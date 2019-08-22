Boyceville
Coach: Michael Roemhild, first season.
Last year: 0-9, 0-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Brendan Sempf; Logan Knudtson; Josh Marzofka.
JUNIORS — Connor Sempf; Brady Helland; Trevor Hollister; Tanner Anderson; Nathan Stuart; Brendan Hazelton; Jared Hatch.
SOPHOMORES — Jacob Granley; Josiah Berg; Tyler Dormanen; Preston Coombs; John Klefstad; Isaac Bartz; Greg Moore; Keegan Plemon; Dawson McRoberts; Kyle Lipke; Peyton Ponath.
FRESHMEN — Sebastian Nielson; Justin Anderson; Jack Phillips; Mason Bowell; Simon Evenson; Chase Hollister; Jacob Wheeler; Mason Powell; Dawson Standaert; Branden Dunn.
Notes: Michael Roemhild is focusing on the basics of football as he inherits a team looking to get back on the winning side of things. Connor Sempf returns under center after throwing for 659 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll once again be complemented by Brendan Sempf who ran for 206 yards, accumulated 449 yards receiving and scored a combined five touchdowns last season. Roemhild said he expects the defense, led by Nathan Stuart, to be the team’s staple.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Independence/Gilmanton
Aug. 30 — Clear Lake
Sept. 6 — Glenwood City
Sept. 13 — at Elk Mound
Sept. 20 — Colfax
Sept. 27 — at Spring Valley
Oct. 4 — at Mondovi
Oct. 11 — Durand
Oct. 18 — at Cadott
2018 results (0-9)
Chequamegon (L, 14-0)
Clear Lake (L, 42-0)
Glenwood City (L, 44-6)
Elk Mound (L, 41-12)
Colfax (L, 42-8)
Spring Valley (L, 41-16)
Mondovi (L, 67-38)
Durand (L, 39-8)
Cadott (L, 50-14)
Colfax
Coach: Matt DeMoe, fourth season (6-27).
Last year: 3-5, 1-5.
Roster: SENIORS — Trey Hovde, WR/LB; Cole Kiekhafer, WR/DB; Mitch Harmon, RB/LB; Noah Albricht, QB/DB; Dan Zonz, OL/DL; Marcus Drees, OL/LB; Mykiah Young, OL/DL.
JUNIORS — Austin Schindler, OL/LB; Hunter Rebak, TE/LB; Julio Hernandez, RB/DB.
SOPHOMORES — Thomas Drees, OL/DL; Ryan Albricht, WR/DB; Colin Bohl, OL/LB; Josiah Harder, OL/LB; Alden Mckee, RB/DB; Bryce Sikora, QB/DB; Coltin Lemon, WR/DB; Tristan Lenz, WR/DB.
FRESHMEN — Luke Anderson, WR/LB; Bryan Tuschl, QB/DB; Dylyn Hiitola, OL/DL; Mark Solberg, OL/DL; Ashton Greenwell, OL/DL; Braden Kiekhafer, OL/DL; Nick Jensen, TE/LB.
Notes: Vikings finished sixth in the conference last season but could take a step forward this season thanks to experienced signal caller Noah Albricht. Entering his third year as a starter, Albricht threw for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. The most explosive member of the offense according to head coach Matt DeMoe is wideout Trey Hovde, who is also moving to linebacker on the defensive side. Mitch Harmon is also back after leading the team in rushing yards as a running back and in tackles as a linebacker. Colfax is looking to make its first trip to the playoffs since 2014.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Whitehall
Aug. 30 — at Eleva-Strum
Sept. 6 — at Neillsville/Granton
Sept. 13 — Mondovi
Sept. 20 — at Boyceville
Sept. 27 — at Elk Mound
Oct. 4 — Durand
Oct. 11 — Glenwood City
Oct. 18 — at Spring Valley
2018 results (3-5)
Whitehall (W, 42-19)
Neillsville/Granton (W, 34-12)
Mondovi (45-6)
Boyceville (W, 42-8)
Elk Mound (L, 42-14)
Durand (L, 44-6)
Glenwood City (L, 28-6)
Spring Valley (L, 42-8)
Durand
Coach: Rod Rosemeyer, 13th season (72-50).
Last year: 3-6, 2-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Spencer Sabelko, RB/DB; Lucas Zeilinger, RB/LB; Jack Fedie, OL/DL; Lucas Winkler, OL/DL; Bryer Sweeney, OL/DL; Kadin O’Keefe, TE/LB.
JUNIORS — Caden Berger, WR/DB; Joey Biesterveld, QB/DB; Brett Baker, RB/LB; Brody Carothers, OL/DE.
