly what we do. Whoever can impose their will will win.”
Mondovi 42, Darlington 0
Darlington 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mondovi 7 6 15 14 — 42
First Quarter
M: Carter Johnson 16 run (Raith Bauer kick), 6:54.
Second Quarter
M: Owen Schultz 69 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 11:03.
Third Quarter
M: Johnson 14 run (Tanner Marsh run), 7:57.
M: Nolan Seipel 3 pass from Johnson (Bauer kick), 4:19.
Fourth Quarter
M: Johnson 7 run (Bauer kick), 11:29.
M: Marsh 8 run (Bauer kick), 8:28.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Darlington (41-96): Wyat Bredeson 18-56, Braden Davis 14-15. Mondovi (37-251): Marsh 18-150, Johnson 15-103.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Darlington (6-15-2-61): Davis 6-15-2-61. Mondovi (8-14-0-104): Johnson 8-14-0-104.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Darlington: Cayden Rankin 3-50. Mondovi: Schultz 1-69, Seipel 2-16.