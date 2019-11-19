The Chenal boys have built up some impressive resumes as of late.
As of Monday, Leo, John and Gabe Chenal have all been Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selections. The older two, Leo and John, have made their way down to Madison to play for the Badgers. Leo was the 2018 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year last season as a senior and a first-team All-America small school selection by MaxPreps.
But Gabe, in his first year playing for Regis, now has a bit of bragging rights over his brothers. He's set to become the first of the bunch to play in a state championship game.
"I'm the first Chenal I guess," Gabe said. "That's the only thing I've got on them right now."
Helping him get there was a family move back to Eau Claire and a return to the Regis school system, which he was a part of when he attended St. Mary's Elementary School growing up.
When head coach Bryant Brenner first arrived at Regis, he thought he would coach some of the older Chenals — David and Brenda have 16 children combined, eight boys and eight girls — but they moved up north to Frederic before any made it to high school. Later, the family moved to Grantsburg, where Leo and John starred for the Pirates and Gabe played up until this season.
But Gabe said his family wanted to move again this year, this time two hours south, to get closer to his brothers once they moved down to Madison. That set in motion his transfer, and the Ramblers were more than happy to welcome him.
"He's been a big part of us taking our team to another level," Brenner said. "One of the position needs we knew going into the offseason was going to be tight end and then defensive end or outside linebacker. He just so happened to be a perfect fit for those."
But by joining the Ramblers, Gabe found himself in an unusual position for a high school athlete. He was now suiting up for a squad that he helped eliminate in the playoffs a year earlier, now going to war with players he previously worked so hard to beat. Grantsburg ended Regis' 2018 season in Level 3 with a 31-29 win at Carson Park.
"It was kind of weird, because, like Henry Theisen, he was beating up on me last year at tackle when I was at D-tackle," he said. "We're all like best friends now."
There may have been some trepidation at the start, but Brenner said he has been impressed with how the team embraced their former foe. Once he was on the same sideline, he became just another Rambler.
"At first I was kind of nervous because I didn't know him," running back Tristan Root said. "I was a little skeptical, but he's a great guy, a great friend. He's a great player on the field, but he's a better teammate."
As for on the field, Chenal is third on the team with 90 tackles and has played an integral role at tight end, helping block for the team's powerful rushing attack.
"I think the heart of the offense is the front end from tight end to tight end," Brenner said. "Luke Rooney and Gabe Chanel have done a great job of filling in that tight end hole that was there after our seniors graduated last year. ... Those two guys have really completed that group."
And while Gabe already has a leg up on the rest of the clan, he has a chance to really make rumbles among his competitive family by earning a state championship victory against St. Mary's Springs on Thursday.
"I've been dreaming of this my whole life," Gabe said. "I never imagined I'd be here, going to the state championship with Regis."