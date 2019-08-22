Last year saw a dramatic finish in the Dunn-St. Croix, with Mondovi, Spring Valley and Elk Mound tying for first place. The conference’s coaches expect the same three heavyweights to battle for the crown again this season. That should make for some high-stakes head-to-head matchups this fall.
All but one opposing coach in the league picked Mondovi as the favorite of the bunch. The Buffaloes made a change at quarterback, moving Carter Johnson from wide receiver, but have plenty of returners at other positions. That includes Tanner Marsh, an all-conference first-team selection at running back last year. He ran for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 200 yards in 2018.
“I am optimistic,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “We have had a great offseason and we have a lot of experience overall.”
Mondovi’s strongest challenger is Spring Valley, which boasts the top quarterback in the league in Aaron Borgerding and bested the Buffaloes twice last season. The dual-threat senior was an all-conference first-team selection after combining for 1,430 yards on the ground and in the air. Fellow ground threat Nate Fesenmaier also is back after running for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Opposing coaches say the Cardinals’ tradition and strong coaching keeps them toward the top of the league.
While the Mounders have the most to replace from last year, coaches warn to not overlook the large school’s ability to restock. Fifteen all-conference selections are gone from last season, including offensive player of the year Brady Redwine, but there’s still talent left over and more coming into the program.
“Great numbers for participation should allow them to reload,” Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said.
Blaze Todd moves up the depth chart with Redwine’s graduation after rushing for 287 yards last season. Chase Rhude is moving under center for the Mounders, who have won at least a share of the conference crown in two straight seasons and still boast plenty of depth.
Durand has a good opportunity to lead the rest of the pack and take a step forward after a 3-6 season last year. The Panthers, two years removed from a 4-2 conference finish, return tight end Kadin O’Keefe and wide reciever Caden Berger to catch passes from new starting quarterback Joey Biesterveld.
“(Their) very physical style of play makes them a tough team every year,” Kapping said.
Glenwood City, which finished fourth in the league last season, needs to replace quarterback Hadin DeSmith but expects to be competitive if the Hilltoppers stay healthy. Dan Loring ran for 618 yards and four scores last season, and he’ll be backed up in the backfield by Ethan Hanson. The depth is a question simply due to low numbers in the junior class.
Colfax returns a three-year starter at quarterback in Noah Albricht as it looks to move up the standings. The connection between the senior and wideout Trey Hovde could be the key to offensive success.
Boyceville is kicking off a new era under head coach Michael Roemhild, who is back with the program after previously serving as an assistant. Led by Connor Sempf at quarterback, Roemhild said the Bulldogs expect to go back to the basics of football.
“These players and coaching staff are excited to be a part of the change that we will be bringing to this program and community,” Roemhild said.
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Spring Valley
|5-1
|7-4
|Elk Mound
|5-1
|8-3
|Mondovi
|5-1
|8-3
|Glenwood City
|3-3
|4-6
|Durand
|2-4
|3-6
|Colfax
|1-5
|3-5
|Boyceville
|0-6
|0-9
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted:
Friday, Aug. 23: Glenwood City at Clear Lake; Elk Mound at Cochrane-Fountain City; St. Croix Central at Durand; Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton; Eleva-Strum at Mondovi; Unity at Spring Valley; Colfax at Whitehall.
Thursday, Aug. 29: St. Croix Central at Elk Mound.
Friday, Aug. 30: Clear Lake at Boyceville; Prescott at Durand; Colfax at Eleva-Strum; Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City; Thorp at Glenwood City; Mondovi at Osceola.
Friday, Sept. 6: Glenwood City at Boyceville; Spring Valley at Durand; Elk Mound at Mondovi; Colfax at Neillsville/Granton.
Friday, Sept. 13: Mondovi at Colfax; Boyceville at Elk Mound; Durand at Glenwood City; Colby at Spring Valley.
Friday, Sept. 20: Colfax at Boyceville; Elk Mound at Durand; Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi; Glenwood City at Spring Valley.
Friday, Sept. 27: Colfax at Elk Mound; Mondovi at Glenwood City; Boyceville at Spring Valley.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Durand at Regis, 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Durand at Colfax; Spring Valley at Elk Mound; Fall Creek at Glenwood City; Boyceville at Mondovi.
Friday, Oct. 11: Elk Mound at Altoona; Durand at Boyceville; Glenwood City at Colfax; Spring Valley at Mondovi.
Friday, Oct. 18: Boyceville at Cadott; Mondovi at Durand; Elk Mound at Glenwood City; Colfax at Spring Valley.