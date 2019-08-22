Cadott
Coach: Jeff Goettl, second year.
Last year: 3-6, 2-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Ethan Tegels; Brant Bowe; Steven Pfeiffer; Ben Steffes; Sam Briggs; Brady Spaeth; Mitch Drilling; Josh Briggs; Jene’ Hudack; Mason Poehls.
JUNIORS — Kyle Helminski; Kye Spath; Bryce Chapek; Brad Irwin; Nelson Wahl; Michael Pecha; Karson Dupey; Tyler Matherne.
SOPHOMORES — Logan Harel; Jake Ackley; Kaleb Sonnetag; David Lallemont; Sam Scheidler; Ryan Sonnetag; Ethan Duck; Cameron Messenger; Gavin Tegels; Brett Schofield; Ethan West.
FRESHMEN — Kane Mengel; Blake Irwin; Tristan Drier; Teagan Ritter; Levi Lindsey; Dylan Drehmel; Jackson Jaenke; Nick Fasbendre; Cory Blodgett; Eirik Burlum; Payton Amdahl.
Notes: Tied for second-to-last in the conference with Osseo-Fairchild last year. Running back Brady Spaeth returns to lead the offense after rushing for 947 yards and seven touchdowns to earn second team all-conference honors last fall. Hornets will have a new starting quarterback this year. Nelson Wahl is back as a threat in the receiving game and on special teams. He hauled in 190 receiving yards and returned two kicks for touchdowns last season. Gavin Tegels is back after leading the team in receptions. First team All-Cloverbelt defensive lineman CJ Spaeth will need to be replaced after graduating. Hornets have six players who were state qualifiers in wrestling last winter.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Regis
Aug. 30 — at Altoona
Sept. 6 — Osseo-Fairchild
Sept. 13 — at Neillsville/Granton
Sept. 20 — at Stanley-Boyd
Sept. 27 — at Fall Creek
Oct. 4 — Spencer/Columbus Catholic
Oct. 11 — at Colby
Oct. 18 — Boyceville
2018 results (3-6)
Regis (L, 42-6)
Altoona (L, 12-8)
Osseo-Fairchild (L, 42-12)
Neillsville/Granton (W, 22-6)
Stanley-Boyd (L, 29-22)
Fall Creek (W, 20-19)
Spencer/Columbus Catholic (L, 51-0)
Colby (L, 41-0)
Boyceville (W, 50-14)
Fall Creek
Coach: Dean Laube, first year.
Last year: 4-5, 3-5.
Roster: SENIORS — Reece Frase; Hunter Holmes; Mason Denning; Alex Sackett; Tegan Yoder; Sebastian Maher; Cole Myers; Gabe Schmitt.
JUNIORS — Antonio Aguilar; Logan Gilles; Ambrosio Gonzalez; Chase Kiesow; Brock Laube; Nolan Martzke; Jack Monnier; Luke Olson; Tiegan Ploekleman; Caleb VanDong; Riley Wathke; Trey White; Rhett Buchkholz.
SOPHOMORES — Andrew Anderson; Sullivan Hawkins; Bryce Kuula; Joshua Luedtke; Cameron Martzke; Zachri Youngquist.
FRESHMEN — Sam Houston; Ben Kelly; Ben Kelly; Leo Hagberg; Ryan Whittlinger; Ethan Wright; Josiah Smith; Eli Laube; Wyatt Price; Tyler Kleinhans; Kylie VanDong; Ben Sackett; Logan Vizer; Bailey Raap.
Notes: Expected to be a rebuilding year for the Crickets, who lost a lot to graduation and are contending with low numbers in the program. New head coach Dean Laube started his role just weeks before the season after John Goodman stepped down from the post. Hayden Goodman, last year’s starting quarterback, has transferred to Chippewa Falls. Only one starter returns for the team: lineman Tegan Yoder. Laube expects to be a run-heavy team with an option scheme this fall.
2019 schedule
Aug. 22 — at Neillsville/Granton
Aug. 29 — Regis
Sept. 6 — at Spencer/Columbus Catholic
Sept. 13 — at Altoona
Sept. 20 — Colby
Sept. 27 — Cadott
Oct. 4 — at Glenwood City
Oct. 11 — Stanley-Boyd
Oct. 18 — at Osseo-Fairchild
2018 schedule (4-5)
Neillsville/Granton (W, 26-12)
Regis (L, 42-7)
Spencer/Columbus Catholic (L, 49-16)
Altoona (W, 42-8)
Colby (L, 34-21)
Cadott (L, 20-19)
Glenwood City (W, 29-15)
Stanley-Boyd (L, 26-13)
Osseo-Fairchild (W, 28-15)
Osseo-Fairchild
Coach: Eric Boettcher, seventh year (20-35).
Last year: 2-7, 2-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Jackson Johnson QB/S; Bret Kostka RB/LB; Ryan Myhers SE/DB; Coltan Dahl C/DE; Keelan Chumas SE/DE.
JUNIORS — Garrett Koxlien SE/SS; Brice Shimon RB/S;
Wyatt Olson SE/DB; Connor Dosher SE/LB; Ben Jacobson RB/LB; Garrett Loesel SE/LB; Caden Carlson RB/LB; Jarrett Wampole T/DT; Wyatt Ramseier T/DT; Bo Prudlick T/DT.