SOPHOMORES — Parker Traun, RB/DB; Roy Cooper, TE/LB; Cody Wieland, RB/DB; Simon Bauer, RB/DB; Ethan Fedie, TE/DB; Drew Anderson, RB/DB; Ethan Anibas, TE/LB; Owen Weisenbeck, RB/DB; Ethan Schoeneberger, OL/LB; Ethan Weiss, OL/DL; Connor Voth, OL/DL; Ubaldo Martinez, OL/DL; Dylan Martinez-Cruz, OL/DL; Kasey Kerr, OL/DL; Zander Mock, OL/DL; Gunnar Hurlburt, TE/DE.
FRESHMEN — Eli Whitwam, QB/LB; Dawson Hartung, RB/DB; Brayden Havens, TE/DE; Ethan Lindstrom, RB/DB; Gabe Sabelko, QB/DB; Jake Bechel, OL/DL; Hunter Best, OL/DL; Ethan Whitwam, OL/LB; Athyn Herman, OL/DL; Kaden Schneider, OL/DE; Robert Christopherson, OL/DL; Ethan Brunner, OL/DL; Cole Klevgard, OL/DL.
Notes: Panthers finished fifth in the league last season and need to replace TJ Tulip, who was as a first-team all-conference selection at both linebacker and punter. Head coach Rod Rosemeyer said the team expects to play many underclassmen who will be tested by a tough non-conference schedule featuring St. Croix Central, Prescott and Regis. Kadin O’Keefe (11 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown) and Caden Berger (10 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns) are the top weapons outside for quarterback Joey Biesterveld. The junior signal caller will also have Simon Bauer to hand off to. He ran for 514 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman last season.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — St. Croix Central
Aug. 30 — Prescott
Sept. 6 — Spring Valley
Sept. 13 — at Glenwood City
Sept. 20 — Elk Mound
Sept. 28 — at Regis
Oct. 4 — at Colfax
Oct. 11 — at Boyceville
Oct. 18 — Mondovi
2018 results (3-6)
St. Croix Central (L, 41-14)
Prescott (W, 17-15)
Spring Valley (L, 21-7)
Glenwood City (L, 27-12)
Elk Mound (L, 28-21)
Regis (L, 42-6)
Colfax (W, 44-6)
Boyceville (W, 39-8)
Mondovi (L, 45-14)
Elk Mound
Coach: Dave Lew, seventh year (32-30)
Last year: 8-3, 5-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Chase Rhude, QB; Blaze Todd, RB; Dominic Hall, E; Kyle Deling, OL; Nathan Sweeney, OL.
JUNIORS — Ryan Bohl, QB; Ben Heath, E; Nate Lew, E; Mitchell Ruppelt, E; Brett Rosenthal, E; Sam Lor, E; Logan Schultz, RB; Blake Burlingame, RB; Michael Jenson, E; Ethan Levra, RB; Zane Clemmens, OL; Antonio Meyer, OL; Alex Johnson, OL; Vincent Biegel, OL; Aidan Balts, OL; Gabe Moschkau, OL; Jayden Wyrwicki, OL; Major Gunderson-Morris, OL; Mason Hay, OL; Reese Brunner, OL; Aaron Heuer, OL; Ryder Simington, E.
SOPHOMORES — Ethan Johnson, E; Braedon Pederson, E; Brex Todd, QB; Cameron Wallin, E; Avery Kaanta, RB; Matt Rowan, OL; Quintin Erdman, OL; Korbin Verdon, OL; Sawyer Hunsucker, OL; Devan Scheffler, OL; Carson Steinhorst, E; Terry Mercer, E.
FRESHMEN — Joe Livingston, E; Aidan Bartholmew, QB; Nathan Svee, E; Brock Rowan, E; Evan Webster, E; Alex Woodford, E; Steven Hay, E; Ryan Bartig, E; Tate Anderson, RB; Ethan Oas, OL; Isaac Hay, OL; Diesel Brenden, OL; Jerome Delikowski, OL; Marcus Barum, OL; Harley Simington, OL; Carson Baskin, OL.
