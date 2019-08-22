Augusta
Coach: Derek Boldt, second year (2-7)
Last year: 2-7, 1-5.
Roster: SENIORS — Camron Stensen; Cole Stensen; Gavin Schintgen; Traven Fabian; Nathan Sobotta; Gregor Willms.
JUNIORS — Ethan White; Chase Stensen-Veenendall; Deven Mattison; Tristan Erdman; Michael Randall; Jordan Moyle; Isaiah Hurst; Noah Belknap; Ethan Frank.
SOPHOMORES — Aiden Anderson; Tyler Brixen; Colin Schintgen; Marcus Livingston; Mitchell Johnson; Nathan Stanek; Isaiah Mcnulty; Logen Stensen; Isaiah Escobedo Waggoner; Kyle Laxson.
FRESHMEN — Trae Kernan; Brennan King; Hunter Breaker; Ben Dickinsen; Dustin Sudbrick; Nathan Price; Logan Barnett; Quinten Poirier; Jackson Laxson; Isaac Millen.
Notes: Augusta should be heading in the right direction this season. The Beavers return a pair of second team all-conference players in offensive lineman Nathan Sobotta and defensive back Traven Fabian. Fabian is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback after throwing for 443 yards and running for 400 las season. Linebacker Cameron Stensen, who also plays running back on offense, is back after leading the team with 59 tackles last season. Head coach Derek Boldt said he’s excited about the lessons his team has learned from previous playing time, especially the four seniors who have been on the field since they were freshmen.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Thorp
Aug. 30 — Athens
Sept. 6 — Eleva-Strum
Sept. 13 — at Independence/Gilmanton
Sept. 20 — Melrose-Mindoro
Sept. 27 — at Whitehall
Oct. 4 — Pepin/Alma
Oct. 11 — Blair-Taylor
Oct. 18 — at Cochrane-Fountain City
2018 results
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (L, 36-0)
Athens (L, 40-22)
Cochrane-Fountain City (L, 23-18)
Whitehall (W, 22-21)
Eleva-Strum (L, 46-6)
Melrose-Mindoro (L, 55-0)
Independence/Gilmanton (L, 32-12)
Cashton (W, 40-19)
Blair-Taylor (L, 15-9)
Blair-Taylor
Coach: Andy Nehring, second year (4-6)
Last year: 4-6, 3-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Matthew Betker, OL/DL; Rafael DaCosta, K; Alexis Gomez, OL/DL; Kaiden Keller, WR/DB; Issac Nerby, WR/DB; Nick Shepherd, RB/DL; Noah Shepherd, RB/LB; Logan Shramek, RB/LB; Logan Smith, TE/LB.
JUNIORS — Garrison Armitage, OL/DL; Matthew Brandenburg, RB/LB; Steven Ekern, OL/DL; Blake McNulty, OL/DL; Micah Nehring, OL/DL; Christopher Rogstad, OL/DL; Kyle Steien, RB/LB; Tyler Thompson, OL/DL; Matthew Waldera, QB/DB.
SOPHOMORES — Cain Fremstad, QB/LB; Aiden Huseboe, WR/LB; Colton Lejcher, RB/DB; Daniel Lambright, WR/DE; Isaac Payne, OL/DL; Coleton Todd, OL/DL; Isaiah Washington, OL/DL.
FRESHMEN — Gabe Armitage, WR/LB; Grason Armitage, RB/LB; Jeramias Bautista, OL/DL/K; Adrian Ewing WR/DB; Seth Jahr, OL/DL; Colton Koxlien, WR/DB; Gunar Koxlien, RB/LB; Alex McHugh, WR/DB; Nathan McHugh, OL/LB; Evan Nehring, OL/DL; Zack Nitek, WR/DB; Bryan Rogstad, OL/LB; Ashton Roseth, OL/DL; Shane Smith, OL/DL.
Notes: The Wildcats should take a step in the right direction in 2019 with a big group of juniors and seniors returning this season. Matthew Waldera is back under center for the Wildcats, with second team all-conference running back Matthew Brandenburg behind him. Brandenburg rushed for 674 yards last season, scoring four touchdowns. Head coach Andy Nehring said the program is excited about the future after returning plenty of experience from last year’s playoff squad. The Wildcats earned more wins in 2018 than they had in the previous three years combined.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Luther
Aug. 30 — Auburndale
Sept. 6 — Cochrane-Fountain City
Sept. 13 — at Eleva-Strum
Sept. 20 — Independence/Gilmanton
Sept. 27 — at Melrose-Mindoro
Oct. 4 — Whitehall
Oct. 11 — at Augusta
Oct. 18 — Pepin/Alma
2018 results
Luther (W, 27-19)
De Soto (L, 30-2)
Melrose-Mindoro (L, 41-0)
Cochrane-Fountain City (L, 14-0)
Almond-Bancroft (L, 42-7)
Eleva-Strum (L, 34-7)
Whitehall (W, 31-0)
Independence/Gilmanton (W, 13-6)
Augusta (W, 15-6)
Playoffs
Highland (L, 41-0)
Eleva-Strum
Coach: Jacob Lerum, first year.
Last year: 6-4, 4-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Cade McSorley; Kade Felce; Andrew Schoen; Jacob Palkowski; Kyle McSorley; Sam Deetz; Joey Bautch; Kaleb Hillestad.
JUNIORS — Quinton Schiefelbein; Sergio Torres; Nick Higley; Andrew Hoch; Gabe Monson; Anthony Barneson; Riley Cegielski; Kade Riphenburg; Lawrence Lonetree-Burgess; Gary Rivard; Cole Larson.
SOPHOMORES — Trey Matz; Connor Iverson; Wyatt Miland; Bradley Hoch; Justin Julson; Diego Gutierrez; Andin Engum; Carson Christianson; Sawyer Deetz; Owen Dunham; Brady Monson; Juan Castellanos.
FRESHMEN — Nick Olson; Hayden Wolfe; Dalton Krupka; Hank Munson; Bradyn Olson; Jose Garduno Tavira; Isael Rosales Jacobson; George Munson.
Notes: It’s going to be all about the power run game for the Cardinals in 2019. First-year head coach Jacob Lerum is going to lean on senior running back Andrew Schoen this year after Schoen rushed for 973 yards last season, earning him first team all-conference honors. Lerum is going to have to replace quarterback Ryan Johnson, who tallied 406 passing yards and 977 rushing yards last season, but has gotten a strong turnout of 43 players to help fill the hole. The defensive backfield includes Cade McSorley and Nick Higley, who combined for nine interceptions last season.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Mondovi
Aug. 30 — Colfax
Sept. 6 — at Augusta
Sept. 13 — Blair-Taylor
Sept. 20 — at Cochrane-Fountain City
Sept. 27 — at Pepin/Alma
Oct. 4 — Independence/Gilmanton
Oct. 11 — at Melrose-Mindoro
Oct. 18 — Whitehall
2018 results
Mondovi (L, 34-14)
Whitehall (W, 34-12)
Independence/Gilmanton (L, 28-14)
Augusta (W, 46-6)
Blair-Taylor (W, 34-7)
Chequamegon (W, 60-14)
Melrose-Mindoro (L, 26-20)
Cochrane-Fountain City (W, 36-12)
De Soto (W, 34-14)
Bangor (L, 28-0)
Independence/Gilmanton
Coach: Bruce Bowerman, first year.
Last year: 3-7, 3-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Creed Brenner; John Halama, QB/DB; Alex Risler, RB/LB; Dakota Anderson (OL/DL); Yael Xochicale, OL/DL.
JUNIORS — Chris Killian, RB/LB; Narciso Fernando (RB/LB); Gerardo Romero, TE/DB; Ethan Severson (RB/DL); Hayden Kulig (OL/DL); John Roskos, TE/DB.
SOPHOMORES — Wyatt Kuerschner, RB/DB; Connor Smieja, RB/LB; Alex Przybilla, OL/DL; Carson Rieck, OL/DL.
FRESHMEN — Gabe Pietrek, DB; Ben Pyka, RB/DB; Hunter Guenther, TE/DB; Tyler Kinsbury WR/CB; Eddy Torres, LB; Max Marsolek OL/DL; Mason Gierok OL/DL; Gavin Bragger OL/DL; Noah Heiden OL/DL; Brody Turner, OL/DL.
Notes: New head man Bruce Bowerman inherits an incredibly young team featuring 40% freshmen and few returning stats leaders. The team will relay on its few upperclassmen, including senior quarterback/defensive back John Halama, to lead the way as it starts nearly from scratch. No players with more than 100 yards passing, receiving or rushing are back from 2018.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Boyceville
Aug. 30 — at Fall River/Rio
Sept. 6 — at Whitehall
Sept. 13 — Augusta
Sept. 20 — at Blair-Taylor
Sept. 27 — Cochrane-Fountain City
Oct. 4 — at Eleva-Strum
Oct. 11 — at Pepin/Alma
Oct. 18 — Melrose-Mindoro
2018 results
Elmwood/Plum City (L, 44-18)
Pepin/Alma (L, 20-12)
Gilman (L, 40-0)
Eleva-Strum (W, 28-14)
Cochrane-Fountain City (L, 16-8)
Whitehall (W, 16-14)
Augusta (W, 32-12)
Blair-Taylor (L, 13-6)
Melrose-Mindoro (L, 42-12)
Playoffs
Bangor (L, 40-8)
Whitehall
Coach: John Kleinhans, 10th season (45-42)
Last year: 1-8, 1-5.
Notes: Whitehall should have a good receiving core back this season with Liam Herrick and Jon Schwartz back after earning all-conference honors last year. They’ll have to find a new quarterback this season, with the conference’s leading passer Parker Windjue gone. That’s spurred the team to move to a run-option style on offense.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Colfax
Aug. 30 — at Arcadia
Sept. 6 — Independence/Gilmanton
Sept. 13 — at Melrose-Mindoro
Sept. 20 — Pepin/Alma
Sept. 27 — Augusta
Oct. 4 — at Blair-Taylor
Oct. 11 — Cochrane-Fountain City
Oct. 18 — at Eleva-Strum
2018 results
Colfax (L, 42-19)
Arcadia (L, 56-7)
Eleva-Strum (L, 34-12)
Augusta (L, 22-21)
Melrose-Mindoro (L, 49-0)
Independence/Gilmanton (L, 16-14)
Blair-Taylor (L, 31-0)
Cochrane-Fountain City (W, 37-35)
Auburndale (L, 42-0)