SOPHOMORES — Garrett Bratsven QB/S; Dayne Vojtik SE/DE; Keyton Boettcher RB/SS; Blake Olson SE/DB; Lucas Fischer G/LB; Dawsyn Lyngen G/DT; Hunter Otto G/DT; Ian Schock T/DT; Ian Vold G/DT; Ben Walske G/DT; Carter Mann T/DT; Izaiha Olson T/DT; Kaden Moseley G/DT; Michael Ziegler SE/DB; Hayden Nelson SE/DB.
Notes: Thunder tied for second-to-last in the conference last year but have a solid group returning, particularly on offense. That includes quarterback Jackson Johnson, who led the Cloverbelt in passing yards (1,520) last season. He’ll have two weapons back in second team all-conference wide receiver Bret Kostka (428 yards, three TDs) and honorable mention all-conference receiver Ryan Myhers (485 yards, two TDs). Defense will look to improve after allowing an average of 21.9 points per game last season. They’ll need to fill the shoes of Caden Boettcher, a first team all-league linebacker who now plays at UW-La Crosse.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Colby
Aug. 30 — Spencer/Columbus Catholic
Sept. 6 — at Cadott
Sept. 13 — Regis
Sept. 20 — at Mondovi
Sept. 27 — at Stanley-Boyd
Oct. 4 — Altoona
Oct. 11 — at Neillsville/Granton
Oct. 18 — Fall Creek
2018 results (2-6)
Colby (L, 36-22)
Spencer/Columbus Catholic (L, 40-20)
Cadott (W, 42-12)
Regis (L, 35-0)
Mondovi (L, 13-12)
Stanley-Boyd (L, 14-12)
Altoona (W, 30-6)
Neillsville/Granton (L, 13-0)
Fall Creek (L, 28-15)
Stanley-Boyd
Coach: Jeff Koenig, 16th year (122-45).
Last year: 6-4, 5-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Brett Schneider, RB/DL; Joey McDermond, RB/LB; Mitchel Witt, OL/DL; Marcus Campbell, OL/DL; Matt Brown, OL/DL; Ryan Eslinger, OL/LB; Dustin Bergman, WR/DB.
JUNIORS — Carter Vait, RB/LB; Lucas Krueger, QB/DB; Bo Chwala, RB/LB; Russell Dorn, RB/LB; Wyatt Copenhaver, OL/DL; Tyler Krizan, OL/DL; Jake Schneider, OL/DL; Ethan Pawlak, OL/DL.
SOPHOMORES — Isaac Hakes, WR/LB; Michael Karlen, RB/DB; Cooper Nichols, RB/LB; Jared Fitzl, RB/LB; Carsen Hause, QB/DB; Riley Ginder, WR/LB; Lucas Smith, WR/DB; Austen Seichter, OL/DL; Brady Potaczek, RB/LB; Wyatt Milas, WR/LB; Jake Nesterek, RB/DL; Samuel Sprinkle, OL/DL; Carlos Rodriguez, OL/DL; Tyler Reynolds, OL/DL; Blake Marion, OL/DL; Branden Messing, OL/DL.
FRESHMEN — Logan Burzynski, QB/DB; Aiden Mahr, RB/LB; Isaac Brenner, WR/DB; Justin McManus, WR/DB; Brady Ingersoll, WR/DB; Dominic Raffetto, RB/DB; Colin Schneider, RB/DL; Zach Ciszak, OL/DL; Braydon Miller, OL/DL; Grant Hatfield, OL/DL; Gabe Gangloff, OL/DL.
Notes: The Orioles will field a young team this fall, but have speed across the board. Junior running back Bo Chwala returns as one of the squad’s top players. He rushed for 427 yards and four touchdowns last year, and also had the third-most tackles on the team. Cooper Nichols is back after rushing for 120 yards and racking up 135 more through the air. Dual-threat quarterback LJ Schmelzer left big shoes to fill after graduating. He accounted for 1,974 total yards and 19 touchdowns last fall. Overall, seven all-conference players graduated from last season’s team.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Altoona
Aug. 30 — at Marathon
Sept. 5 — at Regis
Sept. 13 — Spencer/Columbus Catholic
Sept. 20 — Cadott
Sept. 27 — Osseo-Fairchild
Oct. 4 — at Neillsville/Granton
Oct. 11 — at Fall Creek
Oct. 18 — Colby
2018 results (6-4)
Altoona (W, 35-20)
Marshall (W, 34-0)
Regis (L, 44-7)
Spencer/Columbus Catholic (L, 40-6)
Cadott (W, 29-22)
Osseo-Fairchild (W, 14-12)
Neillsville/Granton (W, 48-23)
Fall Creek (W, 26-13)
Colby (L, 31-21)
WIAA Division 5 Playoffs
Elk Mound (L, 41-23)
Other Cloverbelt teams
Colby took third in the league last year and is expected to contend for the title this year. Running back Tyler Klement rushed for nearly 1,500 yards last year while finding the end zone 18 times on the ground. The Hornets’ quarterback and top receiver are also back. ... Neillsville/Granton earned its first conference win since 2011 when it beat Altoona last September. They added a win over Osseo-Fairchild in October for good measure. Second team all-conference offensive lineman Hunter Roenz is back in the mix. ... Spencer/Columbus was conference runner-up last year, but took some big hits by graduation. Reigning Cloverbelt offensive player of the year Logan Zschernitz and first team all-league quarterback Jared Mandel have both graduated. Austin Bacon (802 yards, 12 TDs) is one of the top rushers in the league though, along with teammate Hayden Bauman (764 yards, 11 TDs). Bacon accounted for 22 total touchdowns last year. Three all-conference linebackers return to lead the defense.