Notes: Finished as a co-champion of the league with Mondovi and Spring Valley, then made a run to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Westby. There’s a lot to replace since all 15 of the team’s all-conference selections were seniors. Mounders have the biggest hole to fill on offense of any team in the league after losing Dunn-St. Croix Offensive Player of the Year Brady Redwine, now at UW-Stout. Blaze Todd and Dominic Hall will work to fill his shoes. Redwine is also one of five first-team conference selections the team needs to replace on defense. Chase Rhude moves into the starting quarterback role after the graduation of Colton Ward. Defensive backs Ben Heath and Michael Jensen will try and solidify a new group of defensive weapons.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Cochrane-Fountain City
Aug. 29 — St. Croix Central
Sept. 6 — at Mondovi
Sept. 13 — Boyceville
Sept. 20 — at Durand
Sept. 27 — Colfax
Oct. 4 — Spring Valley
Oct. 11 — at Altoona
Oct. 18 — at Glenwood City
2018 results (8-3)
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (W, 35-14)
St. Croix Central (L, 49-7)
Mondovi (L, 20-0)
Boyceville (W, 41-12)
Durand (W, 28-21)
Colfax (W, 42-14)
Spring Valley (W, 21-7)
Altoona (W, 61-0)
Glenwood City (W, 47-15)
WIAA Division 5 Playoffs
Stanley-Boyd (W, 41-23)
Westby (L, 35-6)
Glenwood City
Coach: Shane Strong, 11th season (60-44)
Last year: 4-6, 3-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Ethan Hanson, RB/LB; Cole Logghe, TE/DE; Dan Loring, RB/LB; Ethan Berends, C/DT; Andrew Berends, C/DT; Harrison Chouinard, G/DT; Tucker Lagerstrom, G/LB/K; Jordan Klatt, OT/DT; Nick Melendrez, OG/DE.
JUNIORS — Nick Hill, G/DE; Gavin Janson, QB/DB; Brandyn Hallquist, SE/DB; Will Eggert, RB/LB.
SOPHOMORES — Thomas Moede, RB/LB; Owen Swenby, TE/DE; Drew Olson, SE/DB; Bryce Wickman, QB/DB; Collin LaValley, G/DE; Brady McCarthy, RB/LB; Mitch Bliese, SE/DB; Marcus DeSmith, G/DT/K; Justin Moe, RB/LB.
FRESHMEN — Gabe Knops, QB/LB; James Knight, G/LB; Max Janson, RB/LB; Aaron Brigham, G/DE; Trenton McNamara, OT/DT; Noah Brite, G/DT; Brady Klatt, RB/DE; Nick Hierlmeier, C/DT; Jayden Quinn, SE/DB.
Notes:
Hilltoppers finished fourth in the Dunn-St. Croix last year, the only team outside the three co-champions to go .500 or better. Dan Loring moves into the starting role at running back after rushing for 618 yards and four scores, while Ethan Hanson (137 yards, one touchdown) will also work out of the backfield. Brandyn Hallquist, who totaled 175 yards and a score on nine catches last year, is the top weapon outside. Defense needs to replace three first-team all-conference selections in Hadin DeSmith, Bryce Fayerweather and Tanner Davis. Coach Shane Strong said he expects to start a handful of underclassmen due to a four-man junior class.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Clear Lake
Aug. 30 — Thorp
Sept. 6 — at Boyceville
Sept. 13 — Durand
Sept. 20 — at Spring Valley
Sept. 27 — Mondovi
Oct. 4 — Fall Creek
Oct. 11 — at Colfax
Oct. 18 — Elk Mound
2018 results (4-6)
Darlington (L, 34-0)
Amery (W, 24-22)
Boyceville (W, 44-6)
Durand (W, 27-12)
Spring Valley (L, 26-16)
Mondovi (L, 35-0)
Fall Creek (L, 29-15)
Colfax (W, 28-6)
Elk Mound (L, 47-15)
WIAA Division 6 Playoffs
Grantsburg (L, 61-30)
Mondovi
Coach: Craig Loscheider, third year (12-8).
Last year: 7-3, 5-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Carter Johnson, QB/WR/S; Jackson Falkner, WR/S; Brandon Wagner, WR/CB; Owen Schultz, WR/CB; Nolan Seipel, TE/SS; Raith Bauer, OL/DT; Justin Rykal, OL/DT; Nathan Pelke, OL/DT.
JUNIORS — Cade Brenner, QB/WR/S; Eli Burr, WR/CB; Tanner Marsh, RB/LB; John Schmidtknecht, WR/LB; Chandler Pichler, WR/CB; Tommy Bahr, RB/SS; Jacob Zacharias, OL/DT; Karter Johnson, OL/LB; Payton Leirmo, OL/DT; Carson Breidung, OL/DE; Kurtis Johnston, OL/DT; Sam Stuber, OL/DT; Zack Kauten, OL/DT.
SOPHOMORES — Evan Gray, QB/WR/S; Dustin Mohler, WR/CB; Tristen Bee, TE/LB; Ashton Fedie, WR/CB; Daniel Palubicki, RB/S; Mason Fedie, OL/DE; Mitchell Fedie, OL/DE; Ethan Evans, WR/CB.
