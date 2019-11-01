MENOMONIE — When Menomonie’s season started on Aug. 22, head coach Joe LaBuda didn’t know what he had in quarterback Tyler Werner. The senior was an unproven commodity who failed to complete a pass in the season opener against Lake Mills.
Two months later, when the Mustangs needed a big play on fourth-and-goal from 23 yards out, Werner delivered. He lofted a pass high into the air, allowing Brock Thornton to twist and turn to the goal line before making a leaping grab for the dagger in Friday night’s 35-13 victory over New Richmond in Level 2 of the WIAA state playoffs.
“We thought we could get isolation with Brock, a 6-foot-5 receiver, and he put it right where he had to,” Menomonie head coach Joe LaBuda said. “It helps having that 6-foot-5 guy who can take the ball away from people.”
Werner’s night was made easy by a phenomenal game from the Mustangs defense.
On the first offensive play of the game, New Richmond running back Joe Powers burst up field for 19 yards before the Mustangs defense got to work, punching the ball out and recovering the fumble to set up the Menomonie offense at the Tigers’ 39-yard line.
A fumbled snap gave New Richmond the ball back, but again the Mustangs defense stood tall again, stopping the Tigers on a fourth-and-three with an interception by Kaleb Miller at the Menomonie 29.
Early in the second quarter, Werner threw an ill-advised pass down the right sideline looking for a double-covered Will Ockler. A Tigers defender stepped in front of Ockler to make the pick, but he had the ball bounce off his hands and into Ockler’s awaiting arms for a 22-yard gain.
Four plays later, Werner connected with Caleb Hueman at the goal-line on fourth-and-four for an eight-yard score to put Menomonie up 7-0.
“He played very, very well tonight,” Tigers coach Reggie Larson said of Werner. “They don’t ask him to do a ton, he manages the game very well, but he’s sneaky because they’ll set you up with run, run, run, and then he’ll hit you with a play action and he’s good enough to make that throw.”
Just one play into the Tigers’ ensuing drive, New Richmond quarterback Tim Salmon dropped back from the 30-yard line, looking to find his receiver on short out, but Menomonie’s Thomas Poplawski jumped the pass and returned it to the house to put the Mustangs up 14-0.
“I thought our defense played tremendous tonight,” LaBuda said. “They came up with a lot of big plays when they had to.”
Four plays out of the halftime break, Poplawski showed off his offensive prowess, zigzagging through the Tigers defense for a 53-yard score.
“He’s been big for us all season,” LaBuda said of Poplawski.
New Richmond scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, first connecting for an 80-yard score to make it 21-7 before adding another touchdown late in the fourth to make it 28-6.
The Mustangs are now two games away from heading to Madison and will take on Medford on Friday in Menomonie.
“They’re a very physical, hard-nosed football team with tough kids,” LaBuda said of Medford. “It will be a very tough game.”
Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13
New Richmond 0 14 7 14 — 35
Menomonie 0 0 7 6 — 13
Second Quarter
M: Dylan Boecker 8 pass from Tyler Werner (Thomas Poplawski kick), 7:38
M: Poplawski 34 interception return (Poplawski kick), 7:20
Third Quarter
M: Poplawski 3 run (Poplawski kick), 10:22
NR: Caleb Easton 80 from Tim Salmon (Parent kick), 7:29
Fourth Quarter
M: Brock Thornton 23 from Werner (Poplawski kick), 10:11
NW: Joe Powers 6 from Salmon (Kick failed), 3:58
M: DeVauntaye Parker 45 run (Poplawski kick), 1:45
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (18-66): Joey Powers 9-48, Salmon 5-6, Zach Panek 4-12. Menomonie (43-307): Parker 21-99, Poplawski 10-98, Werner 3-2, Zach DeMarce 4-52, Dylan Boecker 5-56.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond (24-39-3-271): Salmon 24-39-3 271. Menomonie (7-10-0-129): Werner 7-10-0-129.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Joey Kidder 7-62, Parent 7-32, Noaln Eckert 5-44, Eastep 4-97. Menomonie: Davis Barthen 1-9, Will Ockler 4-62, Thornton 2-37.