Eau Claire Regis took care of the job at hand.
“It was a challenge for the kids to not look past this game,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “But they did a great job focusing on the task they faced.”
Similar to their season story, the Ramblers scored five first-half touchdowns and rode a running clock to a 36–8 win over Lake Holcombe/Cornell in their Division 6 playoff opener Friday night at Carson Park.
“This group has made winning look easy,” Brenner said. “However, they’ve put in a lot of hard work to make it look easy. And winning 10 games is not easy for any team in the state.”
Again, it was a balanced ground attack that led the way with 11 ball carriers sharing duties in piling up 169 rushing yards, 160 in the first half.
Sophomore fullback Ben Theisen led the way with 44 yards in four carries, Aaron Haselwander added 34 yards and Brooks Wahl 23.
Leading season rushers Tristan Root and Hayden Reinders combined for only 17 yards in six trips.
“After two scores, the objective was to get out of the game healthy and spread the ball around,” Brenner said. “One thing about this group is its unselfishness, they don’t care who gets the credit.”
Regis came into the game as a heavy favorite as the No. 1 seed going against the 5-4 Knights, who they defeated in last year’s playoff opener 46-12.
But Lake Holcombe/Cornell did not lay down and make it easy for Regis. The Knights were hurting with injuries and simply outmatched.
“We knew what we were coming into,” coach Troy Story said. “Regis is a great team and we just do not have the numbers. We were scratching for JV players toward the end.”
After stopping the Knights’ first possession after one first down, the Ramblers took the punt and marched 46 yards in seven plays with Root taking it over from the 11.
That started the touchdown parade that was followed by Brooks Wahl’s 11-yard run and a 5-yard plunge by Theisen that made it 22-0 at the end of the quarter.
In the second period, quarterback Bennett Seelen hit Aaron Haselwander on a 41-yard scoring pass and when Peyton Mayer scored on a 7-yard run, the Ramblers took a 36-0 lead into the intermission.
“I was pleased with the performance,” Brenner said. “We were solid in all phases and excellent in the first half.”
Seelen hit on two of his four first half passes for 68 yards to complement the ground game.
And the defense was tough as usual, holding the Knights to 33 first-half yards and 110 for the game with 66 coming in the final period.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell got on the board with 5:20 to play when credited with a safety, resulting from a Regis penalty in its own end zone.
The Knights drove 54 yards for their touchdown on the final series of the game with quarterback Kaden Kinney completing three passes for 38 yards and then taking it over from the 1 as time ran out.
“We had nothing to lose,” Story said. “We wanted to make it enjoyable for the seniors. Regis was just a better team.”
Bryant added, “They were shorthanded but their kids fought hard, like they did all season.”
Kinney led the Knights with 25 yards rushing and 47 passing, Josh Jones took three of the passes for 39 of the yards. Aden Story added 30 rushing yards while leading season rusher Tate Sauerwein was limited to 11 yards in 13 carries.
The win advances Regis to a second round game against Colby, a rematch of the Ramblers’ 40-9 regular season win. The game is scheduled next Friday at Carson Park.
REGIS 36, LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 8
Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 0 8 – 8
Regis 22 14 0 0 — 36
First Quarter
R: Tristan Root 11 run (Gabe Chenal from Bennett Seelen), 5:33
R: Brooks Wahl 11 run (Root kick), 2:32
R: Gus Theisen 5 run (Root kick), 0:34
Second Quarter
R: Aaron Haselwander 41 pass from Seelen (Root kick), 7:39
R: Peyton Mayer 7 run (Root kick), 4:24
Fourth Quarter
LH/C: safety, 5:20
LH/C: Kaden Kinney 1 run, 0:00
Stat LH-C ECR
First downs 8 13
Net yards 110 252
by rushing (att-yds) 37-63 30-169
by passing 47 83
Passes (comp-att-int) 4-10-1 3-6-0
Punts-average 6-26 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-10 4-40
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): LH-C: Aden Story 4-30, Kinney 11-25, TateSauerwein 13-11, Josh Jones 2-3, Brock Flater 2-0. ECR: Theisen 4-44, A. Haselwander 4-34, Wahl 3-23, Mayer 3-19, Ben Rooney 2-32, Root 3-14, Drew Goettl 2-10, Alex Nunez 1-5, Hayden Reinders 3-3, Seelen 2-2, Kendron Krogman 3-(-15).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): LH-C: Kinney 4-8-0, 47 yds; Jones 0-1-0; Sauerwein 0-1-1. ECR: Seelen 2-4-0, 68 yds; Krogman 1-2-0, 15 yds.
RECEIVING: LH-C: Jones 3-40, Sauerwein 1-8. ECR: A. Haselwaneer 1-41, Theisen 1-27, Luke Rooney 1-15.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): ECR: Root 1-24.
SACKS (tot-yds): LH-C: Sauerwein 1-7, Kinney 1-7.