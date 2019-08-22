Hudson
Coach: Adam Kowles, 15th year (93-51).
Last year: 7-3, 5-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Tyler Stubbendick, WR; Matthew McDevitt, WR; Carsten Bentley, DB; Jack Erickson, DB; Andrew Ross, QB; Louis Feiges, DB; Jamer Barton, DB; Jake Miller; Dan Zeuli, WR; Chase McArthur, FB; Sam Goulette, DB; Ron Finch, DB; Cale Wimer, HB; Max Krueger, LB; Mason Langert, WR; Torin Phillips, LB; Killian Dunn, LB; Adam Tronrud, DL; Dane Demuth, OL; Mason Howard, OL; Blake Gilbert, OL; Justin Lucas, OL; Quin Farr, OL; Dylan Hubbard, DL; Zach Waldner, DL; Cade McDonald, DL; Keaton Crawley, DL.
JUNIORS — Hunter Danielson, FB; Sage Lewis, HB; Matteo Bonnin, HB; Owen Anderson, QB; Jordan Spann, DB; Carter Herink, WR; Brandon Moen, DB; Eli Hall, HB; Bennett Whitcomb, DB; Nick Jilek, HB; Matthew Nordahl, HB; Jack Radermacher, DB; Brady Pronschinske, LB; Hunter Hopwood, DB; Logan Blauwkamp, LB; Kade Sundeen, LB; Peter Hansen, LB; Theron Haines, LB; Austin Meade, LB; Ethan Amelsberg, LB; Hank Gierke, DL; Zach Dewey, OL; Blake Anderson, OL; Ben Steltzner, OL; Riley Hess, OL; Garrett Wood, OL; Danny Brown, DL; Shane Kraft, DL; Gabe Dougherty, DL; Tyler O’Keefe, DL; Holden Luetkens, DL.
SOPHOMORES — Zach Kochendorfer, FB; Troy Bounting, HB; Owen Marnell, LB; Hank Wettleson, OL; Evan Tyler, DL; Grant Jamieson, WR; Carter Mears, QB.
Notes: Raiders contended for the Big Rivers title last year before tying for second after falling to Chippewa Falls in the regular season finale. Fell in the first round of the playoffs. Return plenty of experience on the offensive and defensive lines, but will need to grow quickly at the skill positions. Finding a replacement for honorable mention all-state quarterback Keyser Helterbrand will be key. Keep an eye on defensive lineman Cade McDonald — he’s committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Onalaska
Aug. 31 — Montini Catholic (Ill.)
Sept. 6 — at River Falls
Sept. 13 — Eau Claire North
Sept. 20 — Superior
Sept. 27 — at Menomonie
Oct. 4 — Rice Lake
Oct. 11 — at Eau Claire Memorial
Oct. 18 — Chippewa Falls
2018 results
Kenosha Indian Trail (W, 48-20)
Stevens Point (W, 48-20)
River Falls (W, 28-27)
Eau Claire North (W, 49-7)
Superior (W, 16-7)
Menomonie (L, 20-17)
Rice Lake (W, 34-18)
Eau Claire Memorial (W, 43-21)
Chippewa Falls (L, 17-7)
Playoffs
Appleton North (L, 55-19)
River Falls
Coach: David Crail, third year.
Last year: 9-2, 6-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Braedon Harer, WR/LB; James Westoff, WR/DE; Arsenio Black, WR/DB; Brett Delwiche, RB/DB; Joe Stoffel, TE/LB; Payton Flood, WR/DE; Stefan Klechefski, WR/K; Peter Noreen, QB/DB; Simon Vagner, WR/LB; Seth Kohel, RB/LB; Reilly Huppert, RB/LB; Austin Mueller, OL/LB; Blaine Cohen, OL/DL; Jose Ceja, OL/DL; Damien Hayes, OL/DL; Michael Kealy, OL/DL; Nate Otte, OL/DL; Michael Tiffany, OL/DL; Gabe Glaubitz, OL/DL; Storm Jepsen, WR/DB.