FRESHMEN — Kaleb Gonstead, WR/S; Jarod Falkner, QB/S; Isaac Rustad, WR/CB; Chevy Parker, WR/CB; Greg Bizefski, WR/S; Alan George, TE/LB; Max Marten, WR/CB; Cody Wagner, TE/SS; Dawson Rud, RB/LB; Maddex Larson, TE/DE; Nick Lindemoen, OL/DE; Tristen Teigen, OL/DE; Easton Ashwell, OL/DE; Phoenix Waller, OL/DT; Jonah Linse, OL/DT; Carson Stanford, OL/DE; Owen Reinhardt, OL/DT; Touger Moua, OL/DT; Cade Fremstad, WR/CB.
Notes: Won a share of the conference title last year before falling in the first round of the playoffs to league co-champion Spring Valley. Will need to fill the shoes left by now-graduated quarterback Brennen Christopherson, who was a second team all-conference selection last year. Carter Johnson appears to be the man for the job, transitioning from being the team’s top receiver to its QB. Stability is expected in the backfield, with first team all-league running back Tanner Marsh (1,003 yards, 11 touchdowns) returning. Seven starters are back on defense, which Coach Loscheider expects to be stout. That unit will be led in part by linebacker Nolan Seipel, the team’s defensive MVP last year. Six starters return to the offense.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Eleva-Strum
Aug. 30 — at Osceola
Sept. 6 — Elk Mound
Sept. 13 — at Colfax
Sept. 20 — Osseo-Fairchild
Sept. 27 — at Glenwood City
Oct. 4 — Boyceville
Oct. 11 — Spring Valley
Oct. 18 — at Durand
2018 results (7-3)
Eleva-Strum (W, 34-14)
Edgar (L, 43-3)
Elk Mound (W, 20-0)
Colfax (W, 45-6)
Osseo-Fairchild (W, 13-12)
Glenwood City (W, 35-0)
Boyceville (W, 67-38)
Spring Valley (L, 14-0)
Durand (W, 45-14)
WIAA Division 6 Playoffs
Spring Valley (L, 19-14)
Spring Valley
Coach: Ryan Kapping, seventh season.
Last year: 7-4, 5-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Kurtis Kerr, RB/DE; Aaron Borgerding, QB/DB/K/P; Brenden Williams, RB/DB; Ryan Christensen, OL/DE; Hunter White, OL/DL; Travis Marty, OL/DL; Clayton Neisinger, OL/DL.
JUNIORS — Brayden Wolf, RB/DB; Nolan Stans, TE/QB/LB; Nathan Fesenmaier, RB/LB; Carter Deppa. TE/LB/K; Logan Dicus, OL/DE; Michael Bauer, OL/LB; Tyler Zurn, OL/DL; Brady Cebulla, OL/DL; Pierce Burr, OL/DL; Doug Robertson, OL/DL; Boen Stoiber, OL/DL.
SOPHOMORES — Kaleb Casey, RB/LB; Connor Ducklow, QB/LB/P; Tyler Bowman, WR/DB; Coy Stasiek, TE/DB; Colin Anderson, WR/DB; Jackson Stein, RB/DB; Max Schmitt, TE/LB; Brady Bednarek, RB/DB; Tristan Neisinger, RB/LB; Steven Mikla, RB/DL; Sam Greifzu, OL/DL; Dylan Webb, OL/DL; Elijah Butts, WR/DB.
FRESHMEN — Makaden Parsons, RB/LB; Justin Rielly, RB/LB/DB; Dylan Aamodt, OL/LB; Cole Steinmeyer, OL/DL; Walter Hollstadt, TE/DE.
Notes: Won a share of the conference title last year with Mondovi and Elk Mound, then beat the Buffaloes again in the playoffs before falling in the second round to Regis. One of the top quarterbacks in the area, Aaron Borgerding, returns after rushing for 845 yards and passing for 585 yards last season. Combined, the first-team Dunn-St. Croix signal caller accounted for 18 touchdowns. When Borgerding’s not running, Nate Fesenmaier is a dangerous weapon as well. He ran for 789 yards and 14 scores as a sophomore in 2018. The Cardinals have been consistent, not finishing below second in the conference since 2013.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Unity
Aug. 30 — at Elmwood/Plum City
Sept. 6 — at Durand
Sept. 13 — Colby
Sept. 20 — Glenwood City
Sept. 27 — Boyceville
Oct. 4 — at Elk Mound
Oct. 11 — at Mondovi
Oct. 18 — Colfax
2018 results (7-4)
Unity (L, 28-27)
Elmwood/Plum City (W, 32-8)
Durand (W, 21-7)
Colby (L, 20-13)
Glenwood City (W, 26-16)
Boyceville (W, 41-16)
Elk Mound (L, 21-7)
Mondovi (W, 14-0)
Colfax (W, 42-8)
WIAA Division 6 Playoffs
Mondovi (W 19-14)
Regis (L, 41-14)