Bloomer and Northwestern have spent the past two years battling for Heart O’North supremacy and 2019 should be no different.
Led by the conference’s offensive player of the year Reagan Ruffi, the Tigers went undefeated in 2018, cruising to a 7-0 conference record that included a 35-12 road victory over Bloomer. But this year, Ruffi is playing football for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, leaving Northwestern without its star back.
They will, however, return last year’s starting quarterback, Jake Brill, who tallied 746 yards in the air last season, and will help make up for Ruffi's loss.
“Whenever you return your QB to an already potent offense it’s a positive,” Cumberland head coach Corey Berghammer said.
Coach John Post’s Bloomer Blackhawks will also have some roster reshuffling to do this year. His squad is young and inexperienced, but it’s nothing the 16-year head coach hasn’t dealt with before.
Bloomer will have a new quarterback under center this year, after Zach Ruf departed, leaving the team searching for someone to replace his 925 passing yards and 826 rushing yards from 2018.
That hole will partially be filled by last year’s backup quarterback, senior Isaiah LaGesse.
“He’s a nice throwing quarterback,” Post said. “He’s long and lanky. Zach preferred to run, versus throw, and Isaiah has a good mix of both.”
The Blackhawks completed just 51 passes in 11 games last season, largely due to Post’s offensive philosophy.
“I don’t know anyone who would pass when you get seven yards per run,” he said.
The team’s third-leading rusher Leif Iverson will be back for the Blackhawks after tallying 271 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’ll likely be relied on to carry much of the offensive load for Bloomer, who will try to make it 16 straight seasons in the WIAA playoffs under Post.
“(Bloomer’s) kids are used to winning and they are always physical,” Berghammer said
Hayward should be in store to take a step forward this year after a 3-4 record last season. The Hurricanes return Nate Sorensen, who finished second in the conference in rushing yards with 1,521.
Spooner will look to make it two winning seasons in a row in 2019. Coach Josh Fizel will have to replace nine graduates who were named to last year’s all-conference teams, including first team all-conference running back Samuel Melton.
“They have a tough offensive system to defend and are disciplined on defense,” Berghammer said of Spooner.
The conference will see two newcomers in 2019, with Cameron and Saint Croix Falls leaving the former Lakeland North conference to join the Heart O'North.
The teams combined for just one win last year, with Saint Croix Falls lone victory coming at home against Cameron. It will likely be a rough year as they transition to the Heart O’North.
Heart O' North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Northwestern
|7-0
|11-1
|Bloomer
|5-2
|11-1
|Cumberland
|5-2
|6-4
|Spooner
|5-2
|6-4
|Hayward
|5-2
|3-7
|Ladysmith
|2-5
|2-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-6
|2-7
|Barron
|0-7
|1-8
Friday, Aug. 23: St. Croix Falls at Bloomer; Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Barron at Hayward; Cumberland at Ladysmith; Northwestern at Spooner.
Friday, Aug. 30: Ladysmith at Barron; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer; Spooner at Cameron; Hayward at Northwestern; Cumberland at St. Croix Falls.
Friday, Sept. 6: St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Barron at Cumberland; Cameron at Hayward; Northwestern at Ladysmith; Bloomer at Spooner.
Friday, Sept. 13: Hayward at Bloomer; Ladysmith at Cameron; Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cumberland at Northwestern; Barron at St. Croix Falls.
Friday, Sept. 20: Northwestern at Barron; Cameron at Cumberland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward; Bloomer at Ladysmith; St. Croix Falls at Spooner.
Friday, Sept. 27: Cumberland at Bloomer; Barron at Cameron; Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Northwestern at St. Croix Falls; Hayward at Spooner.
Friday, Oct. 4: Bloomer at Barron; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland; St. Croix Falls at Hayward; Spooner at Ladysmith; Cameron at Northwestern.
Friday, Oct. 11: Northwestern at Bloomer; Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ladysmith at Hayward; Cameron at St. Croix Falls; Cumberland at Spooner.
Friday, Oct. 18: Spooner at Barron; Bloomer at Cameron; Hayward at Cumberland; St. Croix Falls at Ladysmith; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern.