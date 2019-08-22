Lakeland coaches might be spending a little extra time on Hudl this season.
For the second year in a row, the conference has been shaken up, with the Lakeland North and South divisions coming together to make a unified Lakeland conference in 2019.
It’s forced coaches to do extra research to gameplan for opponents they didn’t face last season.
“It’s not frustrating, but we don’t know each other anymore,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell head coach Troy Story said. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing, they don’t know us either, but we have to deal with whatever the WIAA decides for our conference.”
Fortunately for the coaches, the widespread use of Hudl, a football video taping system, has made it easier to prep for new opponents.
For Story, the change means he’ll have conference games against Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City and Turtle Lake, teams his squad didn’t play last year because they were in a different division.
The conference also shrunk to eight teams, jettisoning Saint Croix Falls and Cameron to the Heart O’North, while Pepin/Alma moved to the Dairyland.
“I truly believe it’s a tougher conference than it’s ever been,” Story said.
At the top of the conference will likely be Grantsburg and Unity, who finished first and second respectively in last year’s Lakeland North.
The Pirates will have to replace their star running back/linebacker Leo Chenal, who won conference offensive and defensive player of the year honors in 2018 and now plays for the Wisconsin Badgers. Chenal’s brother, Gabe Chenal, who received first team all-conference honors as a defensive lineman last year, also left Grantsburg to play at Regis this season.
Unity will have senior quarterback Jake Bloom back after he received second team all-conference honors as a junior. He tallied 541 passing yards with 635 rushing yards in 2018. However, the Eagles will have to replace tailback Hunter Houde, who finished second in the Lakeland North in rushing yards, with 1,534.
“Year after year they produce great teams,” Story said of Grantsburg and Unity. “I’m sure they’ll be the teams to beat this year.”
Turtle Lake will once again be led by quarterback Adam Waite, who returns for his senior year after leading the Lakeland South in passing yards. He tallied 1,009 air yards last season, good for second team all-conference honors.
At Elmwood/Plum City, Dalton Binkowski will be going for a record setting season. The Wolves’ defensive back is 127 tackles away from breaking the WIAA state tackles record of 461, held by Troy Jandrin of Southern Door (2013-16) and Oren Charles of Shullsburg (2015-18).
The Flambeau Falcons might face another uphill battle this year after going 1-7 last season. They lost a bunch of seniors from last year's squad and will have to rely on underclassmen in 2019.