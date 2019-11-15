MEDFORD — Mondovi football’s defense looked nearly as impenetrable as it has all season.
The only issue for the Buffaloes? They lined up against a unit that was just as up to the task.
State tournament stalwart St. Mary’s Springs finally broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter and got insurance on a miscommunication in the fourth, besting Mondovi 13-0 to advance to the Division 6 state final in Madison.
The loss ends Mondovi’s undefeated run and bid at the school’s first trip to the capital since 1990.
“I felt like from the start we were the better team,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “And when I feel like we’re the better team I feel like it’s on me to get us in the end zone and win the game. To know that I wasn’t able to do that for our boys, that’s hard.”
The first crack in the Mondovi armor was set into motion by an ineffective offensive drive deep in the Buffaloes’ own territory. Mondovi moved back ten yards on a series that started at their own 20, setting Saint Mary’s Springs up at the Buffalo 35 following a punt.
Eight plays later Marcus Orlandoni rolled in from the 1-yard line to finally kick off the scoring with 2:04 left in the third. The Ledgers all but put the game away in the fourth when David Mueller was left alone behind the defense and quarterback Braydon King hit him for a 62-yard TD pass.
“I don’t know if those guys will win state next week or not, but the reality is that’s an elite program that’s capable of winning state more often than not,” Loscheider said. “To know that we lost 13-0 on a couple plays that could have gone here or there ... we belong here. That’s good to know.”
Mondovi had more consistency moving the ball in the first half but didn’t capitalize on both its chances to score. Raith Bauer missed a field goal from the 17 in the first and the 11 in the second, concluding the Buffaloes’ best two drives in the first half without points.
The Buffaloes’ bread and butter, the run game of Carter Johnson and Tanner Marsh, was slowed down by a massive Ledger defensive line. That made it difficult to string long drives together without a long pass from Johnson, who did hit on a handful of heaves.
The defense was up to the task, though, even when the Ledgers were able to put together a 14-play drive in the second quarter. Every other Ledger first half drive was five plays or less, and the lengthy series was ended on a 3-and-out.
“To go into half 0-0, I felt like we gifted it to them,” Loscheider said. “To know that we were inside the 20 a couple times and came away with nothing, we just can’t do that. And again, that’s on me.”
A brief ray of hope came midway through the fourth quarter when Johnson found Jackson Falkner for a 37-yard pass down to the Springs 1. But any chance of a comeback was erased a play later with a fumble recovered by the Ledgers.
“It was a backbreaker,” Loscheider said. “I thought we scored (on the previous play). To me, four downs from the 1, we’ve scored every time, all year in that situation. It wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
Saint Mary’s Springs was able to run off the rest of the clock on its next possession, ending the game on a pair of kneels.
Raider Field was packed following the final whistle with the Mondovi fans that made the nearly hour and a half trip east, and every one that walked up to Loscheider had the same message – it was a special year for the Dunn-St. Croix champion Buffaloes, and one the community will not forget for a long time.
“These folks are nice,” Loscheider said. “They’ve been a football town long before I got here. To have the team and the program trending in this direction, everybody’s excited and on board. They give me more credit than I deserve because the kids are talented kids.”
The Ledgers, who have already earned a state-record eight state championships, will gun for their ninth and third straight next week against Regis at Camp Randall.
“I haven’t seen them,” said Ledger coach Bob Hyland, now in his 49th season. “They haven’t changed their offense. I know they’re good, that’s all.”
St. Mary’s Springs 13, Mondovi 0
SMS 0 0 7 6 — 13
Mondovi 0 0 0 0 — 0
Third Quarter
SMS: Marcus Orlandoni 1 run (Ben Fouch kick), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
SMS: David Mueller 62 pass from Braydon King (kick failed), 7:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (29-58): Tanner Marsh 16-35, Carter Johnson 13-23.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): St. Mary’s Springs (6-12-0-118): King 6-12-0-118. Mondovi (15-29-0-187): Johnson 15-29-0-187.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Owen Schultz 4-49, Jackson Falkner 6-113.