JUNIORS — Isaiah Gray, TE/LB; Dano Gruwell, WR/DE; John Firth, WR/LB; Jack Hirstein, WR/DE; Jacob Quarne, QB/LB; Michael Krueger, RB/DB; Jaden Schwantz, RB/DB; Logan Zyduck, WR/DE; Connor Cardell, WR/LB; Alex Myszewski, WR/DE; Nate Weick, WR/DE; Samuel Cleveland, WR/DE; Marcus Vitt, RB/DE; Jake Rivard, RB/LB; Carter Jensen, RB/LB; Isaac Lassi, TE/LB; Nathan Ottum, OL/DL; Josh Hilmanowske, OL/DL; Jon O’Neil, OL/DL; Marcus Cudd, OL/DL; Kyle Blair, OL/DL.
SOPHOMORES — Ryan Langer, QB/LB; Vito Massa, QB/DB; Severin Danielson, WR/DE; Brandon Bateman, WR/DE; Cole Evavold, RB/LB; Jake Otte, TE/LB; Ryan Schneider, WR/DE; Sam Rixmann, WR/DB; Mark Simpson, CB/DB; Landon LeMere, WR/DB; Tyler Haydon, RB/LB; Monty Wilson, OL/DL; Eddie Loesch, OL/DL; Jake Bettendorf, OL/DL; Tanner Zepczyk, OL/DL; Tice Simmons, OL/DL; Austin Belisle, OL/DL; Jack Gehl, OL/DL; Ty Larsen, OL/DL; Gabriel Severson, WR/DB; Andrew Olsen, WR/DB; Jayden Mickelson, WR/DB; Isaac Leier, WR/DB; Ryan Briggs, TE/LB; Ethan Campbell, TE/LB.
Notes: Won the Big Rivers last season and will have to replace some of the conference’s best players from a year ago. That includes 2018 All-Northwest player of the year Logan Graetz, their quarterback. All-state receiver Jared Creen has also graduated. The good news for the Wildcats is there are several highly-talented players back in the mix. That includes honorable mention all-state running back Seth Kohel (1,569 yards, 20 touchdowns) and tight end Joe Stoffel (428 receiving yards, seven TDs), a North Dakota State commit.
Peter Noreen (56 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions) returns as one of the team’s top defenders. Coach Crail expects the Wildcats to be in the conversation with the top half of the conference.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at New Richmond
Aug. 30 — Onalaska
Sept. 6 — Hudson
Sept. 13 — at Menomonie
Sept. 20 — Rice Lake
Sept. 27 — at Eau Claire Memorial
Oct. 4 — Chippewa Falls
Oct. 11 — Superior
Oct. 18 — at Eau Claire North
2018 results
New Richmond (W, 35-7)
Ellsworth (W, 49-12)
Hudson (L, 28-27)
Menomonie (W, 25-18)
Rice Lake (W, 61-44)
Eau Claire Memorial (W, 48-7)
Chippewa Falls (W, 34-21)
Superior (W, 40-16)
Eau Claire North (W, 47-20)
Playoffs
Kaukauna (W, 25-21)
Pulaski (L, 27-21)
Superior
Coach: Bob DeMeyer, 14th year (62-61).
Last year: 4-5, 2-5.
Notes: Spartans got off to a strong 3-0 start last year before dropping five of their final six contests to miss the playoffs. Game plans for stopping the Spartans this year will revolve around Jarrett Gronski, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Rivers. The senior accounted for 23 touchdowns last year, with 15 coming on the ground. One of his favorite targets returns in Brady Herbst, who hauled in 152 receiving yards and two scores last season. Seeking first playoff appearance since 2016.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Somerset
Aug. 30 — Merrill
Sept. 6 — Eau Claire North
Sept. 13 — at Eau Claire Memorial
Sept. 20 — at Hudson
Sept. 27 — Chippewa Falls
Oct. 4 — Menomonie
Oct. 11 — at River Falls
Oct. 18 — at Rice Lake
2018 results
Oshkosh North (W, 42-6)
Somerset (W, 41-20)
Eau Claire North (W, 42-14)
Eau Claire Memorial (L, 31-24)
Hudson (L, 16-7)
Chippewa Falls (W, 26-7)
Menomonie (L, 17-6)
River Falls (L, 40-16)
Rice Lake (L, 33-21)