Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell football

McDonell’s Grant Smiskey runs with the ball during a game against Northwood/Solon Springs on Sept. 18, 2021, in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Prairie Farm is one of the eight-man football teams in northwest Wisconsin identified as a threat in its conference by at least two opposing coaches. Coaches pointed at the Panthers as one of the top teams to watch in the Central Wisconsin Conference-West.

Prairie Farm is a year removed from finishing atop the Lakeland West, and with significant experience back, the Panthers have the look of a contender in their new league. The team went 8-2 last year and reached the state quarterfinals.